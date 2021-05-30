Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (6.5.21)

Here are the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote for this week’s top Triangle athlete until Saturday, June 5, around noon.

Quinton Ely, Millbrook Baseball: The Wildcats’ senior went 4-for-7 with a double, a triple and six RBI at the plate, while tossing a one-hitter on the mound in a two game-sweep of Sanderson.

Ely went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI in a 10-6 win at Sanderson May 24.

He followed that up by tossing a one-hitter with five strikeouts on the mound, while going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple and five RBI in a 11-1 victory over Sanderson, May 27.

Ely is 5-0 on the mound with 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings of work through Sunday, while hitting .333 with 12 RBI at the plate for Millbrook (8-2).

Kenny Eheman, Cary Academy Track: The Chargers’ senior ran a personal-best 4:15.12 to finish 3rd-place in the 1,600-meter run at the NC Runners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian May 29.

Eheman, a Davidson College commit, was NCISAA 4A cross country state runner-up, earlier this year.

Elyssia Fisher, Northern Durham Track: The Knights’ junior won the 200-meter dash (25.48) and the long jump in a personal-best 16-06.50 at East Chapel Hill’s Big Eight Meet May 27.

Fisher’s efforts helped the Northern Durham girls’ track team to a runner-up at the same meet to host East Chapel Hill.

Nico Herrera, Cary Baseball: The Imps’ senior went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk-off, two RBI double to help Cary to an 11-10 win over Athens Drive May 28. Herrera was also error free behind the plate in the same game.

Herrera was also 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI at the plate and error free behind the plate in a 9-0 win at Riverside May 25.

Herrera is batting .484 with a home run, five doubles and 10 RBI for a Cary team (8-2, through Sunday) that is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Jonathan Langdon, Smithfield Selma Baseball: The Spartans’ junior hit a walk-off, grand-slam home run to lead Smithfield Selma to an 8-6 win over West Johnston May 27.

The game-winning grand slam was Langdon’s first career home run in his high school baseball career.

Smithfield Selma also lost 5-2 at East Wake May 25.

Langdon is batting .273 with one home run and 10 RBI for Smithfield Selma (3-7, through Sunday).

Jeremiah Smith, Heritage Wrestling: The Huskies’ junior was 4-0 at 145 pounds with wins over his opponents from Athens Drive, Leesville Road, Rolesville and Southern Nash.

Smith pinned his opponents from Athens Drive and Rolesville, to give him 11 pins this season.

Smith is a perfect 19-0 individually for Heritage (5-14, through Sunday).

Mike Venditti, Middle Creek Baseball: The Mustangs’ junior shortstop went 3-for-8 with three runs scored to help Middle Creek to wins over Apex and Apex Friendship.

Venditti went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in a 12-5 win at Apex May 25.

He was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored in a 5-1 win over Apex Friendship May 27.

Venditti is batting .333 with nine runs scored and three RBI for Middle Creek (8-2, through Sunday).

Will Walker, Orange Baseball: The Panthers’ senior went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in a 7-0 win over Walkertown May 25.

Walker is batting .348 with three doubles and 10 RBI for Orange (7-3, through Sunday).

Chancelor Whitmore, West Johnston Wrestling: The Wildcats’ junior heavyweight is 2-1 since taking over the starting spot in the lineup at 285 pounds.

Whitmore, a first-year wrestler, pinned Cleveland’s Avery Stancil, May 26.

The West Johnston wrestling team is 8-5 through Sunday

Austin Williams, Leesville Road Baseball: The Pride senior went 4-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI in a two-game sweep of Southeast Raleigh.

Leesville Road (7-3) beat Southeast Raleigh 15-4 at home, May 26, and 17-4 on the road the next day.

Williams is Methodist University commit.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 29.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here