NCISAA Roundup: Providence Day boys lacrosse stops Christ School in state final

Providence Day’s Alex Jessey and Tyler Campbell each scored three goals as the Chargers beat Christ School 10-7 to win the 2021 N.C. Independent Schools boys lacrosse state championship on its home field.

Providence Day was back in the finals after being the runner-up in 2018.

On Saturday, Providence Day led 6-1 before Christ School made a big push in the third quarter, closing the score to 8-5 just as the buzzer sounded. Providence Day led 8-5 going into the fourth quarter.

Keese Zugehoer scored twice for Christ School.

Providence Day, which started its program in 1996, won its first state title in 2007. The Chargers reached the finals in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2018.

Providence Day finished its season at 18-1. Christ School, which lost for the second time to Providence Day, finished 14-2.