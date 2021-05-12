High School Sports
Cannon School is Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 champion
The boys basketball team from Cannon School is the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.
The Cougars finished the season 27-5 after a 94-85 win over Carmel Christian (23-2) in the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship.
Cannon will get a large championship banner to hang in its gym
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|1.
|Cannon School (IND)
|27-5
|2.
|Carmel Christian (IND)
|23-2
|3.
|Victory Christian (IND)
|21-7
|4.
|Weddington (3A)
|18-0
|5.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|10-1
|5.
|North Mecklenburg (4A)
|11-1
|6.
|United Faith (IND)
|18-3
|7.
|Crest (3A)
|16-2
|8.
|Westminster Catawba (IND)
|16-4
|9.
|West Rowan (3A)
|15-2
|10.
|South Mecklenburg (4A)
|6-3
|11.
|Hough (4A)
|7-3
|12.
|Lincoln Charter (1A)
|16-3
|13.
|North Lincoln (2A)
|15-3
|14.
|Shelby (2A)
|15-2
|15.
|Charlotte Latin (IND)
|16-5
|16.
|R-S Central (2A)
|13-2
