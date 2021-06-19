NCHSAA Regional track: Ardrey Kell, Olympic, Panther Creek, Gibbons among team champions

Track teams from Ardrey Kell (boys, top) and Olympic (girls) won NC 4A Western Regional titles Friday

Ardrey Kell’s boys and Olympic’s girls won N.C. 4A Western Regional track championships Friday at Olympic High School.

Teams and athletes were trying to qualify for next week’s N.C. state championships. The 1A and 4A finals are Friday June 25. The 2A and 3A finals are June 26. Both state events will be held at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro.

At the Charlotte regional, several athletes won multiple individual races:

Mallard Creek’s David Lampkn won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith won the 1,600 and 3,200. Teammate Xavier Branker won both hurdle sprints.

On the girls side, Mallard Creek sophomore Kaylyn Brown won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Ardrey Kell’s Amber Jackson won the high jump and triple jump. Mallard Creek freshman Macy Dulaney won the discus and shot put.

And Harding High’s Akala Garrett, who turned down a potential run at the US Olympic Trials to chase a state title, won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in dominant fashion. She ran 13.87 in the 100 hurdles, well ahead of Olympic’s Zyra Shivers (14.50). Garrett won the 300 hurdles in 41.23. Shivers was second in 44.86

BOYS AREA CHAMPIONS

David Lampkin, Mallard Creek, 100-, 200-meters

Jamier Moten, Ardrey Kell, 400

Steven Smith, Ardrey Kell, 800

Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell, 1,600, 3,200

Xavier Branker, Ardrey Kell, 110, 300 hurdles

Mallard Creek 400 relay, 800 relay

Olympic 1,600 relay

Mooresville 3,200 relay

Isaiah Ryle, Mooresville, high jump

William Sistrunk, Mallard Creek, long jump

Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, triple jump

Graham Gutknecht, South Meck, pole vault

Brayden Radhuber, North Meck, discus

Kolby Clark, Hopewell, shot put

GIRLS AREA CHAMPIONS

Kaylyn Brown, Mallard Creek, 100, 200

Mia Gardner, Olympic, 400

Sanu Jallow, West Meck, 800

Maddie Hueckner, Lake Norman, 1,600

Linnea Maynard, Ardrey Kell, 3,200

Akala Garrett, Harding, 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles

Mallard Creek 400 relay

Harding 800 relay

Olympic 1600 relay, 3200 relay

Amber Jackson, Ardrey Kell, high jump, triple jump

Sanai Forte, Harding, long jump

Talia Mccoury, Providence, pole vault

Macy Dulaney, Mallard Creek, discus, shot put

Complete results

Panther Creek girls win 4A Mideast Meet

The Panther Creek girls won the 4A Mideast regional, scoring 103 points. Apex (79) was second and Green Level (72.5) third.

Pinecrest won the boys title. Panther Creek’s Justin Hayes won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

On the girls side, Apex’s Sarah Mitchell won the 800 and 1,600.

AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Ha’Mir Hampton, Hillside, 400

Korey Pratt, Hillside, 800

Justin Hayes, Panther Creek, 1,600, 3,200

Jonathan Berta, Apex, 300 hurdles

Hillside 1,600 relay

Green Hope 3,200 relay

Jordan Reece, Jordan, long jump

Noah Rhodes, Fuquay-Varina, pole vault

Nelson Anderson, South Garner, discus

Jack Ganoe, Panther Creek, shot put

GIRLS AREA CHAMPIONS

Lia Love, Jordan, 100

Sarah Mitchell, Apex, 800, 1,600

Julia Patterson, Panther Creek, 3,200

Alex Nestor, Green Level, 100 hurdles

Athens Drive 800 relay

Garner 1,600 relay

Apex 3,200 relay

Kirstin Smalls, Panther Creek, high jump

Rafaela Drake, Riverside, triple jump

Maddie Davies, Athens Drive, pole vault

Complete results

Rolesville boys, Cardinal Gibbons girls win in 4A East

Rolesville’s boys narrowly beat Millbrook, and Cardinal Gibbons girls rolled to the 4A East regional championship.

Gibbons’ girls rolled up 124.5 points to easily beat Millbrook (69.50). Rolesville boys had 100 points, just ahead of Millbrook (97.50).

Rolesville sophomore Micah Larry won the boys 100 and 200 meter titles as well as the long jump. Wakefield’s Paul Ward won the discus and shot put.

On the girls side, Cardinal Gibbons’ sophomore Shawnti Jackson won the 100 and 200. Teammate Taylor Mckinnon won both hurdles events. And Southeast Raleigh’s ‘Autumn Judd won the shot put and discus.

AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Micah Larry, Rolesville, 100, 200, long jump

Nathan Leacock, Millbrook, 400

Andrew Mallo, Wake Forest, 800

Wesley Haws, Cardinal Gibbons, 1,600

Eric Brown, Enloe, 110 hurdles

Dillon Leacock, Millbrook, 300 hurdles

Rolesville 400 relay

Cardinal Gibbons 800 relay

Millbrook 1600 relay

Eric Brown, Enloe, triple jump

Ethan Clawson, Leesville Road, pole vault

Paul Ward, Wakefield, discus, shot put

AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS

Shawnti Jackson, Cardinal Gibbons, 100, 200

Daijion Lee, Wakefield, 400

Olivia Fischlein, Wake Forest, 800

Courtney Farishian, Cardinal Gibbons, 3,200

Taylor Mckinnon, Cardinal Gibbons, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Cardinal Gibbons 400 relay

Wakefield 800 relay

Lanyjah Gunter, Knightdale, long jump

Katherine Yu, Leesville road, pole vault

Autumn Judd, Southeast Raleigh, discus

Jillian Weidner, Wake Forest, adaptive wheelchair 100, 200

Complete results

North Lincoln sweeps 2A West Regional titles

North Lincoln’s boys and girls ran away with 2A West region titles. The boys had 136 points, well ahead of Franklin’s 99. The North girls had 123 points. R-S Central (72) was second).

Lake Norman Charter’s Blaise Atkinson won four individual events: the 100 and 200-meter dashes, plus both hurdles events. R-S Central’s Rashod Lynch won the long jump and triple jump.

Multiple winners on the girls side included North Lincoln’s Angie Allen (800, 1,600).

AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter, 100, 200, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Vance Jones, Patton, 400

Miles Phillips, North Lincoln, 800

Grant Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, 1,600

Jacob Scott, North Lincoln, 3,200

Shelby 400 relay

Shelby 800 relay

North Lincoln 1600 relay

Patton 3200 relay

Kenneth Byrd, East Burke, high jump

Rashod Lynch, RS Central, long jump, triple jump

Noah Rooks, East Burke, discus

Ty Castro, North Lincoln, shot put

AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS

Janiya Johnson, West Iredell, 100

Joyasia Smith, R-S Central, 200

Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell, 400

Angie Allen, North Lincoln, 800, 1,600

Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton, 3,200

Hannah Dover, Burns, 300 hurdles

R-S Central 400 relay

Burns 800 relay

North Lincoln 3200 relay

Jada Brown, Hibriten, long jump

Lariyah Clark, West Iredell, triple jump

Chloe Soorus, North Lincoln, pole vault

Taryn Giles-Robinette, East Lincoln, discus

Alana Warren, R-S Central, shot put

Complete results

Other Regionals

▪ Croatan takes 2A East boys and girls

Full results

▪ Murphy boys, Swain County girls win 1A West

Full results

▪ North Rowan, Mountain Island Charter win in 1A Midwest

Full results