Cox Mill must win two games Sunday to win NC 3A baseball championship

Cox Mill will need to get hot Sunday to win the N.C. 3A state baseball championship.

The Chargers lost 8-1 to Greenville’s Rose High in Game 1 of the best-of-3 championship series Sunday. Rose got five hits but took advantage of eight walks and five Cox Mill errors.

Game 2 of the series will be played at Fayetteville’s Terry Sanford High School at 1 p.m. Sunday. If Cox Mill wins, Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after Game 2.

The teams played at JP Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville Saturday but field conditions, after a few days of rains, forced tournament organizers to move the final.