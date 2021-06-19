High School Sports
NCHSAA Regional track: Ardrey Kell, Olympic, Panther Creek, Gibbons among team champions
Ardrey Kell’s boys and Olympic’s girls won N.C. 4A Western Regional track championships Friday at Olympic High School.
Teams and athletes were trying to qualify for next week’s N.C. state championships. The 1A and 4A finals are Friday June 25. The 2A and 3A finals are June 26. Both state events will be held at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro.
At the Charlotte regional, several athletes won multiple individual races:
Mallard Creek’s David Lampkn won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith won the 1,600 and 3,200. Teammate Xavier Branker won both hurdle sprints.
On the girls side, Mallard Creek sophomore Kaylyn Brown won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Ardrey Kell’s Amber Jackson won the high jump and triple jump. Mallard Creek freshman Macy Dulaney won the discus and shot put.
And Harding High’s Akala Garrett, who turned down a potential run at the US Olympic Trials to chase a state title, won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in dominant fashion. She ran 13.87 in the 100 hurdles, well ahead of Olympic’s Zyra Shivers (14.50). Garrett won the 300 hurdles in 41.23. Shivers was second in 44.86
BOYS AREA CHAMPIONS
David Lampkin, Mallard Creek, 100-, 200-meters
Jamier Moten, Ardrey Kell, 400
Steven Smith, Ardrey Kell, 800
Murphy Smith, Ardrey Kell, 1,600, 3,200
Xavier Branker, Ardrey Kell, 110, 300 hurdles
Mallard Creek 400 relay, 800 relay
Olympic 1,600 relay
Mooresville 3,200 relay
Isaiah Ryle, Mooresville, high jump
William Sistrunk, Mallard Creek, long jump
Treyvon Birchett, Mooresville, triple jump
Graham Gutknecht, South Meck, pole vault
Brayden Radhuber, North Meck, discus
Kolby Clark, Hopewell, shot put
GIRLS AREA CHAMPIONS
Kaylyn Brown, Mallard Creek, 100, 200
Mia Gardner, Olympic, 400
Sanu Jallow, West Meck, 800
Maddie Hueckner, Lake Norman, 1,600
Linnea Maynard, Ardrey Kell, 3,200
Akala Garrett, Harding, 100-hurdles, 300-hurdles
Mallard Creek 400 relay
Harding 800 relay
Olympic 1600 relay, 3200 relay
Amber Jackson, Ardrey Kell, high jump, triple jump
Sanai Forte, Harding, long jump
Talia Mccoury, Providence, pole vault
Macy Dulaney, Mallard Creek, discus, shot put
Panther Creek girls win 4A Mideast Meet
The Panther Creek girls won the 4A Mideast regional, scoring 103 points. Apex (79) was second and Green Level (72.5) third.
Pinecrest won the boys title. Panther Creek’s Justin Hayes won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
On the girls side, Apex’s Sarah Mitchell won the 800 and 1,600.
AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS
Ha’Mir Hampton, Hillside, 400
Korey Pratt, Hillside, 800
Justin Hayes, Panther Creek, 1,600, 3,200
Jonathan Berta, Apex, 300 hurdles
Hillside 1,600 relay
Green Hope 3,200 relay
Jordan Reece, Jordan, long jump
Noah Rhodes, Fuquay-Varina, pole vault
Nelson Anderson, South Garner, discus
Jack Ganoe, Panther Creek, shot put
GIRLS AREA CHAMPIONS
Lia Love, Jordan, 100
Sarah Mitchell, Apex, 800, 1,600
Julia Patterson, Panther Creek, 3,200
Alex Nestor, Green Level, 100 hurdles
Athens Drive 800 relay
Garner 1,600 relay
Apex 3,200 relay
Kirstin Smalls, Panther Creek, high jump
Rafaela Drake, Riverside, triple jump
Maddie Davies, Athens Drive, pole vault
Rolesville boys, Cardinal Gibbons girls win in 4A East
Rolesville’s boys narrowly beat Millbrook, and Cardinal Gibbons girls rolled to the 4A East regional championship.
Gibbons’ girls rolled up 124.5 points to easily beat Millbrook (69.50). Rolesville boys had 100 points, just ahead of Millbrook (97.50).
Rolesville sophomore Micah Larry won the boys 100 and 200 meter titles as well as the long jump. Wakefield’s Paul Ward won the discus and shot put.
On the girls side, Cardinal Gibbons’ sophomore Shawnti Jackson won the 100 and 200. Teammate Taylor Mckinnon won both hurdles events. And Southeast Raleigh’s ‘Autumn Judd won the shot put and discus.
AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS
Micah Larry, Rolesville, 100, 200, long jump
Nathan Leacock, Millbrook, 400
Andrew Mallo, Wake Forest, 800
Wesley Haws, Cardinal Gibbons, 1,600
Eric Brown, Enloe, 110 hurdles
Dillon Leacock, Millbrook, 300 hurdles
Rolesville 400 relay
Cardinal Gibbons 800 relay
Millbrook 1600 relay
Eric Brown, Enloe, triple jump
Ethan Clawson, Leesville Road, pole vault
Paul Ward, Wakefield, discus, shot put
AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS
Shawnti Jackson, Cardinal Gibbons, 100, 200
Daijion Lee, Wakefield, 400
Olivia Fischlein, Wake Forest, 800
Courtney Farishian, Cardinal Gibbons, 3,200
Taylor Mckinnon, Cardinal Gibbons, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Cardinal Gibbons 400 relay
Wakefield 800 relay
Lanyjah Gunter, Knightdale, long jump
Katherine Yu, Leesville road, pole vault
Autumn Judd, Southeast Raleigh, discus
Jillian Weidner, Wake Forest, adaptive wheelchair 100, 200
North Lincoln sweeps 2A West Regional titles
North Lincoln’s boys and girls ran away with 2A West region titles. The boys had 136 points, well ahead of Franklin’s 99. The North girls had 123 points. R-S Central (72) was second).
Lake Norman Charter’s Blaise Atkinson won four individual events: the 100 and 200-meter dashes, plus both hurdles events. R-S Central’s Rashod Lynch won the long jump and triple jump.
Multiple winners on the girls side included North Lincoln’s Angie Allen (800, 1,600).
AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS
Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter, 100, 200, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Vance Jones, Patton, 400
Miles Phillips, North Lincoln, 800
Grant Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, 1,600
Jacob Scott, North Lincoln, 3,200
Shelby 400 relay
Shelby 800 relay
North Lincoln 1600 relay
Patton 3200 relay
Kenneth Byrd, East Burke, high jump
Rashod Lynch, RS Central, long jump, triple jump
Noah Rooks, East Burke, discus
Ty Castro, North Lincoln, shot put
AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS
Janiya Johnson, West Iredell, 100
Joyasia Smith, R-S Central, 200
Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell, 400
Angie Allen, North Lincoln, 800, 1,600
Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton, 3,200
Hannah Dover, Burns, 300 hurdles
R-S Central 400 relay
Burns 800 relay
North Lincoln 3200 relay
Jada Brown, Hibriten, long jump
Lariyah Clark, West Iredell, triple jump
Chloe Soorus, North Lincoln, pole vault
Taryn Giles-Robinette, East Lincoln, discus
Alana Warren, R-S Central, shot put
Other Regionals
▪ Croatan takes 2A East boys and girls
▪ Murphy boys, Swain County girls win 1A West
▪ North Rowan, Mountain Island Charter win in 1A Midwest
