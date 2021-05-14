A new format this weekend for state’s prep tennis players at state championships

The state’s top public school boys’ tennis players will be competing for both individual and team titles in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state championships Friday and Saturday.

Typically, the individual and team competitions are held separately, but the condensed competition schedule this year due to COVID-19 means the titles will be determined at the same time.

The 4A tournament is at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh, with the 3A event at the Burlington Tennis Complex. The 1A and 2A tournaments are at Cary Tennis Park.

The 4A event looks like a Charlotte-Raleigh Invitational. Of the 16 state meet qualifiers in singles and in doubles, 15 in each event are from either Mecklenburg or Wake counties.

Team championships will be determined on a points basis. A player earns one point for his school by winning a first-round match, two points for a quarterfinal victory, three in the semifinals, and four points for a state championship.

In 4A, Hough has four entrants in singles and doubles. Providence, Ardrey Kell and Leesville Road have three entries, and Green Hope, Lake Norman and Myers Park each have two.

In 3A, Marvin Ridge and Chapel Hill each have three entries. Among schools with two qualifiers are Forestview, Hickory, Clayton and East Chapel Hill.

A pair of Triangle-area schools are favorites in the two smaller classes.

Carrboro has four qualifiers – twice the number of the next-highest total – in the 2A tournament, and Raleigh Charter has four in 1A. Research Triangle Academy, Franklin Academy and Pine Lake Prep also have two entries each in 1A.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle