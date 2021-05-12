High School Sports

Cannon School is Charlotte Observer boys basketball Sweet 16 champion

The boys basketball team from Cannon School is the 2020-21 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.

The Cougars finished the season 27-5 after a 94-85 win over Carmel Christian (23-2) in the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship.

Cannon will get a large championship banner to hang in its gym

Rk.School (Cl)Rec
1.Cannon School (IND)27-5
2.Carmel Christian (IND)23-2
3.Victory Christian (IND)21-7
4.Weddington (3A)18-0
5.Ardrey Kell (4A)10-1
5.North Mecklenburg (4A)11-1
6.United Faith (IND)18-3
7.Crest (3A)16-2
8.Westminster Catawba (IND)16-4
9.West Rowan (3A)15-2
10.South Mecklenburg (4A)6-3
11.Hough (4A)7-3
12.Lincoln Charter (1A)16-3
13.North Lincoln (2A)15-3
14.Shelby (2A)15-2
15.Charlotte Latin (IND)16-5
16.R-S Central (2A)13-2
