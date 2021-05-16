Vote for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week l 5.21.21

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Caileen Almeida, Myers Park Soccer: The Mustangs’ senior forward netted a free-kick from 40 yards out to put the game away as the Myers Park girls’ soccer team won its first 4A state championship 2-0 over Pinecrest at Grimsley High in Greensboro May 14.

Almeida was named the 4A state championship game’s most valuable player.

Almeida also had the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Page in the 4A state semifinals May 11.

Almeida, a Wofford College commit, had 25 goals and eight assists for Myers Park (18-0-1) this season.

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln Golf: The Rebels’ sophomore shot an 86 (tied for 20th individually) to help West Lincoln win the 1A/2A state championship by 10 shots at Pinehurst No. 8 May 11.

Coltrane was tied for the second-best score on her team with Laycee Hoffman, while Leah Matney shot an 85.

Coltrane also finished third at the South Fork 2A Conference championships, and sixth at the 2A Midwest Regional.

She is also a cheerleader for the West Lincoln basketball and football teams and plays of the school’s tennis team.

Claudia DeArment, Thomas Jefferson Academy Tennis: The Gryphons’ junior upset Lincoln Charter’s No. 1 singles’ player Ansley Johnson 5-7, 6-1, 10-7, to help lead Central Academy to a 6-3 win over the Eagles, just a couple weeks after losing 9-0 to the same team. DeArment lost to Johnson, 6-3, 6-4, in an April 30 match.

DeArment also won her doubles’ match with teammate Lucy Logan 8-6 in the win over Lincoln Charter.

Emma Campbell, South Stanly Softball: The South Stanly junior went 8-for-16 at the plate with two home runs, a triple, two doubles, and six RBI as the Rowdy Rebel Bulls won three playoff games before coming up just one win short of a 1A state championship.

Campbell started slowly going 0-for-2 in a 2-1 playoff win over Alleghany in eight innings May 10.

The next day, she went 4-for-4 with a single, a triple, two home runs and four RBI in a 16-6 win over Mountain Island Charter in the 1A West Regional championship game.

Campbell was 3-for-5 with doubles and two RBI in an 11-5 win over Camden County in Game 1 of the 1A state championship series May 14.

She was 0-for-2 with a walk in a 7-2 loss in Game 2 May 15.

Campbell finished the week by going 1-for-3 in a 3-2 loss, in the decisive game three of the 1A state championship series May 15.

South Stanly finished the season 16-4.

Akala Garrett, Harding Track: The Rams’ sophomore broke the state record for a sophomore by running a 41.91 to win the 400-meter hurdles at Garinger May 11.

Garrett became the fifth girl in state history, regardless of age, to run under 42 seconds in the event.

She also won the 100-meter hurdles (14.05) at Garinger.

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior hit .600 at the plate with a home run and seven RBI, while going 3-1 on the mound to lead Charlotte Christian to the NCISAA 4A state championship.

Gore tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts on the mound, while going 0-for-3 at the plate in the Knights 4-2 win over Metrolina Christian in the NCISAA state semifinals May 11.

She also went all seven innings with eight strikeouts on the mound, while going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double and three RBI in a 8-1 win at Cannon School in Game 1 of the NCISAA 4A state championship series.

Gore had six strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 at the plate in a 8-7 loss at Cannon School in Game 2.

Gore had five strikeouts in a complete-game victory, while going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBI as Charlotte Christian clinched the state title in a 13-3 win over Cannon School in Game 3.

Gore, a N.C. State commit, was 17-2 on the mound with 167 strikeouts in 109 innings of work and also hit .618 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 38 RBI for Charlotte Christian (17-2) this season.

Caroline Johnson, Pine Lake Prep Golf: The Pride sophomore shot a 4-over par 76, to earn 1A/2A state runner-up individually, while also leading her Pine Lake Prep team to a state runner-up finish at Pinehurst No. 8 May 11.

Johnson had two birdies and nine pars in her round.

Johnson averaged a 39.1 per nine holes this season.

Asha Means, Lake Norman Charter Soccer: The Knights’ senior scored three goals to lead Lake Norman Charter to a 5-0 win over Carrboro to earn the 2A state championship at Grimsley High in Greensboro May 15.

Means earned the 2A state championship game’s MVP for her efforts.

The Knights finish the season a perfect 19-0.

Katerina Peroulas, Providence Day Soccer: The Chargers’ senior had three assists to help lead Providence Day to a 4-3 comeback win over rival Charlotte Latin to claim the NCISAA 4A state championship and complete a 19-0 season May 15.

Peroulas also had two goals and four assists in a 8-0 victory over North Raleigh Christian in the NCISAA 4A state semifinal win May 11.

Peroulas, a University of Pennsylvania commit, had 28 goals and 28 assists for Providence Day this season.

Jordan Ream, Community School of Davidson Soccer: The Spartans’ senior goalkeeper recorded her 12th shutout of the season to lead Community School of Davidson to a 6-0 win over Franklin Academy to claim the 1A state championship at Grimsley High May 15.

Ream also shutout Christ the King in 3-0, state semifinal win May 11.

Community School of Davidson finished the season a perfect 18-0, outscoring their opponents 109-6.

Falon Spearman, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ junior won all four events that she competed in to lead Providence Day to the NCISAA 4A state championship at Cary Academy May 15.

Spearman set personal records in winning state titles in both the 100-meter hurdles (13.55) and 300-meter hurdles (41.75), while also helping the 4 X 200-meter relay and 4 X 400-meter relay to state crowns.

Claudia Winterberg, Hickory Ridge Golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shot a two-over par, 72, to finish tied for eighth individually, while leading her Hickory Ridge team to a sixth-place finish at the 4A state championship at Pinehurst No. 1 May 11.

Winterberg had two birdies and 12 pars in her round.

Winterberg, a SUNY Cortland University commit, was the Southwestern 4A conference player of the year this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 15.

