Vote for the final Charlotte Observer athlete of the week of the 2020-21 school year

Meet the nominees for the final Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week of the 2020-21 school year.

The competition will return in August.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Sunday afternoon, when the poll will close and a winner will be named.

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Knights’ junior won 2A West Regional championship in all four events at East Burke June 18.

Atkinson won regional crowns in the 100-meter dash (10.90), the 200-meter dash (22.29), the 110-meter hurdles (14.52) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.69).

Atkinson’s efforts led the Lake Norman Charter boys’ track team to a third-place finish.

Chaunesse Barringer, Northwest Cabarrus Track: The Trojans’ junior won the 3A Midwest Regional title in the long jump with a personal-best 19-9 at Dudley High, June 19.

Barringer also finished 8th in the 100-meter dash (12.30), and 7th in the 200-meter dash (personal-best 25.40) at the regionals.

Jeremy Beamon, Providence Baseball: The Panthers’ senior had a big week on the mound and at the plate to help Providence to playoffs win over Ragsdale, Lake Norman and Northwest Guilford.

Beamon tossed a complete-game, allowing only one earned run to help Providence beat Lake Norman 10-2 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, June 17. He also had two hits, including a double, in the same game.

Beamon followed that up with home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Providence on the scoreboard, while helping the Panthers to a 13-3, 4A state quarterfinal victory over Northwest Guilford June 19.

Landon Bean, Olympic Wrestling: The Trojans’ senior won the 4A West Regional title at 113 pounds at Mallard Creek June 15.

Bean, who is 24-2 this season, earned victories with three falls in the 4A West Regional, beating West Davidson’s Dallas Thomas, in the finals to earn his 100th career victory at Olympic.

Jada Brown, Hibriten Track: The Panthers’ freshman won the 2A West Regional championship in the long jump with a 17-5.25 at East Burke June 18.

Brown also finished eighth in the 100-meter dash (13.31) and 8th in the 200-meter dash (27.47) at regionals.

Grayson Cannon, East Lincoln Wrestling: The Mustangs’ senior won the 2A Midwest Regional at 182 pounds at Cabarrus Arena June 15.

Cannon, who was one of two, East Lincoln wrestlers to win regional titles (Trent Smith at 285 pounds), is 23-0 through Tuesday.

Jacob Cox, South Rowan Wrestling: The Raiders’ junior stayed unbeaten (14-0 through Tuesday) beating North Davidson’s Ian Murdock by decision to win the 2A Midwest Regional title at 138 pounds at Cabarrus Arena, June 15.

Cox, the defending 2A state champion at 113 pounds, also excels in the classroom with 4.56 grade-point average.

Elyse Duley, Myers Park Tennis: The Mustangs’ senior won the 4A West Regional singles’ title at Ardrey Kell, June 19, to remain undefeated through Tuesday

Duley beat Independence’s Madeline Fowler, 7-5, 6-3 in the regional final match.

Kilia Hasty, Thomas Jefferson Academy Track: The Gryphons’ senior won the 1A West Regional titles in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs at Cherokee High, June 18.

Hasty won the 1600-meter run in personal best, 5:40.78, while claiming the 3200-meter run in 13:19.95.

Hasty also led the 4 X 800-meter relay to a 1A West Regional runner-up finish (10:45.06) and the 4 X 400-meter relay (4:33.52) to a third-place finish at the same meet.

Gavin Reed, South Iredell Track: The Vikings’ junior set a new personal and school record with a discus throw of 140-7 to win the 3A West Regional title at T.C. Roberson, June 18.

Reed was the North Piedmont conference (NPC) champion in both the discus and the shot put, June 2.

Cameron Stinson, Jr., Mallard Creek Wrestling: The Mavericks’ freshman won the 4A West Regional title at 106 pounds on his home mat, June 15, to stay unbeaten at 29-0 through Tuesday.

Stinson, Jr., pinned his three regional opponents in a combined 1:20 to earn the 4A West Regional’s Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus Track: The Vikings’ freshman won a 3A Midwest Regional title in the triple jump with a personal-record 37-8.5 at Dudley High, June 19.

Wright was also the South Piedmont conference (SPC) runner-up in the triple jump, May 22.

** Information published today includes statistics through June 19.

