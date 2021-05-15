Lake Norman Charter lost past 2 NCHSAA championships. Knights beat Carrboro in third try

Lake Norman Charter won the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer state championship Saturday after losing in the previous two championships Special to the Observer

Lake Norman Charter’s girls soccer team knows the pain of losing in the state final.

They were determined to not feel that way again.

After losing 6-1 to First Flight in 2018 and 4-3 on penalty kicks to Carrboro in 2019, Lake Norman Charter left no doubt in this year’s final. The Knights scored four first half goals in an easy 5-0 win over Carrboro.

Lake Norman Christian finished the season at 19-0. Carrboro, which had won four of the past five state titles, ended its season at 13-2-1.

Saturday, the Knights jumped on Carrboro quickly, getting four goals from Asha Means and Eliza Rich in the first 20 minutes.

With 31:14 to play, Means scored her third goal of the game. Means is a North Carolina recruit.