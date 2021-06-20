Providence rolls into N.C. 4A semifinals. Panthers rout Northwest Guilford

Providence High would host Northwest Guilford in the third round of NCHSAA baseball playoffs Saturday Jun 19, 2021.

Danny Hignight has been coaching baseball at Providence High for the better part of two decades, and opposing coaches know the cardinal sin against the Panthers is allowing “extra” base-runners.

Providence will hit the ball well off nearly any opponent, but if the Panthers get those extra runners – via walk, error, or whatever – they can be a nightmare.

Northwest Guilford dealt with that Saturday night in the 4A quarterfinals at Providence.

Vikings pitchers issued nine walks and hit a batter. Northwest Guilford committed two errors, and another Providence hitter reached base on catcher’s interference.

The Panthers parlayed those gifts into stolen bases, squeeze bunts and all kinds of other mischief and trounced the Vikings 13-3.

The game was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning by the 10-run rule.

“That’s the way we play the game,” said Hignight, whose Panthers (15-2) will host Reagan (15-2) in the Western Regional finals Tuesday night.

“It was important to play that way tonight, because that team can really hit,” Hignight said, pointing to the Northwest Guilford team assembled in left field after the game.

“We were fortunate enough to get their starter out, and then work against their relievers,” he added.

The Panthers had only one big hit Saturday night.

It came in the bottom of the first, after Northwest Guilford had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning. Jake Knepp was hit by a pitch, and senior Jeremy Beamon launched a home run that cleared the left-field fence by 25 feet.

“It’s important to answer a score,” Hignight said.

The rest of the game followed two themes. Providence pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, whose left (non-throwing) shoulder separated twice during the game, shut down the powerful Northwest Guilford hitting attack. And the Panthers tortured the Viking defense with aggressive base-running.

“He separated his shoulder against the first batter in the game,” Hignight said. “We popped it back in.”

“It’s happened before,” Jerzembeck said. “I knew what to do.”

Hignight was asked if he considered lifting hit starting pitcher.

“I went out and talked to him, but he told me to go away,” Hignight said. “I’m a good listener.”

In the third inning, Jerzembeck popped the shoulder again, while stretching in the dugout. Once again, it was popped back.

Jerzembeck encountered trouble only in the fifth inning, when the Vikings scored twice.

“He got a little out of rhythm,” Hignight said.

“I gathered myself, and then got back into rhythm,” said Jerzembeck, who was making only his second start of the season.

As for the base-running … well, here’s an example.

With one out in the bottom of the third, David Garinkel walked, then stole second base. Jake Knepp singled. Beamon was intentionally walked. Then Luke Woolf drew a walk, scoring a run. Tommy Walker laid down a squeeze bunt, but Northwest Guilford was called for catcher’s interference, allowing another run in. Then Collin McDougall walked, scoring a third run. And Jake Prosser lofted a sacrifice fly, making it 6-1.

With Jerzembeck’s curve ball working effectively, that was all the lead that Providence needed.

Just noting

▪ Providence last won a state championship in 2015. The Panthers have won two state titles under Hignight.

▪ Reagan High is in Winston-Salem, and you wouldn’t have expected the Raiders to have faced Providence this year. But the teams did meet, in the season-opener April 27. Let’s just say Providence has a score to settle. Reagan won that meeting 15-2.

▪ One member of Providence’s coaching staff was missing Saturday night, but Hignight said it was excused. Assistant coach Sean Thomas, named earlier this week as the new head coach at Ardrey Kell, got married Saturday to Providence High teacher Kristen Creech. Providence athletics director Ken Konstanty sent updates via text to Thomas during the game.

▪ Eli Jerzembeck allowed only five hits. Northwest Guilford’s Sylas Boris, who entered the game batting .438 with a team-high 21 RBI, went 1-for-3. Bristol Carter, hitting .442, also went 1-for-3. Jerzembeck pitched hitless ball in the second, third and fourth innings.

