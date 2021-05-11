High School Sports
Talking Preps 05.11: City councilman Malcolm Graham; Catholic, charter schools, new Indy coach
Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham joins a packed episode of Talking Preps Tuesday at 8.
Graham will discuss what a new West Charlotte High School will mean for that community as well as other issues related to local high schools and the city in general.
▪ Charlotte Catholic assistant coach and former Florida All-American Larry Kennedy will talk about Catholic’s four-peat and how Catholic is perceived by some NCHSAA opponents.
▪ New Independence High coach DJ McFadden will talk about his challenge to rebuild the school where he once won a state title.
▪ West Charlotte receiver Chance Morrow, fast becoming an elite national recruit, will face coach Greiner, his high school coach, on the Game Show segment.
▪ And the crew will tackle the issue of charter schools and Catholic schools within the NCHSAA.
