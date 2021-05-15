High School Sports
Salisbury High star, Georgia recruit, named NC Gatorade prep football player of the year
Salisbury High’s Jalon Walker has been named the N.C. Gatorade football player of the year.
Walker, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior linebacker committed to Georgia, led the Hornets to the N.C. 2AA state championship. For the season, he had 97 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.
In the state championship game, when Salisbury beat St. Pauls 42-14, Walker had 12 tackles an caught a touchdown pass.
Walker, who carries a 4.03 GPA, is a member of his school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has volunteered locally on behalf of community clean-up initiatives and youth empowerment programs.
“Jalon Walker is a super athlete who is always around the ball,” said Mark Holcomb, head coach at Oak Grove High. “He has a great combination of speed, strength and football knowledge, and he’s versatile enough to play on the line or at linebacker or cover receivers. One of the most well-rounded athletes I’ve ever coached against.”
