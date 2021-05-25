High School Sports
Talking Preps: Sweet 16s, the high school football Super Team and a goodbye to Kenzie
On the final Talking Preps live episode of the spring season, Chris and Grice reveal the final Sweet 16 polls in Raleigh and Charlotte as well as our first Super Team for the state’s best players.
Sam has another special guest to battle with on the Game Show and we discuss high school “free agency,” 7-on-7s and Chelsea interviews Wake Forest High football star Chris Allen.
