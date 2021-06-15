N.C. wrestling regionals are today. An inside look at who’s where and wrestlers to watch

North Central’s Kalab Haven won his fourth individual wrestling championship on Saturday, March 6, 2021. SC High School League Photo

Several Charlotte and Raleigh area wrestlers began their bids to defend state championships Tuesday, in North Carolina’s public high school regional meets across the state.

Normally a winter sport, the wrestling regionals typically are held in early February.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting alteration of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s athletic schedule has pushed wrestling into June.

The top four finishers in each weight class at Tuesday’s regionals advance to state championships on June 25-26.

This year, there are no consolation rounds in the regional or state meets.

The defending 4A champion, Hough, will compete in the West Regional on Tuesday at Mallard Creek High. Mooresville, third in the 2020 state meet, also will be at Mallard Creek, as will fourth-place Lake Norman.

Cary, which finished sixth in 4A, is in the 4A Mideast Regional at Fuquay-Varina High.

Central Academy, which won the 2A state championship last year, is competing in the Midwest Regional at Mount Pleasant.

Among 2020 state champions beginning bids for repeat state titles Tuesday are Hough’s Richard Treanor, who won at 113 pounds a year ago but is wrestling at 145 pounds this year; and Millbrook’s Holden Cypher, who won at 182 pounds last year but is competing at 195 this time.

Here is where Charlotte and Raleigh area teams are competing Tuesday:

Class 4A

East (Knightdale High): Athens Drive, Broughton, Corinth Holders, Enloe, Garner, Heritage, Knightdale, Leesville Road, Millbrook, Rolesville, Sanderson, Southeast Raleigh, Wake Forest, Wakefield.

Mideast (Fuquay-Varina High): Apex, Apex Friendship, Cardinal Gibbons, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Green Hope, Green Level, Hillside, Holly Springs, Jordan, Middle Creek, Panther Creek, Riverside.

Midwest (Glenn High): Butler, Hickory Ridge, Independence, Porter Ridge, Richmond Senior, Rocky River.

West (Mallard Creek High): Ardrey Kell, Berry Academy, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Harding, Hopewell, Hough, Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, McDowell, Mooresville, Myers Park, North Mecklenburg, Olympic, Providence, South Caldwell, South Mecklenburg, Vance, West Charlotte, West Mecklenburg.

Class 3A

East (West Carteret High): Clayton, Cleveland, East Wake, Smithfield-Selma, South Johnston.

Mideast (Eastern Guilford High): Cedar Ridge, Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill, Northern Durham, Orange, Southern Durham, West Johnston.

Midwest (Piedmont High): A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Cox Mill, East Rowan, Jay M. Robinson, Jesse Carson, Monroe, Northwest Cabarrus, Parkwood, Piedmont, Sun Valley, Weddington, West Cabarrus, West Rowan.

West (North Henderson High): Alexander Central, Ashbrook, Charlotte Catholic, Crest, Cuthbertson, Forestview, Freedom, Hickory, Hunter Huss, Kings Mountain, Marvin Ridge, North Gaston, North Iredell, South Iredell, St. Stephens, Statesville, Stuart Cramer, Watauga.

Class 2A

East (Croatan High): North Johnston.

Mideast (Walkertown High): Anson County.

Carrboro, Durham School of Arts, N.C. School of Science and Math.

Midwest (Mount Pleasant High): Bandys, Bunker Hill, Central Academy, East Gaston, East Lincoln, Forest Hills, Mount Pleasant, North Lincoln, Salisbury, South Point, South Rowan, West Iredell, West Stanly.

West (Pisgah High): Ashe County, Burns, Chase, Draughn, East Burke, East Rutherford, Hibriten, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, Patton, R-S Central, Shelby, West Caldwell, West Lincoln.

Class 1A

East (Rosewood High): Albemarle, North Stanly, South Stanly.

Neuse Charter, Voyager Academy.

West (Robbinsville High): Bessemer City, Bradford Prep, Cherryville, Lincoln Charter, Mountain Island Charter, North Rowan, Thomas Jefferson Academy, Union Academy.