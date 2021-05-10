High School Sports

Charlotte Latin sophomore wins NC Independent Schools golf championship

Charlotte Latin sophomore Davis Sayman shot a 6-under-par 66 at the Greensboro Country Day Monday and won the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship.

Cannon School won the team title with a total score of 291. North Raleigh Christian (294) was second and Charlotte Latin (295) was third.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Cannon 291; 2. North Raleigh Christian 294; 3. Charlotte Latin 295; 4. Christ School 303; 5. Charlotte Country Day 304; 6. Ravenscroft 307; 8. Durham Academy, Greensboro Day 309; 10. Metrolina Christian 310

