East Mecklenburg High’s new football coach comes from other side of Mecklenburg County

Lennie Sanders is the new head football coach at East Mecklenburg High School.

Sanders was associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Hopewell High School previously.

East Mecklenburg athletic director Jason Fowler said Sanders was chosen from a pool of 59 applicants. Fowler said East Mecklenburg interviewed 10 of those candidates before landing on two finalists.

Ultimately, Fowler said Sanders became the obvious choice.

“Coach Sanders stood above everyone by having great football knowledge but also great character and vision,” Fowler said. “He is a an outstanding classroom teacher and communicator. He is ready to get out in the community and bring that family feeling back to East. He has been in Charlotte for a while and worked with some terrific head coaches. We are excited about his passion and vision for our program.”