N.C. track: Cuthbertson, North Lincoln sweep 3A, 2A state championships

Cuthbertson and North Lincoln won state track championships Saturday

North Lincoln and Cuthbertson had big performances at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships Saturday.

North Lincoln swept the boys and girls events in 2A. Cuthbertson pulled the same double in 3A.

In 3A, Cuthbertson beat Union County rival Weddington to win the boys and girls titles on a night when eight state records were set on the girls side.

Cuthbertson’s 3,200-meter relay team -- Stella Kermes, Charlotte Bell, Gabrielle Lassiter, and Justine Preisano -- broke a 3-year-old record, running 9:18.25.

Cuthbertson’s Alyssa Preisano ran 4:57.34 to set a new 1,600-meter mark, breaking an 8-year-old mark.

Other state records included Northwest Cabarrus star Chaunesse Barringer (long jump), Ashbrook’s Camryn Massey (discus) and Northwood’s Caroline Murrell (3,200)

In the boys meet, Cuthbertson beat Weddington 80-70. Cuthbertson dominated the relay events, winning three of the four: Ari Richards, Killian Fahy, Reece Morgan and Jacob Koerner won the 400; Aiden McNally, Richards, Zachary Ross, and Koerner won the 800; and Ross, Brandon Moore, Fahy and McNally won the 3,200.

Also winning an individual event was Cuthbertson’s Aidan McNally who won the 400.

OBSERVER/NEWS-OBSERVER AREA STATE CHAMPIONS

GIRLS WINNERS

Ariana Daley, Clayton, 400

Alyssa Preisano, Cuthbertson, 800, 1,600

Aria Wegh, Marvin Ridge, 300 hurdles

Weddington 1,600-meter relay

Cuthbertson 3,200-meter relay

Mackenzie Kuelz, Weddington, high jump

Emma Stone, Marvin Ridge, pole vault

Chaunesse Barringer, Northwest Cabarrus, long jump

Jahaila Wright, Central Cabarrus, triple jump

Camryn Massey, Ashbrook, discus

BOYS WINNERS

Aidan McNally, Cuthbertson, 400

Ethan Mathis, Chapel Hill, 800

Cuthbertson 400 relay

Cuthbertson 800 relay

Cuthbertson 1,600 relay

Weddington 3,200 relay

Kyzaiah Stone, Cleveland, high jump

Gordon Harwell, Chapel Hill, pole vault

Titus Phillips, Kings Mountain, long jump

Denmar Chambers, Sun Valley, shot put, discus

North Lincoln rules in 2A

North Lincoln captured a sweep of the boys’ and girls’ team championships Saturday in the 2A track and field meet at N.C. A&T in Greensboro.

The Knights’ boys repeated as team champion, edging fellow South Fork 2A Conference member Lake Norman Charter 66-60 for the crown.

The North Lincoln girls, buoyed by Angie Allen’s three event championships, held off defending champion Cummings 69-64.

Allen and Cummings’ Kendall Jordan dominated the meet, as Jordan won four events and was named girls’ Most Outstanding Performer.

Lake Norman Charter’s Blaise Atkinson, who also won four events, was named boys’ Most Outstanding Performer.

Allen won the 800 meters, the 1600 meters, ands the 3200 meters. She also won at 1600 meters in 2019, the last time the N.C. High School Athletic Association conducted a state track and field championship meet.

Allen won the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, and 300 hurdles.

Atkinson dominated the sprint events, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200 meters, the 110-meter hurdles, and the 300 hurdles.

North Lincoln’s boys had a pair of event champions, with Ty Castro taking the shot put and Jacob Scott winning the 3200 meters.

Croatan, Lexington and West Iredell rounded out the top five teams for the boys.

Cummings, Ledford and Croatan finished 3-5 in the girls’ competition.

Complete meet results

OBSERVER, NEWS/OBSERVER AREA WINNERS

GIRLS

Ryan Selden, Lake Norman Charter, 100 meters

Joyasia Smith, R-S Central, 200 meters

Alaya Gillespie, West Iredell, 400 meters

Angie Allen, North Lincoln, 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters

Macy Miller, South Rowan, high jump

Katie Horne, Anson County, shot put

Emily Hartsoe, Ashe County, discus

BOYS

Blaise Atkinson, Lake Norman Charter, 100 meters, 200 meters, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Grant Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, 800 meters, 1600 meters

Jacob Scott, North Lincoln, 3200 meters

Kenneth Byrd, East Burke, pole vault

Ty Castro, North Lincoln, shot put