High School Sports
Charlotte Latin sophomore wins NC Independent Schools golf championship
Charlotte Latin sophomore Davis Sayman shot a 6-under-par 66 at the Greensboro Country Day Monday and won the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship.
Cannon School won the team title with a total score of 291. North Raleigh Christian (294) was second and Charlotte Latin (295) was third.
TEAM SCORES: 1. Cannon 291; 2. North Raleigh Christian 294; 3. Charlotte Latin 295; 4. Christ School 303; 5. Charlotte Country Day 304; 6. Ravenscroft 307; 8. Durham Academy, Greensboro Day 309; 10. Metrolina Christian 310
