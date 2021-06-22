High School Sports
Rainy weather forcing changes to North Carolina high school baseball playoff schedule
Rainy weather throughout the state has and could affect the N.C. high school baseball semifinals.
Games were scheduled for Tuesday with best-of-3 state finals beginning Friday in Burlington and Fayetteville.
At least one semifinal has been postponed. We’ll have live scores for games and updated schedules here
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s regional finals
4A
West
Reagan (15-2) at Providence (15-2), 7
East
Ashlety (14-3) at Fuquay-Varina (13-3), ppd, Wed, 6
Class 3A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Sun Valley (14-3) at Cox Mill (14-3), ppd, 8 (originally scheduled for 7)
East
J.H. Rose (13-4) at D.H. Conley (15-1), 7
Class 2A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Forbush (12-5) at R-S Central (15-1), 7
East
Randleman (16-1) at East Bladen (12-4), ppd, Wed, 7
Class 1A
Tuesday’s regional finals
West
Mountain Island Charter (13-2) at East Surry (16-1), 7
East
Granville Central (10-7) at Perquimans (15-2), ppd, Wed, 7
Comments