Mr. Basketball in North Carolina is a 3-time state champ heading to the ACC

Farmville Central High’s Terquavion Smith is Mr. Basketball in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer has named the award, for the state’s top senior, since the 1984-85 season.

Smith, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 25.6 points per game this season, including a career 50 points in a game against Trinity Academy. Smith has signed with N.C. State.

At Farmville Central, he helped the team to a 98-6 record in his career and three straight N.C. 2A state championship. In March, Smith ended his career with 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in a 113-98 win over Hendersonville in the state finals.

Previous Winners

2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)

2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill)

2017-18: Coby White (Greenfield School)

2016-17: Lavar Batts (Concord Robinson)

2015-16: Edrice Adebayo (High Point Christian)

2014-15: Brandon Ingram (Kinson)

2013-14: Theo Pinson (High Point Christian)

2012-13: Isaiah Hicks Oxford Webb

2011-: Rodney Purvis Raleigh Upper Room

2010-11: Terry Whisnant Cherryville

2009-10: Reggie Bullock Kinston

2008-09: Mason Plumlee Arden Christ School

2007-08: Ty Walker Wilmington N. Hanover

2006-07: Demontez Stitt Butler

2005-06: Will Graves Greensboro Dudley

2004-05: Kevin Swinton Greensboro Dudley

2003-04: Anthony Morrow Charlotte Latin

2002-03: Chris Paul West Forsyth

2001-02: Shavlik Randolph Raleigh Broughton

2000-01: A. Richardson Raleigh Leesville Rd.

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill West Rowan

1998-99: Jason Parker West Charlotte

1997-98: Kris Lang Gastonia Huss

1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff McDowell

1995-96: Vincent Whitt Greensboro Dudley

1994-95: Antawn Jamison Providence

1993-94: Ishua Benjamin Concord

1992-93: Jeff Capel Hope Mills South View

1991-92: Todd Fuller Charlotte Christian

1990-91: Donald Williams Garner

1989-90: Rodney Rogers Durham Hillside

1988-89: Bryant Feggins Win.-Salem Glenn

1987-88: Kenny Williams Eliz. City N’eastern

1986-87: Henrik Rodl Chapel Hill

1985-86: Robert Brickey Fayetteville Smith

1984-85: Chucky Brown North Brunswick