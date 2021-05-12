All-News & Observer boys basketball: Millbrook star is player of the year

Millbrook High’s Eric van der Heijden and Millbrook coach Chris Davis are the News & Observer’s high school boys basketball and coach of the year.

The girls team was released Tuesday.

van der Heijden, a 6-foot-9 forward, has committed to Mississippi. He was the most valuable player of the N.C. 4A state final, when he had 21 points and led Millbrook to a memorable 67-65 overtime win over Ardrey Kell.

Davis is coach of the year after guiding Millbrook to a 19-0 season. Millbrook reached the state finals for the first time in 10 years in March and won the first boys basketball championship in school history.

FIRST TEAM

Eric van der Heijden, Millbrook, 6-9, Sr, F: averaged 18.2 points per game, 11.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.1 blocks and 1.8 steals. Named all-district and all-state by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Silas Demary, Millbrook, 6-4, Jr., G: Averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals for the N.C. 4A state champion. Demary will transfer and repeat his junior season this fall.

Daylen Berry, Panther Creek, 6-4, Sr., G: Charlotte 49ers recruit is a two-time all-conference pick and a 1,000 point career scorer. He averaged 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals last season.

Lucas Taylor, Heritage, 6-6, Sr., G: Clemson commit averaged 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Named NAC conference player of the year.

Comeh Emuodor, Ravenscroft, 6-5, Soph, G: averaged a team-high 15 points, plus four assists and two rebounds. Was a N.C. Independent Schools all-state pick

SECOND TEAM

Kenny Noland, Apex Friendship, 6-2, Sr, G

Jalen McDonald, Leesville Road, 6-5, Sr., G

Sheick Samoura, Fuquay Varina, 6-4, Sr., G

Jaheim Taylor, Princeton, 6-2, Sr., G

Dante Kisenhofer, Holly Springs, 6-5, Sr, G/F

HONORABLE MENTION

Redford Dunton, Millbrook, 6-7, Sr, F

Cole Sinclair, Durham Academy, 6-1, Sr, G

Toby Harris, Durham Academy, 6-7, Sr., G

Logan Dukes, Cary Christian, 6-2, Jr, G

Chase Dawson, Cary Academy, 6-2, So, G

Tharius Suggs, Middle Creek, 6-2, Sr, G

Luke Proctor, Apex Friendship, 6-1, Sr, G

Dylan Drinkwater, Panther Creek, 6-0, Sr, G

Evan Abolins, Sanderson, 6-2, Sr, G

Trey Fields, Cleveland, 6-6, Jr, F