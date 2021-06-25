NC state track preview: Can Weddington 4-peat? Can Wake County rise? Top area entrants

Weddington High won its third straight boys 3A state track championship Friday

North Carolina’s high school track and field championships will be decided this weekend at N.C. A&T University, with several story lines to be decided:

▪ Can Wake County retain control of the 4A boys’ and girls’ team championships?

▪ Who will win the girls’ 100-meter hurdles title, in a matchup between a defending champion and a young standout with the state’s best time in the event?

▪ Can Weddington make it four in a row in the boys’ 3A team competition?

Activity opens at 9 a.m. Friday, with the 1A track and field championships, followed at 4 p.m. by the 4A meet.

On Saturday, the 2A championships are at 9 a.m., with the 3A competition following at 4 p.m.

Wake County has dominated in 4A the past two championships.

Panther Creek was girls’ team champion in 2018 and 2019, and the boys’ champions were Green Hope in 2018 and Cary two years ago. Last year’s meets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One focus of attention in the 4A girls’ meet will be in the 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Taylor McKinnon of Cardinal Gibbons captured the event in 2019 as a sophomore. However, she will get a stiff challenge this year from Harding sophomore Akala Garrett. McKinnon’s top time this season has been 14.15 seconds, while Garrett has been clocked at 13.87.

Their event is scheduled for around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Weddington’s bid for a fourth straight boys’ 3A title figures to get a strong challenge from schools like Cuthbertson, Kings Mountain and Chapel Hill.

The other defending champions are Parkland (3A girls); North Lincoln (2A boys); Cummings (2A girls); J.A. Holmes (1A boys); and Murphy (1A girls).

These Charlotte-area and Raleigh-area athletes enter the state meet with the top performances in their events so far this season:

Class 4A

Boys

Pole vault: Noah Rhodes (Fuquay-Varina); Long jump: Micah Larry (Rolesville); Triple jump: Eric Brown (Enloe).

100 meters: Micah Larry (Rolesville); 200 meters: David Lampkin III (Mallard Creek); 400 meters: Jamier Moton (Ardrey Kell); 300 hurdles: Dillon Leacock (Millbrook).

800 meters: Korey Pratt (Hillside); 1600 meters: Maddon Muhammad (Myers Park).

4x100 relay: Rolesville; 4x200 relay: Mallard Creek; 4x400 relay: Hillside.

Girls

Shot put: Autumn Judd (Southeast Raleigh); Discus: Macey Dulaney (Mallard Creek); High jump: Amber Jackson (Ardrey Kell); Pole vault: Maddie Davies (Athens Drive); Long jump: Lanyjah Gunter (Knightdale).

100 meters: Shawnti Jackson (Cardinal Gibbons); 200 meters: Jackson (Cardinal Gibbons); 100 hurdles: Akala Garrett (Harding); 300 hurdles: Garrett (Harding).

800 meters: Sanu Jallow (West Mecklenburg); 1600 meters: Maddie Huecker (Lake Norman); 3200 meters: Courtney Farishian (Cardinal Gibbons).

4x100 relay: Cardinal Gibbons; 4x200 relay: Harding; 4x400 relay: Olympic; 4x800 relay: Olympic.

Class 3A

Boys

Shot put: Luke Noonan (Piedmont); Discus: Denmar Chambers (Sun Valley); High jump: Kyzaiah Stone (Cleveland); Pole vault: Gordon Harwell (Chapel Hill); Long jump: Kam Tuttle (Weddington); Triple jump: Marcus Odoms (Kings Mountain).

1600 meters: Spencer Hampton (Orange).

4x100 relay: Cuthbertson; 4x200 relay: Cuthbertson; 4x400 relay: Cuthbertson.

Girls

Discus: Camryn Marsey (Ashbrook); Pole vault: Emma Stone (Marvin Ridge); Long jump: Chaunesse Barringer (Northwest Cabarrus); Triple jump: Jahaila Wright (Central Cabarrus).

400 meters: Ariana Daley (Clayton); 300 hurdles: Allison Payton (Stuart Cramer).

800 meters: Justine Preisano (Cuthbertson); 3200 meters: Emma Jones (Weddington)

4x400 relay: Weddington.

Class 2A

Boys

Discus: Noah Rooks (East Burke); Long jump: Rashad Lynch (R-S Central); Triple jump: Lynch.

100 meters: Blaise Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter); 110 hurdles: Atkinson (Lake Norman Charter); 300 hurdles: Arkinson (Lake Norman Charter).

800 meters: Miles Phillips (North Lincoln); 1600 meters: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter); 3200 meters: Jacob Scott (North Lincoln).

Girls

High jump: Macy Miller (South Rowan).

200 meters: Joyaria Smith (R-S Central); 400 meters: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell).

800 meters: Angie Allen (North Lincoln); 1600 meters: Allen (North Lincoln); 3200 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton).

4x800 relay: North Lincoln.

Class 1A

Boys

High jump: Kendrell Goodes (North Rowan); Long jump: Aidan Myers (Franklin Academy); Triple jump: Bryant Keakanya (Princeton).

100 meters: Armonte Ferguson (Mountain Island Charter); 200 meters: Trae Nickelson (Mountain Island Charter); 400 meters: Giovanni Bernard (Mountain Island Charter); 110 hurdles: Tsion Delaney (North Rowan); 300 hurdles: Lukas Valley (Pine Lake Prep).

800 meters: Jacob Laughlin (Mountain Island Charter); 1600 meters: Aaron Rovnak (Franklin Academy); 3200 meters: Rovnak (Franklin Academy).

4x100 relay: Mountain Island Charter; 4x200 relay: Mountain Island Charter; 4x800 relay: Lincoln Charter.

Girls

High jump: Brook Connolly (Princeton).

100 meters: Machera Clark (Highland Tech); 400 meters: Lauren Tolbert (Highland Tech).

800 meters: Tolbert (Highland Tech); 3200 meters: Victoria Swepson (Research Triangle)

4x400 relay: Pine Lake Prep; 4x800 relay: Pine Lake Prep.

