Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (5.29.21)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want, until Saturday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Chaunesse Barringer, Northwest Cabarrus track: The Trojans’ star was named the (female) most valuable player of the South Piedmont 3A Conference champion track meet with two league titles and two runner-up finishes at West Cabarrus High May 22.

Barringer won SPC titles in both the 400-meter run in a personal-best 1:01.05, and the long jump (18-07).

She was runner-up in the 100-meter dash (12.5) and the 200-meter dash (in personal-best, 25.96).

Barringer’s effort helped the Northwest Cabarrus girls’ track team to a SPC runner-up finish.

Kaylyn Brown, Mallard Creek Track: The Mavericks’ sophomore ran a personal-best 11.7 to win the 100-meter dash at Mallard Creek, May 20.

Brown’s efforts helped the Mallard Creek girls’ track team to a second-place finish at the same meet.

Emily Campbell, North Iredell Track: The Raiders’ sophomore had a personal-best 5-3 to win the high jump at North Iredell May 17.

Campbell’s high jump was the second best in the 3A West Region, and fourth in the state (3A) this season.

Campbell also had a personal-best 1:11.10 in the 110-meter hurdles to finish 3rd-place at the same meet.

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ freshman ran a personal-best 10:36.15 to finish as runner-up at the Weddington Invitational, May 22.

Dalton’s time was the third-fastest time run by a freshman in the country this outdoor track season and second fastest time ever run by a freshman in state history.

Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard Wrestling: The Tigers’ senior earned his 100th career pin in a win over Bunker Hill’s Zeke Andrews at 182 pounds.

Foor, a three-time state champion, is 9-0 this season and now 167-2 in his Fred T. Foard wrestling career.

Foor, an Appalachian State commit, has also led his Tigers’ team to 63 consecutive victories.

Caroline Golden, Myers Park Field Hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored a goal to help Myers Park win the NCFHA state championship 10-0 over R.J. Reynolds at “The Stadium,” in Davie County May 22.

The Mustangs finished the season a perfect 10-0.

Golden also had a goal and an assist in Myers Park’s state quarterfinal win over Marvin Ridge May 18.

Myers Park also beat Charlotte Catholic 1-0 in overtime in the state semifinals May 20.

Dezi Kauer, South Point Tennis: The Red Raiders’ senior won both her singles and doubles’ matches to lead South Point to a 9-0 victory at R.S. Central, to earn their fifth straight win May 19.

Kauer won her No. 2 singles’ match, 6-0, 6-0 and teamed with Emilia Vargas to win 8-4 in doubles at R.S. Central.

Kauer, who splits time at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles, is 5-1 in singles’ play and 4-2 in doubles for South Point (5-1, through Sunday).

Devin Kendall, North Rowan Track: The Cavaliers’ senior ran personal-best times to win both the 100 and 200-meter dashes in a quad meet at Albemarle May 20.

Kendall ran an 11.14 to win the 100-meter dash and a 22.44 to win the 200-meter dash at Albemarle.

Kendall’s efforts also helped the North Rowan boys’ track team to victory over host Albemarle, Gray Stone Day and North Moore.

Sami Homburger, Mooresville Track: The Blue Devils’ junior won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs to help lead Mooresville to victory (team) at Mallard Creek May 20.

Homburger ran a 5:35 win the 1,600-meter run, while running a 12:16 to win the 3,200-meter run at Mallard Creek.

Nick LaBarca, Langtree Charter Baseball: The Lions’ senior went 3-for-6 at plate as Langtree Charter lost to Bradford Prep twice.

LaBarca was 1-for-2 with a walk in a narrow 3-2 loss at Bradford Prep May 18.

He was also 2-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to Bradford Prep May 21.

LaBarca is batting .529 with a run scored, a RBI, and two stolen bases for Langtree Charter (0-6, through Sunday).

Owen Lally, Pine Lake Prep Baseball: The Pride senior went all four innings with three strikeouts to lead Pine Lake Prep to a 13-0 win at Queens Grant to complete a two-game sweep of the Stallions May 21.

Pine Lake Prep, who is a perfect 8-0 this season, also beat Queens Grant 10-0 May 18.

Lally is 4-0 on the mound with 25 strikeouts in 19 innings of work for Pine Lake Prep through Sunday.

Maddon Muhammad, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ senior won the 800-meter run at the Weddington Invitational, running a 1:55.40 May 22.

Muhammad’s 800-meter time was fourth fastest time run in the state this season.

Muhammad also ran personal-best in both the 200-meter run (24.27, 5th-place) and 400-meter run (51.33, 1st place) at Porter Ridge, May 18.

Dilan Patton, Patton Wrestling: The Panthers’ junior won both of his matches, pinning his opponent against St. Stephens, while winning in a technical fall over versus McDowell May 20.

Patton improved his record to a perfect 15-0 this season for the Panthers (5-10).

Chance Phyall, Independence Track: The Patriots’ junior ran a personal-best, 51.44, to win the 400-meter run at Providence May 20.

Phyall also ran a 22.84 to finish 2nd in the 200-meter dash at the same meet.

He also helped the 4 X 200-meter relay to victory and a regional-qualifying time of 1:29.90 at the Providence meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 22.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most naccomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.