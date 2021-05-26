High School Sports

Vance High is The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football champion — again

For the second straight season, Vance High School is champion of The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

The school will receive a large banner to hang in its gym.

Vance (10-1) won its second straight N.C. High School Athletic Association class 4AA state championship this season and was one of three Observer-area teams to win championships.

Charlotte Catholic, which finished second in the final poll, won a fourth consecutive 3A state title.

No. 3 Salisbury won in 2AA after losing in the final in 2019, the last time a title game was held.

Vance’s football and girls basketball teams have each won back-to-back state championships and back-to-back Sweet 16 banners. The predominately Black school will change its name this summer to Chambers High, naming itself after the late local civil rights leader Julius Chambers and dropping the name of a former confederate military officer and N.C. governor, Zebulon Vance, who owned slaves.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

Rk.School (Cl)Rec
1.Vance (4A)10-1
2.Charlotte Catholic (3A)9-1
3.Salisbury (2A)9-2
4.Hough (4A)8-1
5.Weddington (3A)6-1
6.Myers Park (4A)9-1
7.Butler (4A)8-2
8.Monroe (3A)7-3
9.Kings Mountain (3A)8-1
10.Richmond Senior (4A)4-1
11.Providence (4A)7-2
12.Lake Norman (4A)5-2
13.Ardrey Kell (4A)6-2
14.Shelby (2A)6-3
15.Burns (2A)6-3
16.Mount Pleasant (2A)8-1

Previous Champions

2019: Vance

2018: Charlotte Christian

2017: Rock Hill South Pointe

2016: Rock Hill South Pointe

2015: Charlotte Catholic

2014: Mallard Creek

2013: Mallard Creek

2012: Butler

2011: Rock Hill South Pointe

2010: Butler

2009: Butler

2008: Rock Hill South Pointe

2007: Charlotte Latin

2006: Independence

2005: Independence

2004: Independence

2003: Independence

2002: Independence

2001: Independence

2000: Independence

1999: Richmond Senior

1998: Richmond Senior

1997: Richmond Senior

1996: Hickory

1995: Spartanburg

1994: Boiling Springs Crest

1993: Rock Hill Northwestern

1992: Timmonsville

1991: Great Falls

1990: Camden

1989: Richmond Senior

1988: Richmond Senior

1987: Lewisville

1986: Lewisville

1985: Marshville Forest Hills

1984: Marshville Forest Hills

