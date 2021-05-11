High School Sports

Talking Preps 05.11: City councilman Malcolm Graham; Catholic, charter schools, new Indy coach

Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham joins a packed episode of Talking Preps Tuesday at 8.

Graham will discuss what a new West Charlotte High School will mean for that community as well as other issues related to local high schools and the city in general.

Charlotte Catholic assistant coach and former Florida All-American Larry Kennedy will talk about Catholic’s four-peat and how Catholic is perceived by some NCHSAA opponents.

New Independence High coach DJ McFadden will talk about his challenge to rebuild the school where he once won a state title.

West Charlotte receiver Chance Morrow, fast becoming an elite national recruit, will face coach Greiner, his high school coach, on the Game Show segment.

And the crew will tackle the issue of charter schools and Catholic schools within the NCHSAA.

How to watch

Charlotte Observer: https://bit.ly/3uDBYhy

News & Observer: https://bit.ly/3oeXt5N

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3fer6QH

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2RLoT72

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3o8tufQ

