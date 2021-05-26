High School Sports
Vance High is The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football champion — again
For the second straight season, Vance High School is champion of The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.
The school will receive a large banner to hang in its gym.
Vance (10-1) won its second straight N.C. High School Athletic Association class 4AA state championship this season and was one of three Observer-area teams to win championships.
Charlotte Catholic, which finished second in the final poll, won a fourth consecutive 3A state title.
No. 3 Salisbury won in 2AA after losing in the final in 2019, the last time a title game was held.
Vance’s football and girls basketball teams have each won back-to-back state championships and back-to-back Sweet 16 banners. The predominately Black school will change its name this summer to Chambers High, naming itself after the late local civil rights leader Julius Chambers and dropping the name of a former confederate military officer and N.C. governor, Zebulon Vance, who owned slaves.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|1.
|Vance (4A)
|10-1
|2.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|9-1
|3.
|Salisbury (2A)
|9-2
|4.
|Hough (4A)
|8-1
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|6-1
|6.
|Myers Park (4A)
|9-1
|7.
|Butler (4A)
|8-2
|8.
|Monroe (3A)
|7-3
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|8-1
|10.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|4-1
|11.
|Providence (4A)
|7-2
|12.
|Lake Norman (4A)
|5-2
|13.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|6-2
|14.
|Shelby (2A)
|6-3
|15.
|Burns (2A)
|6-3
|16.
|Mount Pleasant (2A)
|8-1
Previous Champions
2019: Vance
2018: Charlotte Christian
2017: Rock Hill South Pointe
2016: Rock Hill South Pointe
2015: Charlotte Catholic
2014: Mallard Creek
2013: Mallard Creek
2012: Butler
2011: Rock Hill South Pointe
2010: Butler
2009: Butler
2008: Rock Hill South Pointe
2007: Charlotte Latin
2006: Independence
2005: Independence
2004: Independence
2003: Independence
2002: Independence
2001: Independence
2000: Independence
1999: Richmond Senior
1998: Richmond Senior
1997: Richmond Senior
1996: Hickory
1995: Spartanburg
1994: Boiling Springs Crest
1993: Rock Hill Northwestern
1992: Timmonsville
1991: Great Falls
1990: Camden
1989: Richmond Senior
1988: Richmond Senior
1987: Lewisville
1986: Lewisville
1985: Marshville Forest Hills
1984: Marshville Forest Hills
