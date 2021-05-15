Salisbury High star, Georgia recruit, named NC Gatorade prep football player of the year

Salisbury High’s Jalon Walker has been named the N.C. Gatorade football player of the year.

Walker, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior linebacker committed to Georgia, led the Hornets to the N.C. 2AA state championship. For the season, he had 97 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.

In the state championship game, when Salisbury beat St. Pauls 42-14, Walker had 12 tackles an caught a touchdown pass.

Walker, who carries a 4.03 GPA, is a member of his school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has volunteered locally on behalf of community clean-up initiatives and youth empowerment programs.

“Jalon Walker is a super athlete who is always around the ball,” said Mark Holcomb, head coach at Oak Grove High. “He has a great combination of speed, strength and football knowledge, and he’s versatile enough to play on the line or at linebacker or cover receivers. One of the most well-rounded athletes I’ve ever coached against.”

WATCH: Walker appear on the Charlotte Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show