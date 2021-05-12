Cannon School is Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 champion

The boys basketball team from Cannon School is the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.

The Cougars finished the season 27-5 after a 94-85 win over Carmel Christian (23-2) in the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship.

Cannon will get a large championship banner to hang in its gym

Rk. School (Cl) Rec 1. Cannon School (IND) 27-5 2. Carmel Christian (IND) 23-2 3. Victory Christian (IND) 21-7 4. Weddington (3A) 18-0 5. Ardrey Kell (4A) 10-1 5. North Mecklenburg (4A) 11-1 6. United Faith (IND) 18-3 7. Crest (3A) 16-2 8. Westminster Catawba (IND) 16-4 9. West Rowan (3A) 15-2 10. South Mecklenburg (4A) 6-3 11. Hough (4A) 7-3 12. Lincoln Charter (1A) 16-3 13. North Lincoln (2A) 15-3 14. Shelby (2A) 15-2 15. Charlotte Latin (IND) 16-5 16. R-S Central (2A) 13-2