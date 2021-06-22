Rainy weather forcing changes to North Carolina high school baseball playoff schedule

Rainy weather throughout the state has and could affect the N.C. high school baseball semifinals.

Games were scheduled for Tuesday with best-of-3 state finals beginning Friday in Burlington and Fayetteville.

At least one semifinal has been postponed. We’ll have live scores for games and updated schedules here

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s regional finals

4A

West

Reagan (15-2) at Providence (15-2), 7

East

Ashlety (14-3) at Fuquay-Varina (13-3), ppd, Wed, 6

Class 3A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Sun Valley (14-3) at Cox Mill (14-3), ppd, 8 (originally scheduled for 7)

East

J.H. Rose (13-4) at D.H. Conley (15-1), 7

Class 2A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Forbush (12-5) at R-S Central (15-1), 7

East

Randleman (16-1) at East Bladen (12-4), ppd, Wed, 7

Class 1A

Tuesday’s regional finals

West

Mountain Island Charter (13-2) at East Surry (16-1), 7

East

Granville Central (10-7) at Perquimans (15-2), ppd, Wed, 7