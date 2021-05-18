High School Sports

Talking Preps 05.18: the new coaches show

A new Talking Preps is on air Tuesday night at 8 (replays after).

On tap

We talk with three new CMS high school football coaches: Myers Park’s Curtis Fuller, Garinger’s Shon Galloway and Independence’s DJ McFadden and get their thoughts on their programs and the upcoming season.

New guest host Chelsea Sipple debuts and she has two interviews -- with Millbrook High basketball stars CJ Jordan and Silas Demary Jr.

Dale (last seen taking shots of Texas Pete) gets to discuss hot sauce, Kenzie talks CMS graduation and we talk Grice’s future.

Last, we will talk about the success of the Queen City Senior Bowl and what that means moving forward, plus Sam takes on a very special guest on The Game Show.

