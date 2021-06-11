Myers Park High’s Carter Hensley named N.C. Gatorade soccer polayer of the year

Myers Park High’s Carter Hensley has been named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year.

The award honors Hensley’s athletic accomplishments as well as his academics and character. Hensley, who has signed with Virginia Tech, has a 4.18 GPA.

“Carter is extremely fast, even with the ball at his feet, and has excellent vision,” Porter Ridge coach Ron Ladimir said. “He is an absolute game-changer. He works hard in all aspects of the field. He’s a player that can change a game in a minute.”

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior, Hensley scored eight goals and had seven assists playing midfield this season. He led Myers Park (12-1-1) to the N.C. 4A state championship game.

Hensley was also named the 2021 N.C. Soccer Coaches Association player of the year after missing his junior season due to club soccer commitments. For his career, Hensley finished with 15 goals and 22 assists.