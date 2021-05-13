High School Sports
Mr. Basketball in North Carolina is a 3-time state champ heading to the ACC
Farmville Central High’s Terquavion Smith is Mr. Basketball in North Carolina.
The Charlotte Observer has named the award, for the state’s top senior, since the 1984-85 season.
Smith, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 25.6 points per game this season, including a career 50 points in a game against Trinity Academy. Smith has signed with N.C. State.
At Farmville Central, he helped the team to a 98-6 record in his career and three straight N.C. 2A state championship. In March, Smith ended his career with 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in a 113-98 win over Hendersonville in the state finals.
Previous Winners
2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)
2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill)
2017-18: Coby White (Greenfield School)
2016-17: Lavar Batts (Concord Robinson)
2015-16: Edrice Adebayo (High Point Christian)
2014-15: Brandon Ingram (Kinson)
2013-14: Theo Pinson (High Point Christian)
2012-13: Isaiah Hicks Oxford Webb
2011-: Rodney Purvis Raleigh Upper Room
2010-11: Terry Whisnant Cherryville
2009-10: Reggie Bullock Kinston
2008-09: Mason Plumlee Arden Christ School
2007-08: Ty Walker Wilmington N. Hanover
2006-07: Demontez Stitt Butler
2005-06: Will Graves Greensboro Dudley
2004-05: Kevin Swinton Greensboro Dudley
2003-04: Anthony Morrow Charlotte Latin
2002-03: Chris Paul West Forsyth
2001-02: Shavlik Randolph Raleigh Broughton
2000-01: A. Richardson Raleigh Leesville Rd.
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill West Rowan
1998-99: Jason Parker West Charlotte
1997-98: Kris Lang Gastonia Huss
1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff McDowell
1995-96: Vincent Whitt Greensboro Dudley
1994-95: Antawn Jamison Providence
1993-94: Ishua Benjamin Concord
1992-93: Jeff Capel Hope Mills South View
1991-92: Todd Fuller Charlotte Christian
1990-91: Donald Williams Garner
1989-90: Rodney Rogers Durham Hillside
1988-89: Bryant Feggins Win.-Salem Glenn
1987-88: Kenny Williams Eliz. City N’eastern
1986-87: Henrik Rodl Chapel Hill
1985-86: Robert Brickey Fayetteville Smith
1984-85: Chucky Brown North Brunswick
