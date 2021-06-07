Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (6.12.21)

Athlete of the week nominees

Meet this week’s candidates for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Saturday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Olivia Cochran, Green Hope Tennis: The Falcons’ freshman stayed unbeaten in both singles and doubles’ play this season (15-0 overall) by winning the Tri-8 Conference singles’ title at Cary Tennis Park, June 1-2.

Cochran beat Cary’s Brianna Vets, 6-1, 6-0 in the Tri-8 Conference singles’ championship match.

Cochran also helped the Green Hope girls’ tennis team to a perfect 10-0 record and a Tri-8 Conference championship this season.

Jacob Grimes, Broughton Baseball: The Capitals’ sophomore went 6-for-7 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI as Broughton completed a two-game sweep of Sanderson this week.

Grimes was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a 10-4 win over Sanderson, June 1.

He also went 4-for-4 with a double and a RBI in a 7-2 win at Sanderson, June 4.

Grimes is batting .371 with a home run, two doubles and nine RBI for a Broughton team (9-3) this tied for 1st-place in the CAP 7, 4A Conference with Millbrook.

Luke Hayes, Cary Baseball: The Imps’ senior went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and three RBI to lead Cary to a 12-2 victory over Green Hope, June 5.

Cary, who is 3-0 versus Green Hope this season, beat the Falcons for the first time since 2006.

Hayes is batting .400 with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored for Cary (9-2) this season.

Davis Horton, Orange Baseball: The Panthers’ junior catcher went 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs scored, a double and a RBI as Orange beat both Chapel Hill and Northwood this week.

Horton went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI in a 9-4 victory at Northwood, June 4.

He followed that up by going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a 3-2 win over Chapel Hill.

Horton is hitting .541 with a home run, five doubles and 14 RBI for Orange (9-3) this season.

Maxwell Kiel, Jordan Wrestling: The Falcons’ junior won the 145-pound title at the Tri-8 Conference championships at Cary High, June 4.

Kiel is unbeaten this season at 13-0 overall.

Kiel, a two-time state qualifier, was the 4A state runner-up at 120 pounds in 2020.

Darius McKenzie, Middle Creek Wrestling: The Mustangs’ senior won his match at 126 pounds in the decisive victory to lead Middle Creek to a win over Fuquay Varina at South Garner, June 3.

McKenzie, a two-time state qualifier, is 18-2 individually for Middle Creek (18-2) this season.

Josh Navarro, Millbrook Track: The Wildcats’ senior won the 1600 and 3200-meter runs at the Millbrook Invitational, June 5.

Navarro ran a 4:28.24 to win the 1600-meter run and a 9:58.35 to win the 3200-meter run on his home track.

Navarro’s efforts also helped the Millbrook boys’ track team to victory at the same event.

Andrew Nixon, Athens Drive Track: The Jaguars’ senior won the 100, 200 and helped the 4 X 100-meter relay team to victory at the Tri-8 Conference Championships at Athens Drive, June 5.

Nixon ran 11.11 to win the 100-meter dash, a personal and school-record, 22.18, to win the 200-meter dash and helped the 4 X 100-meter relay to a conference title in 44.10.

The Athens Drive boys’ track team also finish 4th at the Tri-8 Conference Championships.

Khalil Watson, Wake Forest Baseball: The Cougars’ senior shortstop went 3-for-4 at the plate with three home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in an 11-1 win over Wakefield, June 1.

Watson is batting .515 with five home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBI for Wake Forest (11-0) this season.

Watson is projected as a first-round, Major League draft pick by multiple publications, according to Wake Forest baseball coach, Michael Joyner.

Abby Weber, Chapel Hill Track: The Tigers’ junior ran a personal-best 11:16 to win the 3200-meter run at the East Chapel Hill Friday Night Lights’ Invitational, June 4.

Weber’s efforts helped the Chapel Hill girls’ track team to victory at the same event.

** Information published today includes statistics through June 5.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.