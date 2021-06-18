Big weekend for high school hoopers: a chance to play in front of college coaches

This weekend, some of the state’s high school basketball teams will play a series of games in front of college scouts.

This will be the third NCAA “Live Period” for recruits to play with their high school teams. In 2019, there were two held in North Carolina and more than 150 coaches attended.

For years, the NCAA has held live period events for travel teams, usually in April and July, to give Division I college coaches a chance to see top recruits up close and personal.

Those events usually center around shoe-sponsored circuits from Nike, adidas and Under Armour and featured a select group of the nation’s best players. Coaches also attend non-shoe circuit events throughout the nation.

But the high school events allows kids another chance to be seen, in a different environment and role from what they might have on their travel team, which generally bring the best players from multiple high schools together.

This weekend, the private schools will play at the Gateway YMCA in Winston-Salem, as well as at Forsyth Country Day School. The public schools will play at the Rise Indoor Sports facility in Advance, NC.

▪ The public and private schools will participate in another “live period” event next weekend as well.

Public School Schedule

Friday

Session 1

Court 1

Myers Park vs. Mount Tabor, noon; Porter Ridge vs. Harding, 1; Northwest Guilford vs. Olympic, 2; North Forsyth vs. Harding, 3.

Court 2

T.W. Andrews vs. North Surry, noon; North Forsyth vs. Lake Norman, 1; Reidsville vs. Hillside, 2; Independence vs. Bishop McGuinness, 3.

Court 3

Ben Smith vs. Vance, noon; Ardrey Kell vs. Bishop McGuinness, 1; Mount Tabor vs. Hickory, 2; Page vs. Morehead, 3.

Court 4

Southwest Guilford vs. Hillside, noon; Page vs. Independence, 1; Mallard Creek vs. T.W. Andrews, 2; Porter Ridge vs. Carolina International School, 3.

Court 5

Hickory vs. Northwest Guilford, noon; Carolina International School vs. South Granville, 1; Vance vs. Apex Friendship, 2; R.J. Reynolds vs. Ardrey Kell, 3.

Court 6

Reidsville vs. Mallard Creek, noon; Morehead vs. Rocky River, 1; North Surry vs. Southwest Guilford, 2; Lake Norman vs. Chapel Hill, 3.

Court 7

Apex Friendship vs. Weddington, noon; South Mecklenburg vs. R.J. Reynolds, 1; Myers Park vs. Wakefield, 2; Cox Mill vs. South Mecklenburg, 3.

Court 8

Olympic vs. Wakefield, noon; Cox Mill vs. Chapel Hill, 1; Weddington vs. Ben Smith, 2; Rocky River vs. South Granville, 3.

Session 2

Court 1

Person vs. Hough, 4:30; Dudley vs. Leesville Road, 5:30; Terry Sanford vs. Northwood, 6:30; Garinger vs. Panther Creek, 7:30.

Court 2

Louisburg vs. Lee County, 4:30; Northern Nash vs. Davie County, 5:30; Orange vs. Green Level, 6:30; Southern Durham vs. New Hanover, 7:30.

Court 3

Vance (VA) vs. Millbrook, 4:30; Heritage vs. Northern Guilford, 5:30; L.C. Bird (VA) vs. Millbrook, 6:30; Northern Guilford vs. Northern Nash, 7:30.

Court 4

Green Level vs. Western Alamance, 4:30; Henderson Collegiate vs. Southern Durham, 5:30; Lee County vs. Atkins, 6:30; Davie County vs. Mountain Island Charter, 7:30.

Court 5

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Terry Sanford, 4:30; New Hanover vs. Panther Creek, 5:30; Person vs. Garner, 6:30; Spotswood (VA) vs. Holly Springs, 7:30

Court 6

Atkins vs. Orange, 4:30; East Forsyth vs. Mountain Island Charter, 5:30; Western Alamance vs. Louisburg, 6:30; Henderson Collegiate vs. Dudley, 7:30.

Court 7

L.C. Bird (VA) vs. North Mecklenburg, 4:30; Farmville Central vs. Spotswood (VA), 5:30; North Mecklenburg vs. Varina (VA), 6:30; Farmville Central vs. Leesville Road, 7:30.

Court 8

Northwood vs. Hough, 4:30; Holly Springs vs. Garinger, 5:30; Cardinal Gibbons vs. Hough, 6:30; Heritage vs. East Forsyth, 7:30.

Saturday

Session 1

Court 1

Grimsley vs. Wakefield, 8:30 a.m.; Central Cabarrus vs. New Hanover, 9:30; Ben Smith vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 10:30; Garner vs. Apex Friendship, 11:30.

Court 2

Davie County vs. Atkins, 8:30 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Morehead, 9:30; East Forsyth vs. Grimsley, 10:30; Parkland vs. High Point Central, 11:30.

Court 3

Northern Guilford vs. Hickory, 8:30 a.m.; Northwest Guilford vs. Leesville Road, 9:30; Farmville Central vs. Wakefield, 10:30; Spotswood (VA) vs. Terry Sanford, 11:30.

Court 4

Chapel Hill vs. Bishop McGuinness, 8:30 a.m.; Page vs. High Point Central, 9:30; Davie County vs. Dudley, 10:30; Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford, 11:30.

Court 5

Heritage vs. Glenn, 8:30 a.m.; Terry Sanford vs. Panther Creek, 9:30; Bishop McGuinness vs. Heritage, 10:30; Mount Tabor vs. New Hanover, 11:30.

Court 6

East Forsyth vs. Dudley, 8:30 a.m.; Northeast Guilford vs. Parkland, 9:30; Atkins vs. Chapel Hill, 10:30; Page vs. Mount Pleasant, 11:30.

Court 7

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Farmville Central, 8:30 a.m.; Garner vs. Spotswood (VA), 9:30; Cox Mill vs. Northern Guilford, 10:30; Panther Creek vs. Northwest Guilford, 11:30.

Court 8

Ben Smith vs. Cox Mill, 8:30 a.m.; Apex Friendship vs. Mount Tabor, 9:30; Hickory vs. Glenn, 10:30; Leesville Road vs. Central Cabarrus, 11:30.

Session 2

Court 1

Charlotte Catholic vs. Cave Spring (VA), 1; Butler vs. Princess Anne (VA), 2; Laney vs. South Granville, 3; Henderson Collegiate vs. West Cabarrus, 4.

Court 2

Jay M. Robinson vs. South Granville, 1; Forest Hills vs. Henderson Collegiate, 2; Hopewell vs. Kinston, 3; Myers Park vs. Broughton, 4.

Court 3

Person vs. Independence, 1; Kecoughtan (VA) vs. Garinger, 1; Midlothian (VA) vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2; L.C. Bird (VA) vs. Holly Springs, 3.

Court 4

Seventy-First vs. Hopewell, 1; West Cabarrus vs. Polk County, 2; Jay M. Robinson vs. Western Alamance, 3; Orange vs. Butler, 4.

Court 5

Kinston vs. East Rockingham (VA), 1; West Charlotte vs. L.C. Bird (VA), 2; Weddington vs. Person, 3; North Mecklenburg vs. Kecoughtan (VA), 4.

Court 6

Western Alamance vs. Laney, 1; Holly Springs vs. Orange, 2; Independence vs. R.J. Reynolds, 3; Polk County vs. Forest Hills, 4.

Court 7

Midlothian (VA) vs. Weddington, 1; North Mecklenburg vs. Richmond Senior, 2; Cave Spring (VA) vs. Hough, 3; Princess Anne (VA) vs. Garinger, 4.

Court 8

Hough vs. R.J. Reynolds, 1; Broughton vs. Myers Park, 2; Seventy-First vs. East Rockingham (VA), 3; Richmond Senior vs. West Charlotte, 4.

Session 3

Court 1

South Mecklenburg vs. Middle Creek, 5:30; Rocky River vs. Mooresville, 6:30; Vance vs. Pine Forest, 7:30; Carolina International School vs. Southwest Guilford, 8:30.

Court 2

North Stanly vs. T.W. Andrews, 5:30; Porter Ridge vs. Northern Nash, 6:30; Ragsdale vs. Lee County, 7:30; Rocky River vs. Mountain Island Charter, 8:30.

Court 3

Woodside (VA) vs. Millbrook, 5:30; Northwood vs. Mountain Island Charter, 6:30; Ardrey Kell vs. Westover, 7:30; New Bern vs. Mallard Creek, 8:30.

Court 4

Winston-Salem Prep vs. Ragsdale, 5:30; Carolina International School vs. New Bern, 6:30; Reagan vs. North Stanly, 7:30; Mooresville vs. Southern Durham, 8:30.

Court 5

Westover vs. Harding, 5:30; Hoggard vs. Mallard Creek, 6:30; Landstown (VA) vs. Millbrook, 7:30; Northern Nash vs. Hillside, 8:30.

Court 6

Lee County vs. Reagan, 5:30; Walkertown vs. Hillside, 6:30; T.W. Andrews vs. Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30; Pine Lake Prep vs. Lake Norman, 8:30.

Court 7

Landstown (VA) vs. Vance, 5:30; Lake Norman vs. Southern Durham, 6:30; South Mecklenburg vs. Woodside (VA), 7:30; Northwood vs. Porter Ridge, 8:30.

Court 8

Ardrey Kell vs. Pine Forest, 5:30; Southwest Guilford vs. Pine Lake Prep, 6:30; Middle Creek vs. Harding, 7:30; Hoggard vs. Walkertown, 8:30.

Sunday

Session 1

Court 1

Mount Tabor vs. Richmond Senior, 9 a.m.; New Bern vs. Glenn, 10; Page vs. South Garner, 11; Winston-Salem Prep vs. South Granville, noon.

Court 2

Heritage vs. Lake Norman, 9 a.m.; Reagan vs. Southwest Guilford, 10; T.W. Andrews vs. Broughton, 11; Glenn vs. Middle Creek, noon.

Court 3

Landstown (VA) vs. North Mecklenburg, 9 a.m.; Middle Creek vs. Ben Smith, 10; Holly Springs vs. Richmond Senior, 11; Wakefield vs. East Rockingham (VA), noon.

Court 4

South Garner vs. T.W. Andrews, 9 a.m.; Davie County vs. Winston-Salem Prep, 10; Heritage vs. Central Cabarrus, 11; Hoggard vs. Reagan, noon.

Court 5

Woodside (VA) vs. Panther Creek, 9 a.m.; East Rockingham (VA) vs. Independence, 10; West Charlotte vs. Landstown (VA), 11; New Bern vs. Davie County, noon.

Court 6

Broughton vs. Central Cabarrus, 9 a.m.; Bishop McGuinness vs. Hoggard, 10; Hillside vs. Lake Norman, 11; Northwest Guilford vs. Cave Spring (VA), noon.

Court 7

West Charlotte vs. Holly Springs, 9 a.m.; Wakefield vs. Northwest Guilford, 10; North Mecklenburg vs. Woodside (VA), 11; Independence vs. Northern Guilford.

Court 8

Page vs. Hillside, 9 a.m.; Cave Spring (VA) vs. Northern Guilford, 10; Panther Creek vs. Mount Tabor, 11; Ben Smith vs. Bishop McGuinness, noon.

Session 2

Court 1

Cardinal Gibbons vs. South Mecklenburg, 1:30; Apex Friendship vs. Jay M. Robinson, 2:30; Millbrook vs. Ardrey Kell, 3:30; Cardinal International School vs. Northern Nash, 4:30.

Court 2

No games.

Court 3

Hickory vs. Pine Forest, 1:30; Hayesville vs. Carolina International School, 2:30; Forest Hills vs. Mountain Island Charter, 3:30; Apex Friendship vs. Mallard Creek, 4:30.

Court 4

Forest Hills vs. Morehead, 1:30; Northern Nash vs. Mount Pleasant, 2:30; South Mecklenburg vs. Pine Forest, 3:30; Hayesville vs. West Cabarrus, 4:30.

Court 5

Vance vs. Ardrey Kell, 1:30; Seventy-First vs. Mallard Creek, 2:30; Watauga vs. Morehead, 3:30; Cox Mill vs. Hopewell, 4:30.

Court 6

Hopewell vs. Henderson Collegiate, 2:30; Butler vs. East Forsyth, 4:30.

Court 7

Millbrook vs. Myers Park, 1:30; Cox Mill vs. Butler, 2:30; Vance vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 3:30; Jay M. Robinson vs. Seventy-First, 4:30.

Court 8

Watauga vs. Mountain Island Charter, 1:30; East Forysth vs. West Cabarrus, 2:30; Myers PARK vs. Hickory, 3:30; Henderson Collegiate vs. Mount Pleasant, 4:30.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Private School Schedule

Friday

(at Gateway)

Court 1

Durham Academy vs. Charlotte Latin, 4 p.m.; Wesleyan Christian vs. The Burlington School, 5; Asheville Christian vs. United Faith Christian, 6; Legion Academy vs. Forsyth Country Day, 7; North Raleigh Christian vs. Calvary Christian, 8.

Court 2

Cannon School vs. Cary Academy, 4; Asheville School vs. Covenant Day, 5; Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian, 6; Westminster Catawba vs. Greensboro Day, 7; Caldwell Academy vs. GRACE Christian, 8.

Court 3

Greenfield School vs. Carmel Christian, 4; High Point Christian vs. Southlake Christian, 5; Concord Academy vs. Freedom Christian, 6; Northside Christian vs. Ravenscroft School, 7; Raleigh Trinity vs. Gaston Day, 8

Saturday

(at Gateway)

Court 1

Asheville School vs. Forsyth Country Day, 9 a.m.; Charlotte Christian vs. Raleigh Trinity, 10; Caldwell Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian, 11.

Christ School vs. Ravenscroft School, noon; Charlotte Country Day vs. Legion Academy, 1; The Burlington School vs. Northside Christian, 2; Charlotte Christian vs. Calvary Day, 3; Charlotte Latin vs. Gaston Day, 4; Charlotte Country Day vs. Asheville School, 5.

Greenfield School vs. Greensboro Day, 7; The Burlington School vs. Christ School, 8.

Court 2

High Point Christian vs. Concord Academy, 9 a.m.; Durham Academy vs. Covenant Day, 10; Gaston Day vs. Calvary Day, 11.

Greenfield School vs. United Faith Christian, noon; Cary Academy vs. Freedom Christian, 1; Covenant Day vs. Forsyth Country Day, 2; North Raleigh Christian vs. GRACE Christian, 3; United Faith Christian vs. Westminster Catawba, 4; Durham Academy vs. Legion Academy, 5.

High Point Christian vs. Cary Academy, 6.

Court 3

Asheville Christian vs. Westminster Catawba, 9 a.m.; GRACE Christian vs. Charlotte Latin, 10; Wesleyan Christian vs. Metrolina Christian, 11.

Cannon School vs. Southlake Christian, noon; Raleigh Trinity vs. Caldwell Academy, 1; Carmel Christian vs. Greensboro Day, 2; Concord Academy vs. Southlake Christian, 3; Metrolina Christian vs. Ravenscroft School, 4; Cannon School vs. Freedom Christian, 5.

Carmel Christian vs. Asheville Christian, 6; Wesleyan Christian vs. Northside Christian, 7.

Sunday

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Main Court

Forsyth Country Day #2 vs. Durham Academy, 9 a.m.; Concord Academy vs. Cannon School, 10; Legion Academy vs. Covenant Day, 11.

Cannon School vs. High Point Christian, noon; Greensboro Day vs. Asheville Christian, 1; Ravenscroft School vs. Wesleyan Christian, 2; Greenfield School vs. Asheville Christian, 3; The Burlington School vs. Ravenscroft School, 4.

Court 2

Covenant Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 9 a.m.; Freedom Christian vs. High Point Christian, 10; Greensboro Day #2 vs. Charlotte Country Day, 11.

Southlake Christian vs. Freedom Christian, noon; Carmel Christian vs. United Faith Christian, 1; Christ School vs. Forsyth Country Day, 2; Greensboro Day vs. United Faith Christian, 3; Forsyth Country Day vs. Metrolina Christian, 4.

Court 3

Legion Academy vs. Asheville School, 9 a.m.; Southlake Christian vs. Cary Christian, 10; Durham Academy vs. Asheville School, 11.

Cary Academy vs. Concord Academy, noon; Greenfield School vs. Westminster Catawba, 1; The Burlington School vs. Metrolina Christian, 2; Carmel Christian vs. Westminster Catawba, 3; Wesleyan Christian vs. Christ School, 4.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle