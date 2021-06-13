Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (6.19.21)

Here are this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Saturday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Tate Allison, Pine Lake Prep Baseball: The Pride sophomore outfielder was 5-for-6 at the plate with a double and five RBI as Pine Lake Prep split games with Langtree Charter and North Stanly.

Allison was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two stolen bases in a 13-3 victory over Langtree Charter June 7.

He also went 2-for-3 with two RBI in 6-5 loss at North Stanly that was shortened to five innings because of rain.

Allison is batting .449 with four doubles, two triples and no strikeouts for Pine Lake Prep (11-3, through Sunday).

Desmond Coleman, Providence Track: The Panthers’ senior won the discus and shot put at the SoMeck7 conference championships at Olympic June 10.

Coleman threw a 152-7.5 to win the discus title and a 51-0 to win the shot. He also finished seventh in the high jump (5-6) at the same meet.

Coleman’s efforts helped lead the Providence boys’ track team to a third place finish at the SoMeck7 Conference Championships.

Elyse Duley, Myers Park Tennis: The Mustangs’ senior stayed unbeaten this week, beating Ardrey Kell’s Shruthi Ramireddy 6-0, 6-1, to improve her singles’ record to 11-0 through Sunday.

Duley’s efforts also helped the Myers Park team beat Ardrey Kell to also stay perfect at 13-0 through Sunday.

Duley is a three-time Southwestern 4A conference champion.

Armonte Ferguson, Mountain Island Charter: The Raptors’ sophomore earned the Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 championship’s most valuable player award, winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes, the 4 X 200-meter relay title and finishing runner-up in the 100-meter dash at Mountain Island Charter June 10.

Ferguson won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best 22.20, while winning the 400-meter dash in 52.07.

He also helped the 4 X 200-meter relay, with teammates Trevin Moyer, Trae Nickelson and Reggie Taylor II, to victory in 43.65.

Ferguson was runner-up to his teammate, Moyer in the 100-meter dash with a 11.08.

The Mountain Island Charter boys’ track team also won the PAC 7 title.

Sanu Jallow, West Mecklenburg Track: The Hawks’ junior pulled off a rare quadruple win, running to SoMeck7 Conference titles in 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes as well as the 800-meter run at Olympic June 10.

Jallow ran a 12.07 to win the 100-meter dash, a 24.91 in her 200-meter dash victory, a 54.28 to claim the 400-meter dash title and a 2:16.84 in winning the 800-meter run on the same day.

Jallow scored all 40 of her teams points to help the Hawks’ finish sixth as a team.

Maddon Muhammad, Myers Park Track: The Mustangs’ senior won the 800- and 1600-meter runs, while also anchoring the 4 X 800-meter relay to victory at the Southwestern 4A Conference Championships at Independence June 10.

Muhammad ran a 1:57.50 to win the 800-meter run, while running a 4:23.08 to win the 1600-meter run. He also led the 4 X 800-meter relay to victory in 8:10.89, while anchoring the 4 X 400-meter relay to a runner-up finish.

Muhammad was named the SW4A Conference Championships’ male athlete of the meet.

The Myers Park boys’ track team finished as SW4A runner-up to Hickory Ridge.

Justin Sanders, Hough Wrestling: The Huskies’ senior went 4-0 to stay unbeaten at 17-0 on the mat at 160 pounds through Sunday.

Sanders beat his opponents from Mooresville and Orange, June 8, while winning two more matches against North Mecklenburg and Vance to help Hough stay undefeated at 18-0 overall through Sunday, also clinching the I-Meck 4A conference title.

Mason Smith, Lincoln Charter Baseball: The Eagles’ junior earned the victory on the mound, tossing a complete game with 14 strikeouts, while allowing only one earned run in a 5-1 win at Cherryville June. 8.

Smith also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI in the same game.

Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, four runs scored, three stolen bases and two RBI in an 11-4 victory at South Caldwell June 11.

Through Sunday, Smith is batting .404 with four home runs, six doubles and 19 RBI, while posting a 4-1 record on the mound with 68 strikeouts in 32 innings of work.

Alex Steckler, Olympic Baseball: The Trojans’ senior pitcher struck out seven batters, allowing only one hit to help Olympic to an 8-4 win over Ardrey Kell on senior night June 10.

The Olympic victory knocked Ardrey Kell out of a first-place tie in the SoMeck7 conference standings (with Providence).

Olympic also lost 9-2 at Ardrey Kell June 7.

Steckler has 34 strikeouts in 26 innings of work for Olympic (9-5, through Sunday).

Aria Wegh, Marvin Ridge Track: The Mavericks’ freshman won the Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC) athlete of the year winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump and the 4 X 200-meter relay at the SCC Championships at Cuthbertson June 9.

Wegh ran a 14.92 to win the 100-meter hurdles, a 45.63 to win the 300-meter hurdles, jumped 5-4 to win the high jump while also helped the 4 X 200-meter relay to a conference title.

The Marvin Ridge girls’ track finished as runner-up at the SCC Championships.

Wegh has broken or tied three schools as a freshman this outdoor track season.

Maxwell White, Mount Pleasant Track: The Tigers’ senior pulled off the rare quadruple win -- running or jumping, four personal-bests to win four different events at the Rocky River Conference Championships at Montgomery Central June 9.

White won the 100-meter dash in 11.03, the 200-meter dash in 23.80, the triple jump in 42-7 and the high jump in 6-4 to score 40 points for his team.

White effort’s also helped the Mount Pleasant boys’ track team to a Rocky River Conference title by 23 points.

Mount Pleasant track coach, Michael Johns, said White is the first athlete he has seen win four individual events at a conference championship meet in his 29 years of coaching.

Aniya Woodruff, Hickory Ridge Track: The Ragin’ Bulls’ junior won the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as the 300-meter hurdles at the Southwestern 4A (SW4A) Conference Championships at Independence June 10.

Woodruff ran a 12.17 to win the 100-meter dash, a 24.76 to win the 200-meter dash, while claiming the 300-meter hurdles’ title in 44.40.

She was also SW4A runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.03.

Woodruff scored 38 points for a Hickory Ridge girls’ track team that finished as SW4A runner-up overall.

** Information published today includes statistics through June 12.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here