Vance High is The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football champion — again

For the second straight season, Vance High School is champion of The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

The school will receive a large banner to hang in its gym.

Vance (10-1) won its second straight N.C. High School Athletic Association class 4AA state championship this season and was one of three Observer-area teams to win championships.

Charlotte Catholic, which finished second in the final poll, won a fourth consecutive 3A state title.

No. 3 Salisbury won in 2AA after losing in the final in 2019, the last time a title game was held.

Vance’s football and girls basketball teams have each won back-to-back state championships and back-to-back Sweet 16 banners. The predominately Black school will change its name this summer to Chambers High, naming itself after the late local civil rights leader Julius Chambers and dropping the name of a former confederate military officer and N.C. governor, Zebulon Vance, who owned slaves.

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec 1. Vance (4A) 10-1 2. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 9-1 3. Salisbury (2A) 9-2 4. Hough (4A) 8-1 5. Weddington (3A) 6-1 6. Myers Park (4A) 9-1 7. Butler (4A) 8-2 8. Monroe (3A) 7-3 9. Kings Mountain (3A) 8-1 10. Richmond Senior (4A) 4-1 11. Providence (4A) 7-2 12. Lake Norman (4A) 5-2 13. Ardrey Kell (4A) 6-2 14. Shelby (2A) 6-3 15. Burns (2A) 6-3 16. Mount Pleasant (2A) 8-1

Previous Champions

2019: Vance 2018: Charlotte Christian 2017: Rock Hill South Pointe 2016: Rock Hill South Pointe 2015: Charlotte Catholic 2014: Mallard Creek 2013: Mallard Creek 2012: Butler 2011: Rock Hill South Pointe 2010: Butler 2009: Butler 2008: Rock Hill South Pointe 2007: Charlotte Latin 2006: Independence 2005: Independence 2004: Independence 2003: Independence 2002: Independence 2001: Independence 2000: Independence 1999: Richmond Senior

1998: Richmond Senior 1997: Richmond Senior 1996: Hickory 1995: Spartanburg 1994: Boiling Springs Crest 1993: Rock Hill Northwestern 1992: Timmonsville 1991: Great Falls 1990: Camden 1989: Richmond Senior 1988: Richmond Senior 1987: Lewisville 1986: Lewisville 1985: Marshville Forest Hills 1984: Marshville Forest Hills