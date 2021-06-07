Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week l 6.12.21

girls athlete of the week nom

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Saturday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Ick Cirino, Hickory Ridge Baseball: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior shortstop went 3-for-6 at the plate with a double, five runs scored, three stolen bases and the three walks to lead Hickory Ridge to a two-game sweep of East Mecklenburg.

Cirino was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases in a 10-6 win at East Mecklenburg June 2.

He also went 0-for-1 with two runs scored and three walks in a 11-3 win over East Mecklenburg June 4.

Cirino is batting .481 with four doubles, 13 RBI and six stolen bases for Hickory Ridge (9-3, through Monday).

Claudia DeArment, Thomas Jefferson Academy Tennis: The Gryphons’ junior won the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A) singles’ title, defeating Lincoln Charter’s No. 1 player, Ansley Johnson, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in a third-set tiebreaker at Bradley Park in Gastonia June 2.

DeArment is 9-1 in singles’ play for Thomas Jefferson Academy girls’ tennis team (7-1) that won the SPC 1A championship.

Jordan Fisher, East Lincoln Baseball: The Mustangs’ senior had 10 strikeouts in six, shutout innings of work on the mound, allowing only three hits to help East Lincoln to 2-0 win at West Lincoln June 1. Fisher was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored in the same game.

Fisher also went 1-for-2 with a run scored in a 4-3 win over West Lincoln.

Fisher is 4-1 on the mound with 39 strikeouts in 32 innings of work, while hitting .343 with eight runs scored and eight RBI for East Lincoln (11-1, through Monday).

Christian Hasty, Porter Ridge Wrestling: The Pirates’ sophomore defeated his opponents from both Hickory Ridge and host Independence in a tri-match June 3 to remain a perfect 14-0 on the mat this season, through Sunday.

Hasty beat Hickory Ridge’s Vincent Simone and Independence’s Christian McClure, both at 132 pounds, as Porter Ridge beat Independence, but lost a tight match with Hickory Ridge (36-34).

The Porter Ridge wrestling team is 10-4 through Monday.

Drew Hopkins, Olympic Baseball: The Trojans’ junior pitcher tossed a one-hitter, going six innings while striking out two batters to help lead Olympic to a 3-1 win over South Mecklenburg June 1.

Olympic also lost 6-0 at South Mecklenburg June 4.

Hopkins is 5-1 on the mound this season with 23 strikeouts in 23.2 innings of work.

Olympic is 8-4 this season.

Dylan Koontz, Hough Baseball: The Huskies’ senior went 4-for-8 at the plate with six runs scored, two doubles, five RBI and three stolen bases as Hough completed a two-game sweep of Mallard Creek to remain 12-0 through Sunday.

Hough beat Mallard Creek 14-0 at home, June 2, and 11-3 at Mallard Creek June 4.

Koontz is a Campbell University commit.

Gavin Reed, South Iredell Track: The Vikings’ junior won a North Piedmont Conference (NPC) title in the discus, throwing a 128-00 at East Rowan June 2.

Reed also finished third in the shot put (39-2) at the same meet.

Reed helped the South Iredell boys’ track team to a third place finish at the NPC championships.

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell Track: The Knights’ senior won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs on his home track in tri-meet with Marvin Ridge and Olympic June 2.

Smith ran a 2:00.47 to win the 800-meter run and a 4:23.47 to win the 1,600-meter run.

Smith, a Naval Academy commit, is also the reigning, N.C. Gatorade cross country runner of the year.

Aaliyah White, Carson Track: The Cougars’ junior won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes at the NPC Championships at East Rowan June 2.

White ran a personal-best, 1:02.65, to win the 400-meter dash, while running a 13.12 to win the 100-meter dash and 27.75 in victory in the 200-meter dash.

White also jumped a personal-best 4-10 to finish as NPC runner-up in the high jump at the same meet.

White’s effort also helped the Carson girls’ track team to an NPC title.

Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell Track: The Spartans’ junior won Northwestern 3A/4A conference titles in the 110-meter hurdles (16.20), the long jump (20-00) and the triple jump (42-05) at Freedom High June 3.

Wilkerson, who scored 35 points for his team, also tied for runner-up in the high jump (5-8).

Wilkerson’s 110-meter hurdles’ time (16.20) was a personal best.

The South Caldwell boys’ track team finished 3rd at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships.

Emanuel Williams, Central Academy Track: The Cougars’ sophomore ran a personal-best 1:59.23 to finish as runner-up in the 800-meter run at the Cuthbertson Senior Night June 1.

Williams was also a part of the winning 4 X 800-meter relay team and runner-up 4 X 400-meter relay at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through June 5.

Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.