NC wrestling finals: Mount Pleasant, Central Cabarrus among team champions

Central Cabarrus, Mount Pleasant and Avery County captured team titles Saturday in the state championship wrestling tournaments.

Defending 4A champion Hough finished third, with Laney and Cardinal Gibbons taking the top two spots.

Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor completed a spectacular high school career, winning his fourth consecutive state championship – this time, at 182 pounds.

Hough’s Richard Treanor won his third state title in a row, taking the 138-pound title.

In the 4A meet, wrestled at Glenn High near Winston-Salem, Laney finished with 100.5 points. Cardinal Gibbons (79.5), Hough (74.5), Northwest Guilford (71) and Lake Norman (70) rounded out the top five.

High Point Central’s Joe Sealey, the 152-pound champion, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Central Cabarrus narrowly edged perennial state title contender Piedmont for the 3A crown at Eastern Guilford High. The Vikings had 71.5 points, to Piedmont’s 70. Rounding out the top five were Union Pines (62), West Carteret (52) and East Rowan (50.5).

Western Harnett’s Will Lewis (132) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Mount Pleasant topped a very tight 2A race at Wheatmore High in Trinity. The Tigers finished with 124 points, edging Fred T. Foard (119.5) and defending state champion Central Academy (119). Reidsville (84.5) and Trinity (64) finished fourth and fifth.

Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto (120) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The 1A meet had been scheduled for Glenn High, but it was moved late Saturday morning to Uwharrie Charter in Asheboro, due to crowding at Glenn High.

Avery County successfully defended its team title, easily outdistancing second-place Robbinsville 186-121. Rounding out the top five were Uwharrie Charter (71), Mount Airy (54.5) and Rosewood (52.5).

Alleghany County’s Riley Pruitt (145) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Top Charlotte, Raleigh area finishers

Class 4A

Champions

Cameron Stinson, Mallard Creek, 106 pounds

Brandt Fajerman, Hough, 126

Richard Treanor, Hough, 132

Luke Goodin, Mooresville, 160

Holden Cypher, Millbrook, 182

Caleb Bealy, Wake Forest, 195

Sakarri Morrison, Lake Norman, 220

Rylan Vann, Carry, 285

Runner-Up

Joseph Burns, Wake Forest, 106

Hunter Gundry, Cardinal Gibbons, 113

Noah Luna, Providence, 120

Tyler Tracy, Cardinal Gibbons, 132

Sam Grena, Cary, 152

Carson Floyd, Lake Norman, 195

Noah Williams, Apex, 220

Third place

Noah Murray, Lake Norman, 113

Luke Kunath, Cardinal Gibbons, 120

William Cline, Providence, 126

John Helmer, Heritage, 132

Britton Janet, Cardinal Gibbons

Alex Cowart, Hough, 170

Paulique Noble, Olympic, 182

Nathan Carnes, Porter Ridge, 220

Javari Wright, Corinth Holders, 285

Fourth place

Johnny Ramos, Cary, 106

Patrick Iacoves, Lake Norman, 120

Landon Bean, Olympic, 113

Christian Hasty, Porter Ridge, 132

Maxwell Kiel, Jordan, 145

Logan Haseley, Corinth Holders, 152

Justin Sanders, Hough, 160

Savoy New, Cardinal Gibbons, 170

Jacob Zaitawi, Wake Forest, 182

Class 3A

Champions

Charleston Baglio, Central Cabarrus, 106

Jackson Baglio, Central Cabarrus, 113

Tripp Collins, Piedmont, 126

Rex Hoard, Crest, 138

Zack Karagias, Stuart Cramer, 145

Oren Bost, East Rowan, 160

Gavin Hartsell, A.L. Brown, 182

Cody Hardy, Parkwood, 285

Runner-Up

Trevor Freeman, A.L. Brown, 113

Jake Cauble, Piedmont, 120

Chance Cottingham, North Gaston, 126

Antonio Caldwell, Statesville, 132

Elijah Hurt, North Iredell, 220

Third place

Charlie Sly, Stuart Cramer, 113

Luke Masterton, Central Cabarrus, 152

Alexander Gunning, Chapel Hill, 160

Samuel Cowher, Cox Mill, 182

Fourth place

Noah Cauble, Piedmont, 106

Colby Locklear, Piedmont, 145

Hayden Horne, Orange, 220

Class 2A

Champions

Brandon Mejia, Fred T. Foard, 106

Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy, 120

Hunter Ross, Central Academy, 132

Jacob Cox, South Rowan, 138

Aiden Curry, Central Academy, 160

Brady Ross, Central Academy, 170

Landon Foor, Fred T. Foard, 182

Levi Kluttz, Mount Pleasant, 195

Chase Crayton, Mount Pleasant, 220

Ryan Walker, Newton-Conover, 285

Runner-Up

Hunter Clark, Fred T. Foard, 113

David McEachern, Mount Pleasant, 120

Jorden Schlossman, North Lincoln, 132

Michael Lowry, Salisbury, 145

Tyson Ryley, South Point, 152

Dalton Miller, Mount Pleasant, 160

Kyler Pickard, Mount Pleasant, 170

Jason Jelic, Carrboro, 195

Third place

Javon White, Salisbury, 120

Brock Carey, Fred T. Foard, 126

Bryson Whitley, West Stanly, 132

Logan Fite, Central Academy, 138

Jamie Richard, Fred T. Foard, 145

Aidan Hiott, West Stanly, 152

Zane Birtchet, Fred T. Foard, 170

Grayson Cannon, East Lincoln 182

Owen Clark, Newton-Conover, 195

Cole Clark, Newton-Conover, 220

Fourth place

Trent Almond, Mount Pleasant, 106

Raul Hernandez, Bunker Hill, 120

Caleb Moore, Bandys, 160

Class 1A

Champions

Ethan Shell, Avery County, 132

Jonah Hayes, Avery County, 138

Bradley Parker, Avery County, 160

Matthew Mauro, Bradford Prep, 170

Levi Andrews, Avery County, 285

Runner-Up

Seth Blackledge, Avery County, 170

Dalton Towe, Avery County, 182

Zach Vance, Avery County, 220

Third place

Ricardo Bustos, Albemarle, 120

Chase Miller, Cherryville, 160

Naqian Carpenter, Albemarle, 285

Fourth place

Bunmi Abudu, Mountain Island Charter, 182

Saturday’s championship results

1A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Riley Pruitt (Alleghany)

1A Top 5 Team Scores

1) Avery County 186

2) Robbinsville 121

3) Uwharrie Charter 71

4) Mt. Airy 54.5

5) Rosewood 52.5

2A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy)

2A Top 5 Team Scores

1) Mt. Pleasant 124

2) Fred T. Foard 119.5

3) Central Academy 119

4) Reidsville 84.5

5) Trinity 64

3A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Will Lewis (Western Harnett)

3A Top 5 Team Scores

1) Central Cabarrus 71.5

2) Piedmont 70

3) Union Pines 62

4) West Carteret 52

5) East Rowan 50.5

4A Most Outstanding Wrestler: Joe Sealey (High Point Central)

4A Top 5 Team Scores

1) Laney 100.5

2) Cardinal Gibbons 79.5

3) Hough 74.5

4) Northwest Guilford 71

5) Lake Norman 70







CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RESULTS

1A 106 1st Place Match

Luke Wilson (Robbinsville, 23-3) won by decision over Jason Kennedy (Rosewood, 29-1) (Dec 7-4)

1A 113 1st Place Match

Tristan Hale (South Davidson, 22-0) won by decision over Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 25-2) (Dec 7-0)

1A 120 1st Place Match

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 23-0) won by fall over Grant Reece (Avery County, 25-3) (Fall 3:13)

1A 126 1st Place Match

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 28-0) won by fall over Timmy Freeze (South Davidson, 21-1) (Fall 3:58)

1A 132 1st Place Match

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 28-0) won by fall over Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 19-1) (Fall 2:41)

1A 138 1st Place Match

Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 27-1) won by decision over Cole Combs (Rosman, 29-2) (Dec 6-4)

1A 145 1st Place Match

Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 28-2) won by decision over Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 22-2) (Dec 11-5)

1A 152 1st Place Match

Connor Medvar (Mt, Airy, 26-0) won by decision over Tristan Adams (Avery County, 28-2) (Dec 7-3)

1A 160 1st Place Match

Bradley Parker (Avery County, 28-0) won by decision over Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 23-1) (Dec 8-4)

1A 170 1st Place Match

Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 26-2) won by fall over Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 21-3) (Fall 3:03)

1A 182 1st Place Match

Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 29-0) won by major decision over Dalton Towe (Avery County, 26-3) (MD 8-0)

1A 195 1st Place Match

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 25-3) won by fall over Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 16-2) (Fall 1:17)

1A 220 1st Place Match

Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville, 22-2) won by decision over Zach Vance (Avery County, 25-2) (Dec 3-2)

1A 285 1st Place Match

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 28-0) won by fall over CJ Henderson (Elkin, 27-2) (Fall 2:33)













2A 106 1st Place Match

Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 29-0) won by decision over Rayshun (RJ) James (Reidsville, 19-1) (Dec 2-1)

2A 113 1st Place Match

Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central, 24-0) won by fall over Hunter Clark (Fred T. Foard, 28-1) (Fall 3:34)

2A 120 1st Place Match

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 14-0) won by tech fall over David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant, 19-4) (TF-1.5 3:55 (24-9))

2A 126 1st Place Match

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 20-0) won by decision over Aaron Ortega Perez (Trinity, 27-2) (Dec 6-2)

2A 132 1st Place Match

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 17-0) won by decision over Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln, 29-3) (Dec 7-2)

2A 138 1st Place Match

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 22-0) won by decision over Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 27-1) (Dec 5-4)

2A 145 1st Place Match

Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 20-0) won by fall over Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 17-2) (Fall 5:49)

2A 152 1st Place Match

Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 25-3) won by decision over Tyson Ryley (South Point, 13-8) (Dec 3-0)

2A 160 1st Place Match

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 16-0) won by decision over Dalton Miller (Mt. Pleasant, 17-3) (Dec 3-2)

2A 170 1st Place Match

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 19-0) won by decision over Kyler Pickard (Mt. Pleasant, 21-2) (Dec 3-1)

2A 182 1st Place Match

Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 23-0) won by fall over Milosz Gargol (First Flight, 23-1) (Fall 5:34)

2A 195 1st Place Match

Levi Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant, 21-1) won by fall over Jason Jelic (Carrboro, 19-2) (Fall 3:40)

2A 220 1st Place Match

Chase Crayton (Mt. Pleasant, 21-1) won by decision over Alex Johnson (North Pitt, 23-2) (Dec 3-1)

2A 285 1st Place Match

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 32-1) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Alex Roland (West Wilkes, 17-4) (UTB 3-2)

3A 106 1st Place Match

Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 18-2) won by fall over Josh Miller (Northwood, 22-1) (Fall 1:54)

3A 113 1st Place Match

Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) won by fall over Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 27-3) (Fall 0:52)

3A 120 1st Place Match

Aldo Hernandez (Montgomery Central, 25-2) won by decision over Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 35-3) (Dec 5-3)

3A 126 1st Place Match

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 37-0) won by major decision over Chance Cottingham (North Gaston, 28-1) (MD 14-4)

3A 132 1st Place Match

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 27-0) won by tech fall over Antonio Caldwell (Statesville, 27-6) (TF-1.5 4:14 (16-0))

3A 138 1st Place Match

Rex Howard (Crest, 27-0) won by major decision over Jacob Bennett (West Carteret, 23-3) (MD 13-0)

3A 145 1st Place Match

Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 26-0) won by fall over Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 20-1) (Fall 1:57)

3A 152 1st Place Match

Aaron Faison (Union Pines, 24-2) won by decision over Nicholas Williams (Triton, 20-3) (Dec 8-4)

3A 160 1st Place Match

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 26-1) won by decision over Alexander Gunning (Chapel Hill, 27-2) (Dec 7-1)

3A 170 1st Place Match

River Carroll (West Carteret, 26-0) won in sudden victory period over Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 24-2) (SV-1 6-4)

3A 182 1st Place Match

Gavin Hartsell (A.L. Brown, 29-2) won by decision over Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 25-3) (Dec 9-4)

3A 195 1st Place Match

Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 32-0) won by decision over Colby Maxwell (Enka, 25-3) (Dec 1-0)

3A 220 1st Place Match

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 27-0) won by major decision over Elijah Hurt (North Iredell, 31-2) (MD 9-1)

3A 285 1st Place Match

Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 25-1) won by decision over Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford, 23-1) (Dec 3-2)

4A 106 1st Place Match

Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 33-0) won by fall over Joseph Burns (West Forsyth, 29-4) (Fall 4:16)

4A 113 1st Place Match

Matt Rowland (Pinecrest, 33-0) won by decision over Hunter Gundry (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-3) (Dec 6-0)

4A 120 1st Place Match

Mark Samuel (Laney, 29-0) won by decision over Noah Luna (Providence, 19-1) (Dec 14-9)

4A 126 1st Place Match

Brandt Fajerman (Hough, 24-1) won by decision over Sam Barnett (New Bern, 22-1) (Dec 12-6)

4A 132 1st Place Match

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 29-0) won by decision over Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons, 25-1) (Dec 15-8)

4A 138 1st Place Match

Richard Treanor (Hough, 26-0) won by decision over Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 33-2) (Dec 8-4)

4A 145 1st Place Match

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 33-0) won by decision over Toure Moore (Grimsley, 19-3) (Dec 4-3)

4A 152 1st Place Match

Joseph Sealey (High Point Central, 24-0) won by tech fall over Sam Grena (Cary, 17-1) (TF-1.5 4:48 (24-9))

4A 160 1st Place Match

Luke Goodin (Mooresville, 31-1) won by decision over Daniel Shoaf (Laney, 27-1) (Dec 3-1)

4A 170 1st Place Match

Jack Jarvis (Davie, 30-0) won by major decision over Devon Bell (Laney, 26-2) (MD 16-5)

4A 182 1st Place Match

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 24-0) won by fall over Robert Hyder (Pinecrest, 30-3) (Fall 0:40)

4A 195 1st Place Match

Caleb Beaty (Wake Forest, 22-1) won by decision over Carson Floyd (Lake Norman, 32-1) (Dec 6-4)

4A 220 1st Place Match

Noah Williams (Apex, 21-0) won by decision over Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman, 30-1) (Dec 3-2)

4A 285 1st Place Match

Rylan Vann (Cary, 18-0) won by decision over Kareem Crawford (South View, 19-4) (Dec 4-2)

CONSOLATION FINALS ROUND RESULTS

1A 106 3rd Place Match

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 21-3) won by decision over Hope Horan (Mt. Airy, 16-8) (Dec 7-2)

1A 113 3rd Place Match

Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 22-2) won by fall over Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 23-3) (Fall 3:59)

1A 120 3rd Place Match

Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 13-3) won by decision over Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 25-6) (Dec 15-10)

1A 126 3rd Place Match

Alex Cox (Mt. Airy, 23-3) won by decision over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 25-5) (Dec 6-1)

1A 132 3rd Place Match

Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 28-2) won by tech fall over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter, 20-5) (TF-1.5 5:03 (18-3))

1A 138 3rd Place Match

Shane Hatfield (East Carteret, 23-5) won by decision over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes, 16-7) (Dec 3-0)

1A 145 3rd Place Match

Brice Browning (Tarboro, 19-1) won by major decision over Franklin Bennett (Mt. Airy, 22-3) (MD 14-5)

1A 152 3rd Place Match

Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 24-1) won by decision over Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 13-4) (Dec 4-2)

1A 160 3rd Place Match

Chase Miller (Cherryville, 26-3) won by major decision over Trent Drake (South Stanly, 13-4) (MD 12-1)

1A 170 3rd Place Match

Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 23-2) won by decision over Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 21-4) (Dec 6-4)

1A 182 3rd Place Match

Eli Becker (East Surry, 19-3) won by decision over Bunmi Abudu (Mountain Island Charter, 24-10) (Dec 7-6)

1A 195 3rd Place Match

Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 16-5) won by fall over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 24-5) (Fall 2:03)

1A 220 3rd Place Match

Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 14-3) won by fall over Saverio Lennon (Mt. Airy, 15-8) (Fall 1:41)

1A 285 3rd Place Match

Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville, 19-5) won by decision over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 14-3) (Dec 3-2)







2A 106 3rd Place Match

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) won by fall over Trent Almond (Mt. Pleasant, 18-5) (Fall 3:05)

2A 113 3rd Place Match

William (Seth) Redd (Reidsville, 18-2) won by fall over Jacob Kresicki (First Flight, 20-4) (Fall 2:14)

2A 120 3rd Place Match

Javon White (Salisbury, 18-2) won by fall over Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 20-7) (Fall 3:01)

2A 126 3rd Place Match

Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 24-1) won by major decision over Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 14-2) (MD 13-2)

2A 132 3rd Place Match

Bryson Whitley (West Stanly, 19-7) won by decision over Landon MacFarland (Oak Grove, 15-4) (Dec 9-8)

2A 138 3rd Place Match

Logan Fite (Central Academy, 18-2) won by decision over David Makupson (Trinity, 28-2) (Dec 9-7)

2A 145 3rd Place Match

Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 20-3) won by decision over Jamie Richard (Fred T. Foard, 26-2) (Dec 10-6)

2A 152 3rd Place Match

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 21-1) won by major decision over Alex Minish (Trinity, 25-2) (MD 12-4)

2A 160 3rd Place Match

Caleb Moore (Bandys, 27-4) won by decision over Ezekiel Jones (Southwest Onslow, 18-2) (Dec 7-4)

2A 170 3rd Place Match

Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 28-2) won by decision over Joseph Plyler (North Lincoln, 24-5) (Dec 7-3)

2A 182 3rd Place Match

Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 25-2) won by forfeit over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 25-2) (For.)

2A 195 3rd Place Match

Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 28-1) won by forfeit over Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 27-3) (For.)

2A 220 3rd Place Match

Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 30-1) won by fall over Keyan Floyd (Reidsville, 7-3) (Fall 4:22)

2A 285 3rd Place Match

Ki Rankin (Reidsville, 13-1) won by forfeit over Johnny Peake (Atkins, 16-5) (For.)

3A 106 3rd Place Match

Christian Zickefoose (West Brunswick, 21-1) won by decision over Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 26-5) (Dec 9-3)

3A 113 3rd Place Match

Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 23-2) won by fall over Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 23-2) (Fall 4:00)

3A 120 3rd Place Match

Henry Portela (North Henderson, 21-2) won by decision over Joey Bruscino (Southeast Guilford, 24-4) (Dec 2-0)

3A 126 3rd Place Match

Richard Williams (Gray`s Creek, 22-1) won by decision over Christian Coto (Terry Sanford, 20-5) (Dec 7-2)

3A 132 3rd Place Match

Andrew Clark (Union Pines, 24-6) won by forfeit over Stephen Cotton (Southern Guilford, 13-2) (For.)

3A 138 3rd Place Match

Dominick Molinari (Southern Alamance, 23-2) won by decision over Patrick McCullen (Fike, 26-6) (Dec 10-4)

3A 145 3rd Place Match

Calan Staub (Cape Fear, 25-1) won by fall over Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 31-5) (Fall 4:43)

3A 152 3rd Place Match

Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) won by decision over Greyson Harris (Enka, 25-2) (Dec 6-0)

3A 160 3rd Place Match

Tony Torres (Enka, 26-1) won by decision over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 20-4) (Dec 5-2)

3A 170 3rd Place Match

Louden Peters (Northern Guilford, 22-2) won by decision over Logan Lambeth (Asheboro, 22-3) (Dec 2-0)

3A 182 3rd Place Match

Samuel Cowher (Cox Mill, 22-4) won by decision over Zametrie Bagley (Fike, 23-8) (Dec 5-1)

3A 195 3rd Place Match

Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 28-2) won by fall over Perry Sharpe (Eastern Guilford, 21-4) (Fall 4:34)

3A 220 3rd Place Match

Jacob Vickers (Eastern Guilford, 24-2) won by fall over Hayden Horne (Orange, 17-3) (Fall 0:49)

3A 285 3rd Place Match

Terrence Raspberry (Southern Nash, 24-4) won by forfeit over Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford, 25-5) (For.)

4A 106 3rd Place Match

Paul Denioa (New Bern, 20-2) won by decision over Johnny Ramos (Cary, 15-2) (Dec 5-0)

4A 113 3rd Place Match

Noah Murray (Lake Norman, 26-7) won by decision over Landon Bean (Olympic, 26-4) (Dec 7-0)

4A 120 3rd Place Match

Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 21-1) won by major decision over Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman, 27-6) (MD 16-7)

4A 126 3rd Place Match

William Cline (Providence, 17-3) won by decision over Avery Buonocore (Laney, 17-4) (Dec 3-2)

4A 132 3rd Place Match

John Helmers (Heritage, 25-7) won by fall over Christian Hasty (Porter Ridge, 22-3) (Fall 4:24)

4A 138 3rd Place Match

Cayden Scott (Purnell Swett, 16-3) won by decision over Britton Janet (Cardinal Gibbons, 16-4) (Dec 10-6)

4A 145 3rd Place Match

Maxwell Kiel (Jordan, 21-1) won by decision over Conner Johnson (Laney, 20-2) (Dec 11-6)

4A 152 3rd Place Match

Logan Haseley (Corinth Holders, 24-2) won by major decision over Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 16-6) (MD 10-1)

4A 160 3rd Place Match

Joseph Lock (Jack Britt, 20-1) won by decision over Justin Sanders (Hough, 21-3) (Dec 8-6)

4A 170 3rd Place Match

Savoy New (Cardinal Gibbons, 18-1) won by fall over Alex Cowart (Hough, 21-5) (Fall 2:33)

4A 182 3rd Place Match

Paulique Noble (Olympic, 28-2) won by decision over Jacob Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 26-10) (Dec 10-7)

4A 195 3rd Place Match

Kanenan Barriner (Laney, 26-3) won by decision over Omari Lee (Glenn, 30-6) (Dec 5-2)

4A 220 3rd Place Match

Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 24-1) won by fall over Joshua George (South View, 14-4) (Fall 4:15)

4A 285 3rd Place Match

Javari Wright (Corinth Holders, 21-2) won by decision over Nicholas Glasgow (Ragsdale, 18-4) (Dec 6-0)







SEMIFINAL RESULTS

1A 106 Semifinal

Jason Kennedy (Rosewood, 29-0) won by major decision over Hope Horan (Mt. Airy, 16-8) (MD 14-1)

Luke Wilson (Robbinsville, 22-3) won in sudden period over Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 21-3) (SV-1 6-4)

1A 113 Semifinal

Tristan Hale (South Davidson, 21-0) won by tech fall over Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 23-3) (TF-1.5 3:14 (15-0))

Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 25-1) won by major decision over Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 22-2) (MD 10-1)

1A 120 Semifinal

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 22-0) won by fall over Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 25-5) (Fall 2:58)

Grant Reece (Avery County, 25-2) won by decision over Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 12-3) (Dec 4-1)

1A 126 Semifinal

Timmy Freeze (South Davidson, 21-0) won by fall over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 25-4) (Fall 2:16)

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 27-0) won by tech fall over Alex Cox (Mt. Airy, 22-3) (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

1A 132 Semifinal

Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 19-0) won by decision over Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter, 20-4) (Dec 2-1)

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 27-0) won by fall over Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 27-2) (Fall 1:50)

1A 138 Semifinal

Cole Combs (Rosman, 29-1) won by fall over Shane Hatfield (East Carteret, 22-5) (Fall 2:46)

Jonah Hayes (Avery County) 26-1 won by decision over Kole Lambert (East Wilkes) 16-6 (Dec 5-4)

1A 145 Semifinal

Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 22-1) won by fall over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 18-1) (Fall 3:25)

Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 27-2) won by decision over Franklin Bennett (Mt. Airy, 22-2) (Dec 4-3)

1A 152 Semifinal

Tristan Adams (Avery County, 28-1) won by decision over Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 23-1) (Dec 5-2)

Connor Medvar (Mt. Airy, 25-0) won by decision over Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 13-3) (Dec 5-3)

1A 160 Semifinal

Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 23-0) won by fall over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 25-3) (Fall 3:12)

Bradley Parker (Avery County, 27-0) won by decision over Trent Drake (South Stanly, 13-3) (Dec 7-3)

1A 170 Semifinal

Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 25-2) won by fall over Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 22-2) (Fall 2:00)

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 21-2) won by major decision over Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 21-3) (MD 15-3)

1A 182 Semifinal

Dalton Towe (Avery County, 26-2) won by decision over Bunmi Abudu (Mountain Island Charter, 24-9) (Dec 7-4)

Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 28-0) won by fall over Eli Becker (East Surry, 18-3) (Fall 1:03)

1A 195 Semifinal

Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 16-1) won by decision over Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 15-5) (Dec 15-11)

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 24-3) won by decision over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 24-4) (Dec 8-4)

1A 220 Semifinal

Zach Vance (Avery County, 25-1) won by fall over Saverio Lennon (Mt. Airy, 15-7) (Fall 5:09)

Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville, 21-2) won by fall over Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 13-3) (Fall 3:49)

1A 285 Semifinal

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 27-1) won by fall over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 14-2) (Fall 2:56)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 27-0) won by fall over Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville, 18-5) (Fall 4:34)

2A 106 Semifinal

Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 28-0) won by decision over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) (Dec 8-2)

Rayshun (RJ) James (Reidsville, 19-0) won by decision over Trent Almond (Mt. Pleasant, 18-5) (Dec 4-1)

2A 113 Semifinal

Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central, 23-0) won by decision over Jacob Kresicki (First Flight, 20-4) (Dec 5-2)

Hunter Clark (Fred T. Foard, 28-0) won by fall over William (Seth) Redd (Reidsville, 18-2) (Fall 3:50)

2A 120 Semifinal

David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant, 19-3) won by major decision over Javon White (Salisbury, 18-2) (MD 10-2)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 13-0) won by fall over Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 20-7) (Fall 1:38)

2A 126 Semifinal

Aaron Ortega Perez (Trinity, 27-1) won by decision over Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 24-1) (Dec 7-3)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 19-0) won by decision over Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 14-2) (Dec 11-4)

2A 132 Semifinal

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 16-0) won by major decision over Bryson Whitley (West Stanly, 19-7) (MD 16-5)

Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln, 29-2) won by fall over Landon MacFarland (Oak Grove, 15-4) (Fall 5:19)

2A 138 Semifinal

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 27-0) won by decision over Logan Fite (Central Academy, 18-2) (Dec 8-5)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 21-0) won by fall over David Makupson (Trinity, 28-2) (Fall 3:32)

2A 145 Semifinal

Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 19-0) won by tech fall over Jamie Richard (Fred T. Foard, 26-2) (TF-1.5 3:05 (16-0))

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 17-1) won by fall over Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 20-3) (Fall 5:33)

2A 152 Semifinal

Tyson Ryley (South Point, 13-7) won by decision over Aidan Hiott (West Stanly) 21-1 (Dec 9-7)

Lucas Whitted (Pisgah) 24-3 won by decision over Alex Minish (Trinity) 25-2 (Dec 4-0)

2A 160 Semifinal

Dalton Miller (Mt. Pleasant, 17-3 won by fall over Ezekiel Jones (Southwest Onslow, 18-2) (Fall 5:43)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 16-0) won by decision over Caleb Moore (Bandys, 27-4) (Dec 7-2)

2A 170 Semifinal

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 19-0) won by decision over Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 28-2) (Dec 5-3)

Kyler Pickard (Mt. Pleasant, 21-2) won by fall over Joseph Plyler (North Lincoln, 24-5) (Fall 4:27)

2A 182 Semifinal

Milosz Gargol (First Flight, 23-1) won by medical forfeit over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 25-2) (M. For.)

Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 23-0) won by fall over Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 25-2) (Fall 4:39)

2A 195 Semifinal

Jason Jelic (Carrboro, 19-2) won in overtime over Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 28-1) (OT 4-2)

Levi Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant, 21-1) won by fall over Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 27-3) (Fall 3:24)

2A 220 Semifinal

Chase Crayton (Mt. Pleasant, 21-1) won in overtime over Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 30-1) (OT 3-2)

Alex Johnson (North Pitt, 23-2) won by decision over Keyan Floyd (Reidsville, 7-3) (Dec 7-2)

2A 285 Semifinal

Alex Roland (West Wilkes, 17-3) won by decision over Johnny Peake (Atkins, 16-5) (Dec 3-1)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 31-1) won by decision over Ki Rankin (Reidsville, 13-1) (Dec 3-2)

3A 106 Semifinal

Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 18-2) won by decision over Christian Zickefoose (West Brunswick, 21-1) (Dec 6-5)

Josh Miller (Northwood, 22-1) won by decision over Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 26-5) (Dec 11-9)

3A 113 Semifinal

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 27-3) won by decision over Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 23-2) (Dec 7-3)

Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) won by fall over Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 23-2) (Fall 1:30)

3A 120 Semifinal

Aldo Hernandez (Montgomery Central, 25-2) won by major decision over Henry Portela (North Henderson, 21-2) (MD 10-2)

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 35-3) won by fall over Joey Bruscino (Southeast Guilford, 24-4) (Fall 3:21)

3A 126 Semifinal

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 37-0) won by decision over Christian Coto (Terry Sanford, 20-5) (Dec 14-9)

Chance Cottingham (North Gaston, 28-1) won by decision over Richard Williams (Gray`s Creek, 22-1) (Dec 1-0)

3A 132 Semifinal

Antonio Caldwell (Statesville, 27-6) won by decision over Andrew Clark (Union Pines, 24-6) (Dec 9-4)

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 27-0) won by fall over Stephen Cotton (Southern Guilford, 13-2) (Fall 0:33)

3A 138 Semifinal

Rex Howard (Crest, 27-0) won by decision over Patrick McCullen (Fike, 26-6) (Dec 7-2)

Jacob Bennett (West Carteret, 23-3) won by decision over Dominick Molinari (Southern Alamance, 23-2) (Dec 8-1)

3A 145 Semifinal

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 20-1) won by fall over Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 31-5) (Fall 0:20)

Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 26-0) won in sudden victory period over Calan Staub (Cape Fear, 25-1) (SV-1 12-8)

3A 152 Semifinal

Nicholas Williams (Triton, 20-2) won by decision over Greyson Harris (Enka, 25-2) (Dec 12-6)

Aaron Faison (Union Pines, 23-2) won by major decision over Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) (MD 9-1)

3A 160 Semifinal

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 26-1) won by decision over Tony Torres (Enka, 26-1) (Dec 7-1)

Alexander Gunning (Chapel Hill, 27-2) won by decision over Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 20-4) (Dec 3-2)

3A 170 Semifinal

River Carroll (West Carteret, 26-0) won by fall over Louden Peters (Northern Guilford, 22-2) (Fall 3:33)

Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 24-2) won by tech fall over Logan Lambeth (Asheboro, 22-3) (TF-1.5 4:25 (15-0))

3A 182 Semifinal

Gavin Hartsell (A.L. Brown, 29-2) won by decision over Samuel Cowher (Cox Mill, 22-4) (Dec 13-10)

Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 25-3) won by fall over Zametrie Bagley (Fike, 23-8) (Fall 1:42)

3A 195 Semifinal

Colby Maxwell (Enka, 25-3) won by decision over Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 28-2) (Dec 4-2)

Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 32-0) won by fall over Perry Sharpe (Eastern Guilford, 21-4) (Fall 0:57)

3A 220 Semifinal

Elijah Hurt (North Iredell, 31-2) won by major decision over Hayden Horne (Orange, 17-3) (MD 12-3)

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 27-0) won by major decision over Jacob Vickers (Eastern Guilford, 24-2) (MD 8-0)

3A 285 Semifinal

Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 25-1) won in tie breaker period over Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford, 25-5) (TB-1 4-2)

Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford, 23-1) won by major decision over Terrence Raspberry (Southern Nash, 24-4) (MD 9-1)

4A 106 Semifinal

Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 33-0) won by fall over Paul Denioa (New Bern, 20-2) (Fall 1:38)

Joseph Burns (West Forsyth, 29-4) won by fall over Johnny Ramos (Cary, 15-2) (Fall 1:30)

4A 113 Semifinal

Matt Rowland (Pinecrest, 32-0) won by fall over Landon Bean (Olympic, 26-4) (Fall 2:50)

Hunter Gundry (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-2) won by major decision over Noah Murray (Lake Norman, 26-7) (MD 11-3)

4A 120 Semifinal

Mark Samuel (Laney, 28-0) won by major decision over Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman, 27-6) (MD 11-1)

Noah Luna (Providence, 19-0) won by decision over Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 21-1) (Dec 3-0)

4A 126 Semifinal

Sam Barnett (New Bern, 22-0) won by decision over William Cline (Providence, 17-3) (Dec 7-5)

Brandt Fajerman (Hough, 23-1) won by decision over Avery Buonocore (Laney, 17-4) (Dec 9-2)

4A 132 Semifinal

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 28-0) won by fall over John Helmers (Heritage, 25-7) (Fall 4:14)

Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons, 25-0) won by major decision over Christian Hasty (Porter Ridge, 22-3) (MD 12-2)

4A 138 Semifinal

Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 33-2) won by fall over Britton Janet (Cardinal Gibbons, 16-4) (Fall 3:39)

Richard Treanor (Hough, 26-0) won by major decision over Cayden Scott (Purnell Swett, 16-3) (MD 12-1)

4A 145 Semifinal

Toure Moore (Grimsley, 19-2) won by decision over Conner Johnson (Laney, 20-2) (Dec 9-8)

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 32-0) won by decision over Maxwell Kiel (Jordan, 21-1) (Dec 10-3)

4A 152 Semifinal

Joseph Sealey (High Point Central, 23-0) won by tech fall over Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 16-6) (TF-1.5 5:48 (29-13))

Sam Grena (Cary, 17-0) won by decision over Logan Haseley (Corinth Holders, 24-2) (Dec 6-4)

4A 160 Semifinal

Daniel Shoaf (Laney, 27-1) won by major decision over Justin Sanders (Hough, 21-3) (MD 13-1)

Luke Goodin (Mooresville, 31-1) won by major decision over Joseph Lock (Jack Britt, 20-1) (MD 15-4)

4A 170 Semifinal

Devon Bell (Laney, 26-2) won by fall over Alex Cowart (Hough, 21-5) (Fall 3:00)

Jack Jarvis (Davie, 30-0) won by decision over Savoy New (Cardinal Gibbons, 18-1) (Dec 9-6)

4A 182 Semifinal

Robert Hyder (Pinecrest, 30-3) won by decision over Paulique Noble (Olympic, 28-2) (Dec 9-3)

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 24-0) won by fall over Jacob Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 26-10) (Fall 0:20)

4A 195 Semifinal

Caleb Beaty (Wake Forest, 22-1) won by fall over Omari Lee (Glenn, 30-6) (Fall 5:24)

Carson Floyd (Lake Norman, 32-1) won by major decision over Kanenan Barriner (Laney, 26-3) (MD 13-3)

4A 220 Semifinal

Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman, 30-1) won by tech fall over Joshua George (South View, 14-4) (TF-1.5 5:54 (22-5))

Noah Williams (Apex, 21-0) won by decision over Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 24-1) (Dec 6-5)

4A 285 Semifinal

Kareem Crawford (South View, 19-4) won in tie breaker period over Nicholas Glasgow (Ragsdale, 18-4) (TB-1 3-2)

Rylan Vann (Cary, 18-0) won in sudden victory period over Javari Wright (Corinth Holders, 21-2) (SV-1 5-3)

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

1A 106 Quarterfinals

Jason Kennedy (Rosewood, 29-0) won by fall over Francisco Turja (Avery County, 20-6) (Fall 1:05)

Hope Horan (Mt. Airy, 16-7) won by fall over Austin Allen (South Stokes, 9-6) (Fall 1:18)

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 20-3) won by fall over Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany, 21-6) (Fall 3:03)

Luke Wilson (Robbinsville, 22-3) won by fall over Thalia Aquirre Gomez (Manteo, 7-8) (Fall 0:49)

1A 113 Quarterfinals

Tristan Hale (South Davidson, 21-0) won by fall over Aynsley Fink (Robbinsville, 19-3) (Fall 4:35)

Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 23-2) won by fall over Sebastian Blea (Rosewood, 22-3) (Fall 1:46)

Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 21-2) won by decision over Jack McArthur (Uwharrie Charter, 18-3) (Dec 11-8)

Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 25-1) won by fall over Horveli Rodrigeuz (Albemarle, 10-7) (Fall 1:03)

1A 120 Quarterfinals

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 22-0) won by fall over Gavin Mann (Bradford Prep, 17-11) (Fall 0:53)

Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 25-5) won by fall over James Boling (Uwharrie Charter, 8-3) (Fall 0:52)

Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 12-3) won by fall over Logan Hyde (Murphy, 11-4) (Fall 2:29)

Grant Reece (Avery County, 25-2) won by major decision over Chris Ramirez (South Stanly, 9-7) (MD 11-0)

1A 126 Quarterfinals

Timmy Freeze (South Davidson, 21-0) won by decision over Satchel McCoy (Polk County, 17-5) (Dec 10-9)

Bryson Church (Alleghany, 25-4) won by decision over Trever Johnson (Granville Central, 16-3) (Dec 16-15)

Alex Cox (Mt. Airy, 22-3) won by fall over Austin Kennedy (Uwharrie Charter, 20-3) (Fall 4:33)

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 27-0) won by tech fall over William Kimball (Rosewood, 25-3) (TF-1.5 4:28 (18-3))

1A 132 Quarterfinals

Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 19-0) won by decision over Adam Cotterman (Swain County, 22-4) (Dec 11-7)

Byan Lackey (Uwharrie Charter, 20-4) won by major decision over Ryan Riffle (Cherryville, 20-8) (MD 13-2)

Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 27-2) won by major decision over Zac Helms (East Wilkes, 21-6) (MD 15-5)

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 27-0) won by fall over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 10-5) (Fall 1:00)

1A 138 Quarterfinals

Shane Hatfield (East Carteret, 22-5) won by decision over Cole Nixon (Starmount, 20-8) (Dec 7-3)

Cole Combs (Rosman, 29-1) won by major decision over Ranfere Garcia (South Stanly, 12-3) (MD 11-2)

Kole Lambert (East Wilkes, 16-6) won by decision over Emmanuel Tadeo Perez (Manteo, 10-5) (Dec 14-8)

Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 26-1) won by fall over Gavin Davis (Rosewood, 23-3) (Fall 1:48)

1A 145 Quarterfinals

Brice Browning (Tarboro, 18-1) won by fall over Nathan Halliday (Thomas Jefferson, 15-7) (Fall 1:39)

Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 22-1) won by decision over Johnathan Cable (Avery County, 22-3) (Dec 3-2)

Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 27-2) won by major decision over Ronan Carletta (East Carteret, 19-5) (MD 12-3)

Franklin Bennett (Mt. Airy, 22-2) won by fall over Giovani Rivera (Rosewood, 19-3) (Fall 0:37)

1A 152 Quarterfinals

Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 23-1) won by fall over Bryson McCraw (Polk County, 17-7) (Fall 3:45)

Tristan Adams (Avery County, 28-1) won by major decision over Camden Gurley (Neuse Charter, 27-6) (MD 10-0)

Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 13-3) won by fall over Isaac Stoker (Alleghany, 21-7) (Fall 3:22)

Connor Medvar (Mt. Airy, 25-0) won by tech fall over Kaleb Davis (Rosewood, 18-5) (TF-1.5 4:46 (17-0))

1A 160 Quarterfinals

Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 23-0) won by fall over Braden Taylor (Cherokee, 20-7) (Fall 0:59)

Chase Miller (Cherryville, 25-3) won by fall over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 15-4) (Fall 5:02)

Trent Drake (South Stanly, 13-3) won by fall over Isaac Williams (Union Academy, 20-5) (Fall 0:41)

Bradley Parker (Avery County, 27-0) won by fall over Matthew Pelletier (Neuse Charter, 23-4) (Fall 2:30)

1A 170 Quarterfinals

Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 22-2) won by tech fall over Jacob Knighton (Polk County, 17-6) (TF-1.5 5:29 (20-5))

Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 25-2) won by fall over Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 13-3) (Fall 1:56)

Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 21-3) won by fall over Gabriel Lillard (Swain County, 15-4) (Fall 2:24)

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 21-2) won by fall over Trevor Wood (Pamlico County, 19-4) (Fall 1:12)

1A 182 Quarterfinals

Dalton Towe (Avery County, 26-2) won by fall over Lucas Wright (Uwharrie Charter, 20-2) (Fall 4:23)

Bunmi Abudu (Mountain Island Charter, 24-9) won by fall over Logan Davis (Manteo, 12-7) (Fall 3:58)

Eli Becker (East Surry, 18-3) won by fall over Elijah Joyner (Rosewood, 28-2) (Fall 3:30)

Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 28-0) won by fall over Jayden Ramirez (Granville Central, 10-9) (Fall 1:10)

1A 195 Quarterfinals

Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 15-1) won by fall over Daniel Villasenor (East Surry, 14-8) (Fall 3:36)

Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 15-4) won by fall over Jeshua Whited (Rosman, 23-7) (Fall 1:56)

Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 24-3) won by fall over Edwin Agavo (Mt. Airy, 9-6) (Fall 4:00)

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 23-3) won by fall over Jaden Maness (Uwharrie Charter, 16-5) (Fall 1:49)

1A 220 Quarterfinals

Saverio Lennon (Mt. Airy, 15-6) won by fall over Tyler Parrish (Rosewood, 28-3) (Fall 0:52)

Zach Vance (Avery County, 24-1) won by fall over Jaden Marion (Uwharrie Charter, 17-5) (Fall 2:35)

Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 13-2) won by fall over Samuel Wood (Andrews, 15-7) (Fall 1:15)

Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville, 20-2) won by fall over Tyler Stevens (Pamlico County, 7-5) (Fall 0:35)

1A 285 Quarterfinals

Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 14-1) won by fall over Conner Driver (Swain County, 17-9) (Fall 1:23)

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 26-1) won by fall over Matthew Wade (Rosewood, 22-5) (Fall 1:12)

Carlos Wesley (Robbinsville, 18-4) won by fall over Da`Rjon Smith (Pender, 12-4) (Fall 5:59)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 26-0) won by fall over Gideon Hope (Bishop McGuinness, 20-6) (Fall 0:16)

2A 106 Quarterfinals

Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 28-0) won by fall over Jared Thomas (Morehead, 21-4) (Fall 2:55)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 34-1) won by major decision over Spencer May (Trinity, 23-3) (MD 8-0)

Trent Almond (Mt. Pleasant, 18-5) won by decision over Reagan Riddick (First Flight, 14-3) (Dec 8-2)

Rayshun (RJ) James (Reidsville, 19-0) won by major decision over Riley Shaw (West Wilkes, 19-3) (MD 12-4)

2A 113 Quarterfinals

Jacob Kresicki (First Flight, 20-4) won by decision over Sumter Horton (R-S Central, 20-6) (Dec 7-1)

Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central, 23-0) won by fall over Brady Mathis (East Henderson, 19-3) (Fall 1:28)

William (Seth) Redd (Reidsville, 18-2) won by decision over Grant Haney (Central Academy, 14-2) (Dec 10-4)

Hunter Clark (Fred T. Foard, 28-0) won by fall over Josh Novak (Southwest Onslow, 11-3) (Fall 1:52)

2A 120 Quarterfinals

Javon White (Salisbury, 18-2) won by fall over Josiah Honer (Hibriten, 18-4) (Fall 3:57)

David Mceachern (Mt. Pleasant, 19-3) won by fall over Walker Bell (West Craven, 23-2) (Fall 1:51)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 13-0) won by fall over Chade Norman (West Lincoln, 18-5) (Fall 2:30)

Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 20-7) won by decision over Spencer Bechtol (Fred T. Foard, 24-3) (Dec 4-1)

2A 126 Quarterfinals

Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 24-1) won by fall over Isaac Campbell (Washington, 27-2) (Fall 1:44)

Aaron Ortega Perez (Trinity, 27-1) won by decision over Elijah Harris (Central Academy, 16-1) (Dec 6-4)

Samuel hodge (Currituck County, 14-2) won by fall over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 19-5) (Fall 5:58)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 19-0) won by tech fall over Jajuan Givens (Hendersonville, 24-5) (TF-1.5 2:16 (15-0))

2A 132 Quarterfinals

Bryson Whitley (West Stanly, 19-7) won by major decision over Drew Rowland (Ashe County, 23-3) (MD 12-3)

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 16-0) won by fall over Ross Watts (Hibriten, 20-2) (Fall 0:57)

Landon MacFarland (Oak Grove, 15-4) won by fall over Michael Linko (North Johnston, 18-2) (Fall 1:44)

Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln, 29-2) won by decision over Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 21-2) (Dec 9-2)

2A 138 Quarterfinals

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 27-0) won by fall over Ian Murdock (North Davidson, 23-4) (Fall 5:54)

Logan Fite (Central Academy, 18-2) won by decision over Jeremiah Cannon (West Craven, 23-2) (Dec 4-3)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 21-0) won by major decision over Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 23-4) (MD 9-1)

David Makupson (Trinity, 28-2) won by major decision over Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke, 15-2) (MD 10-1)

2A 145 Quarterfinals

Jamie Richard (Fred T. Foard, 26-2) won by decision over Cody Raymond (Croatan, 17-5) (Dec 5-2)

Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 19-0) won by fall over Cole Prichard (Morehead, 16-9) (Fall 2:47)

Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 20-3) won by fall over Xander Hill (Pisgah, 21-5) (Fall 1:21)

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 17-1) won by fall over Kevin Bell (South Granville, 13-1) (Fall 3:45)

2A 152 Quarterfinals

Tyson Ryley (South Point, 13-7) won by decision over Julius Miller (Reidsville, 12-4) (Dec 4-3)

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 21-1) won by decision over Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln, 20-3) (Dec 12-6)

Alex Minish (Trinity, 25-2) won by decision over Ethan Binckley (Currituck County, 17-3) (Dec 6-5)

Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 24-3) won by decision over Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 22-3) (Dec 7-2)

2A 160 Quarterfinals

Dalton Miller (Mt. Pleasant, 17-3) won by fall over Tucker Marshall (East Henderson, 17-1) (Fall 5:01)

Ezekiel Jones (Southwest Onslow, 18-2) won by fall over Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill, 23-2) (Fall 3:05)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 16-0) won by fall over Malaki Ryan (R-S Central, 26-3) (Fall 2:29)

Caleb Moore (Bandys, 27-4) won by decision over Matthew Peterson (Ashe County, 17-4) (Dec 4-3)

2A 170 Quarterfinals

Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 28-2) won by major decision over Bryston Desousa (Dixon, 13-6) (MD 14-5)

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 18-0) won by fall over Gage Tomlin (First Flight, 19-3) (Fall 2:49)

Joseph Plyler (North Lincoln, 24-5) won by fall over Jason Rodriguez Jr (Southwest Onslow, 18-2) (Fall 5:19)

Kyler Pickard (Mt. Pleasant, 21-1) won by major decision over Brooks Freeman (Providence Grove, 13-5) (MD 13-2)

2A 182 Quarterfinals

Milosz Gargol (First Flight, 23-0) won by fall over Braden Cody (Franklin, 22-4) (Fall 3:04)

Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 25-2) won by fall over Gabriel Bare (Ashe County, 23-2) (Fall 1:53)

Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 25-2) won in sudden victory period over Aaron Hunter (Roanoke Rapids, 15-2) (SV-1 3-1)

Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 22-0) won by decision over Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 28-3) (Dec 10-4)

2A 195 Quarterfinals

Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 28-1) won by decision over Tkaii Gaither (Salisbury, 13-3) (Dec 4-1)

Jason Jelic (Carrboro, 19-1) won by decision over Bryce Mckeel (West Craven, 23-2) (Dec 7-4)

Levi Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant, 20-1) won by fall over Colby Mace (Fred T. Foard, 19-3) (Fall 1:45)

Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 27-3) won by decision over Dakota Gray (Croatan, 17-3) (Dec 14-9)

2A 220 Quarterfinals

Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 30-1) won by decision over Ryan Lindsay (Croatan, 22-2) (Dec 2-1)

Chase Crayton (Mt. Pleasant, 20-1) won by fall over Zane Williams (Oak Grove, 9-6) (Fall 2:18)

Alex Johnson (North Pitt, 23-1) won by fall over Amorion Mcafee (Fred T. Foard, 20-4) (Fall 5:09)

Keyan Floyd (Reidsville, 7-3) won by decision over Branden Berger (Franklin, 24-3) (Dec 6-4)

2A 285 Quarterfinals

Johnny Peake (Atkins, 16-5) won by decision over Alphonso Boyd (Ayden-Grifton, 15-1) (Dec 6-3)

Alex Roland (West Wilkes, 17-3) won by major decision over Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 17-4) (MD 12-4)

Ki Rankin (Reidsville, 13-1) won by decision over Brendan Thompson (West Davidson, 16-3) (Dec 5-2)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 31-1) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Curtus Wilson (Central Davidson, 20-3) (UTB 3-2)

3A 106 Quarterfinals

Christian Zickefoose (West Brunswick, 21-1) won by fall over Ashton Schutz (Cuthbertson, 19-6) (Fall 4:13)

Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 18-2) won by fall over Christopher Watson (Eastern Alamance, 25-3) (Fall 3:55)

Josh Miller (Northwood, 22-1) won by decision over Matthew Vindigni (Cleveland, 16-2) (Dec 8-5)

Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 26-5) won by decision over Joey Baisley (Charlotte Catholic, 21-1) (Dec 6-5)

3A 113 Quarterfinals

Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 23-2) won by decision over Cooper Davis (Cox Mill, 19-3) (Dec 12-5)

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 27-3) won by fall over Isaac Gawronski (Swansboro, 31-2) (Fall 4:00)

Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) won by fall over Damon Landreth (West Henderson, 21-4) (Fall 1:27)

Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 23-2) won by decision over Luke Heglar (East Rowan, 22-5) (Dec 4-1)

3A 120 Quarterfinals

Henry Portela (North Henderson, 21-2) won in first tie breaker period over Diego Jimenez (Person, 15-2) (TB-1 4-3)

Aldo Hernandez (Montgomery Central, 25-2) won by fall over Nate Lucio (Havelock, 18-7) (Fall 2:48)

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 35-3) won by decision over Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 25-1) (Dec 7-3)

Joey Bruscino (Southeast Guilford, 24-4) won in first sudden victory period over Lucas Daley (Chapel Hill, 22-3) (SV-1 4-2)

3A 126 Quarterfinals

Christian Coto (Terry Sanford, 20-5) won by decision over Ethan Blevins (Topsail, 21-3) (Dec 4-2)

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 36-0) won by fall over William Worley (Union Pines, 23-6) (Fall 1:26)

Richard Williams (Gray`s Creek, 22-1) won by tech fall over Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 24-4) (TF-1.5 5:50 (18-3))

Chance Cottingham (North Gaston, 28-0) won in first sudden victory period over Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 20-3) (SV-1 6-4)

3A 132 Quarterfinals

Andrew Clark (Union Pines, 24-6) won by decision over Jacob Massengill (Forestview, 17-5) (Dec 4-2)

Antonio Caldwell (Statesville, 27-5) won by fall over Kessel Summers (Orange, 20-4) (Fall 5:09)

Stephen Cotton (Southern Guilford, 13-2) won by major decision over Christian Mezzaroba (West Carteret, 18-6) (MD 14-5)

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 26-0) won by tech fall over Garrett Williamson (Northern Nash, 20-3) (TF-1.5 1:32 (15-0))

3A 138 Quarterfinals

Rex Howard (Crest, 26-0) won by decision over Jailin Smith (Person, 14-3) (Dec 6-0)

Patrick McCullen (Fike, 26-6) won by decision over Daniel Tierney (Concord, 22-2) (Dec 3-2)

Jacob Bennett (West Carteret, 23-2) won by decision over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 15-3) (Dec 8-6)

Dominick Molinari (Southern Alamance, 23-2) won by decision over Caleb Simpson (Parkwood, 31-3) (Dec 2-1)

3A 145 Quarterfinals

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 20-0) won by decision over Trevon Hill (North Henderson, 20-5) (Dec 10-4)

Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 31-5) won by decision over Eli Foster (Enka, 20-4) (Dec 7-2)

Calan Staub (Cape Fear, 25-1) won by tech fall over Xavier McCullough (Havelock, 22-3) (TF-1.5 4:26 (22-7))

Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 25-0) won by major decision over Trevor Goldston (Asheboro, 21-2) (MD 15-3)

3A 152 Quarterfinals

Greyson Harris (Enka, 25-2) won by fall over Kristian Jones (Dudley, 23-4) (Fall 5:13)

Nicholas Williams (Triton, 20-2) won by decision over Franklin Melton (Clayton, 24-5) (Dec 11-6)

Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus, 21-1) won by major decision over Stone Shapiro (North Buncombe, 20-3) (MD 10-2)

Aaron Faison (Union Pines, 23-2) won by fall over Jack McDermid (Cuthbertson, 13-2) (Fall 0:51)

3A 160 Quarterfinals

Tony Torres (Enka, 26-1) won by decision over Vincent Page (Fike, 27-2) (Dec 3-2)

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 26-1) won by major decision over Noah Harrell (South Brunswick, 18-3) (MD 10-0)

Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 20-4) won by decision over Elijah Antis (Ashbrook, 18-6) (Dec 3-1)

Alexander Gunning (Chapel Hill, 27-2) won by fall over John Lewis (Piedmont, 31-5) (Fall 4:31)

3A 170 Quarterfinals

River Carroll (West Carteret, 26-0) won by fall over Elijah Brown (A.C. Reynolds, 19-3) (Fall 0:58)

Louden Peters (Northern Guilford, 22-2) won by major decision over Jonathon O`Shea (Stuart Cramer, 22-3) (MD 12-2)

Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 24-2) won by decision over William Germann (Franklinton, 22-2) (Dec 8-4)

Logan Lambeth (Asheboro, 22-3) won by decision over Luke Artz (Enka, 21-3) (Dec 9-6)

3A 182 Quarterfinals

Gavin Hartsell (A.L. Brown, 29-2) won by major decision over Andre Britt (St. Stephens, 26-3) (MD 12-2)

Samuel Cowher (Cox Mill, 22-4) won by decision over Troy Weaver (D.H. Conley, 21-2) (Dec 7-4)

Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 25-3) won by fall over Julien Allison (Jacksonville, 19-4) (Fall 1:46)

Zametrie Bagley (Fike, 23-8) won by decision over Colin Pettine (Union Pines, 26-1) (Dec 3-2)

3A 195 Quarterfinals

Colby Maxwell (Enka, 25-3) won by decision over Marcus Williams (Westover, 14-7) (Dec 6-1)

Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 28-2) won by major decision over Josh Henderson (West Carteret, 20-4) (MD 11-1)

Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 32-0) won by major decision over Will Parker (West Henderson, 22-5) (MD 14-3)

Perry Sharpe (Eastern Guilford, 21-4) won by fall over Jadon Mintz (Tuscola, 17-6) (Fall 1:22)

3A 220 Quarterfinals

Hayden Horne (Orange, 17-3) won by decision over Derek Waiau (Havelock, 19-5) (Dec 2-1)

Elijah Hurt (North Iredell, 31-2) won by injury default over Andrew Macchiavello (Sun Valley, 18-1) (Inj. 1:26)

Jacob Vickers (Eastern Guilford, 24-2) won by decision over Bryce Gadson (Cox Mill, 22-2) (Dec 10-4)

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 27-0) won by major decision over Ryan Whetzel (Piedmont, 32-4) (MD 14-2)

3A 285 Quarterfinals

Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 25-1) won by decision over AJ Richardson (Kings Mountain, 14-3) (Dec 3-0)

Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford, 25-5) won by decision over Isaiah Verspoor (Havelock, 24-2) (Dec 5-1)

Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford, 23-1) won by fall over DeSaun Avent (Fike, 25-7) (Fall 1:43)

Terrence Raspberry (Southern Nash, 24-4) won by decision over Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 17-2) (Dec 3-2)

4A 106 Quarterfinals

Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 32-0) won by fall over Riley Logan (Glenn, 30-2) (Fall 3:00)

Paul Denioa (New Bern, 20-2) won by major decision over Owen Hibberd (Middle Creek, 22-3) (MD 10-1)

Joseph Burns (West Forsyth, 29-3) won by fall over Calvin Nguyen (Mooresville, 23-7) (Fall 1:43)

Johnny Ramos (Cary, 15-2) won by fall over Daniel Martinez (Wakefield, 18-3) (Fall 1:49)

4A 113 Quarterfinals

Landon Bean (Olympic, 26-4) won by decision over Samineo Myers (Fuquay-Varina, 19-2) (Dec 9-8)

Matt Rowland (Pinecrest, 32-0) won by fall over Oscar Limon-Zarzosa (Hoggard, 16-5) (Fall 0:36)

Noah Murray (Lake Norman, 26-7) won by injury default over Jacob Falk (Rolesville, 17-1) (Inj. 1:13)

Hunter Gundry (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-2) won in first sudden victory period over Eli Pendergrass (Northwest Guilford, 28-2) (SV-1 11-9)

4A 120 Quarterfinals

Mark Samuel (Laney, 28-0) won by decision over Jackson Ealy (Green Hope, 9-2) (Dec 10-3)

Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman, 27-6) won by decision over Adam Szewczyk (Davie, 23-5) (Dec 6-5)

Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 21-1) won by fall over Isaiah Wilson (Glenn, 26-6) (Fall 1:20)

Noah Luna (Providence, 19-0) won by major decision over Cael Bergquist (Heritage, 26-4) (MD 19-7)

4A 126 Quarterfinals

William Cline (Providence, 17-3) won by decision over Lane Hill (Davie, 24-4) (Dec 7-2)

Sam Barnett (New Bern, 22-0) won by decision over Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 21-4) (Dec 10-4)

Brandt Fajerman (Hough, 23-1) won by fall over Hunter Jones (Hickory Ridge, 22-3) (Fall 4:24)

Avery Buonocore (Laney, 17-4) won by decision over Luke Fogleman (Riverside-Durham, 21-1) (Dec 6-1)

4A 132 Quarterfinals

John Helmers (Heritage, 25-7) won by decision over Tobias Finn (McDowell, 25-1) (Dec 4-3)

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 28-0) won by fall over Cole Patterson (Leesville Road, 28-3) (Fall 4:13)

Christian Hasty (Porter Ridge, 22-3) won in sudden victory period over Jayden Harrison (Laney, 25-1) (SV-1 4-2)

Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons, 25-0) won by fall over Tyler Snyder (Davie, 23-5) (Fall 4:18)

4A 138 Quarterfinals

Britton Janet (Cardinal Gibbons, 16-4) won by fall over Noah Thomas (Laney, 24-4) (Fall 1:26)

Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 33-2) won by decision over Davis Freeze (Mooresville, 25-2) (Dec 3-0)

Cayden Scott (Purnell Swett, 16-3) won by decision over Ryan Boyer (Fuquay-Varina, 22-1) (Dec 9-8)

Richard Treanor (Hough, 26-0) won by fall over Keegan Herbst (Ashley, 19-4) (Fall 2:35)

4A 145 Quarterfinals

Toure Moore (Grimsley, 19-2) won by decision over Eli Murray (Lake Norman, 25-2) (Dec 5-4)

Conner Johnson (Laney, 20-2) won by fall over Jackson Buck (Lumberton, 20-2) (Fall 0:24)

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 32-0) won by decision over Jun Figueredo (Hough, 22-2) (Dec 5-1)

Maxwell Kiel (Jordan, 21-1) won by major decision over Trey Johnson (East Mecklenburg, 19-4) (MD 11-2)

4A 152 Quarterfinals

Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 16-6) won by decision over Jake Emmert (Mooresville, 27-2) (Dec 4-3)

Joseph Sealey (High Point Central, 23-0) won by tech fall over William Jurney (Millbrook, 13-4) (TF-1.5 3:33 (25-9))

Logan Haseley (Corinth Holders, 24-2) won by decision over Kaylin Foust (Hickory Ridge, 21-4) (Dec 4-3)

Sam Grena (Cary, 17-0) won by fall over Isaac Webb (Davie, 27-2) (Fall 3:06)

4A 160 Quarterfinals

Daniel Shoaf (Laney, 27-1) won by fall over Amir Haynes (Olympic, 22-4) (Fall 1:24)

Justin Sanders (Hough, 21-3) won by fall over Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest, 28-2) (Fall 2:41)

Joseph Lock (Jack Britt, 20-1) won by major decision over Ben Lance (Wake Forest, 21-2) (MD 16-6)

Luke Goodin (Mooresville, 31-1) won by decision over Alex Hopper (New Bern, 18-3) (Dec 15-8)

4A 170 Quarterfinals

Alex Cowart (Hough, 21-5) won by decision over Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 24-4) (Dec 9-8)

Devon Bell (Laney, 26-2) won by fall over Eric Schaefer (Panther Creek, 22-2) (Fall 4:55)

Jack Jarvis (Davie, 30-0) won by fall over Karl Trapp (East Mecklenburg, 11-5) (Fall 0:30)

Savoy New (Cardinal Gibbons, 18-1) won by fall over Ethan Kring (Sanderson, 17-5) (Fall 1:05)

4A 182 Quarterfinals

Paulique Noble (Olympic, 28-2) won by decision over Ethan Files (Ashley, 19-3) (Dec 13-10)

Robert Hyder (Pinecrest, 30-3) won by decision over Caleb Joines (Jordan, 16-2) (Dec 9-5)

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 24-0) won by tech fall over Hunter Testa (Davie, 28-3) (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-2))

Jacob Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 26-10) won by medical forfeit over Kenson Sinclair (Lumberton, 16-2) (M. For.)

4A 195 Quarterfinals

Caleb Beaty (Wake Forest, 21-1) won by decision over Chris Dickey (East Mecklenburg, 21-2) (Dec 4-2)

Omari Lee (Glenn, 30-6) won by major decision over Jaleel Parks (South View, 19-4) (MD 18-9)

Kanenan Barriner (Laney, 26-3) won by decision over Quintez Shipman (Lumberton, 16-2) (Dec 5-2)

Carson Floyd (Lake Norman, 32-0) won by fall over Aidan Meagher (West Forsyth, 25-6) (Fall 2:50)

4A 220 Quarterfinals

Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman, 30-0) won by fall over Will Brock (Pinecrest, 23-5) (Fall 3:32)

Joshua George (South View, 14-4) won by decision over Preston Collie (Corinth Holders, 21-3) (Dec 6-5)

Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 24-1) won by major decision over Collin Campbell (McDowell, 20-6) (MD 12-1)

Noah Williams (Apex, 20-0) won by decision over Ray Watson (Mooresville, 18-7) (Dec 7-3)

4A 285 Quarterfinals

Kareem Crawford (South View, 19-3) won by decision over David Eldridge (West Forsyth, 12-7) (Dec 7-4)

Nicholas Glasgow (Ragsdale, 18-4) won by fall over Stephen Holland (Middle Creek, 18-4) (Fall 5:57)

Javari Wright (Corinth Holders, 21-2) won by decision over Austyn Barton (Mooresville, 24-2) (Dec 3-1)

Rylan Vann (Cary, 17-0) won in sudden victory period over Jemel Craig-Blakely (Ronald Reagan, 23-3) (SV-1 5-3)







OPENING ROUND RESULTS (1A STARTS WITH QUARTERFINALS)

2A 106 First Round

Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard, 26-0) won by fall over Levi White (North Davidson, 18-7) (Fall 1:39)

Jared Thomas (Morehead, 21-3) won by major decision over Carter Duhon (Southwest Onslow, 16-3) (MD 13-4)

Eli Thomas (Forbush, 32-0) won by fall over Andy Saine (West Lincoln, 19-3) (Fall 1:28)

Spencer May (Trinity, 23-2) won by fall over Braxton Woolard (Washington, 26-3) (Fall 1:35)

Reagan Riddick (First Flight, 14-2) won by fall over Jaylan Scotton (Jordan-Matthews, 16-7) (Fall 5:52)

Trent Almond (Mt. Pleasant, 17-3) won by fall over Albert Messer (Pisgah, 21-3) (Fall 4:31)

Rayshun (RJ) James (Reidsville, 17-0) won by fall over Marshall Cooper (Currituck County, 15-3) (Fall 1:21)

Riley Shaw (West Wilkes, 19-2) won by forfeit over Lawson Vang (Bunker Hill, 20-4) (For.)

2A 113 First Round

Jacob Kresicki (First Flight, 19-2) won by fall over Ryley Goble (South Point, 18-3) (Fall 6:00)

Sumter Horton (R-S Central, 20-5) won by decision over Luis Garcia (Randleman, 13-4) (Dec 6-4)

Tyler Holland (Wilkes Central, 21-0) won by fall over Jacob Bennet (Currituck County, 11-7) (Fall 0:54)

Brady Mathis (East Henderson, 19-2) won by fall over Chris Grubb (Trinity, 21-3) (Fall 2:00)

William (Seth) Redd (Reidsville, 16-1) won by fall over Eli Leatherman (West Lincoln, 12-11) (Fall 4:34)

Grant Haney (Central Academy, 14-1) won by decision over Chris Haro (South Lenoir, 23-8) (Dec 7-3)

Hunter Clark (Fred T. Foard, 26-0) won by fall over John Courson (Oak Grove, 11-5) (Fall 3:32)

Josh Novak (Southwest Onslow, 11-2) won by fall over Devean Huskey (East Lincoln, 20-4) (Fall 5:59)

2A 120 First Round

Josiah Honer (Hibriten, 18-3) won by major decision over Brooke Zak (Currituck County, 10-7) (MD 15-3)

Javon White (Salisbury, 16-1) won by fall over Trey Swaney (Wheatmore, 19-10) (Fall 3:22)

Walker Bell (West Craven, 23-1) won by fall over Grayson Phillips (East Burke, 9-6) (Fall 5:31)

David Mceachern (Mt. Pleasant, 17-3) won by decision over Connor Wishon (Ledford, 16-4) (Dec 4-2)

Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 11-0) won by fall over Jonathan Watson (Eastern Randolph, 12-8) (Fall 1:23)

Chade Norman (West Lincoln, 18-4) won by decision over Blake Austin (First Flight, 15-5) (Dec 6-2)

Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 19-5) won by decision over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville, 14-2) (Dec 8-2)

Spencer Bechtol (Fred T. Foard, 24-2) won by forfeit over Adam Bullock (North Pitt, 20-9) (For.)

2A 126 First Round

Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard, 22-0) won by tech fall over Joey Levix (Bandys, 22-8) (TF-1.5 2:55 (15-0))

Isaac Campbell (Washington, 27-1) won by fall over Cameron Hinson (Wheatmore, 7-6) (Fall 2:31)

Elijah Harris (Central Academy, 16-0) won by tech fall over Jamajah Patterson (Shelby, 17-4) (TF-1.5 2:40 (17-2))

Aaron Ortega Perez (Trinity, 25-1) won by tech fall over Kenneth Hasman (Dixon, 10-8) (TF-1.5 5:55 (16-1))

Samuel Hodge (Currituck County, 13-0) won by fall over Carlos Vasquez (Thomasville, 16-7) (Fall 3:03)

Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 19-4) won by decision over Edwin Pozo (Forbush, 30-3) (Dec 9-5)

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 17-0) won by fall over Landon Horne (Southwest Onslow, 13-5) (Fall 4:20)

Jajuan Givens (Hendersonville, 24-4) won by decision over Luke Davidson (East Lincoln, 20-4) (Dec 6-2)

2A 132 First Round

Bryson Whitley (West Stanly, 17-6) won by decision over Cooper Howe (Richlands, 22-2) (Dec 2-0)

Drew Rowland (Ashe County, 23-2) won by decision over Seth Miller (Wheatmore, 26-5) (Dec 8-4)

Hunter Ross (Central Academy, 14-0) won by fall over Jensen Miller (Southwest Onslow, 16-3) (Fall 0:28)

Ross Watts (Hibriten, 20-1) won by decision over Landon Cartrette (Ledford, 17-3) (Dec 4-3)

Landon MacFarland (Oak Grove, 14-2) won by fall over Jesse Phillips (Brevard, 11-12) (Fall 0:55)

Michael Linko (North Johnston, 18-1) won by fall over Bryson Burkett (Bandys, 24-3) (Fall 1:48)

Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 21-1) won by major decision over Allen Cohen (Morehead, 13-11) (MD 16-4)

Jorden Schlossman (North Lincoln, 27-2) won by fall over Mathew Lieberman (Currituck County, 10-2) (Fall 4:56)

2A 138 First Round

Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 25-0) won by decision over Noah Walker (Currituck County, 12-4) (Dec 8-2)

Ian Murdock (North Davidson, 23-3) won by major decision over Eriberto Torres (Thomasville, 15-7) (MD 16-4)

Jeremiah Cannon (West Craven, 23-1) won by decision over Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton, 25-5) (Dec 10-3)

Logan Fite (Central Academy, 16-1) won by fall over Ayden White (Morehead, 15-7) (Fall 2:45)

Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 19-0) won by fall over John Gilmartin (Randleman, 15-9) (Fall 3:13)

David Makupson (Trinity, 27-0) won by decision over William Nix (Bandys, 22-7) (Dec 9-3)

Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke, 15-1) won by decision over Ethan Millis (Dixon, 17-3) (Dec 5-2)

2A 145 First Round

Jamie Richard (Fred T. Foard, 25-0) won by fall over Colin Lutz (Central Academy, 11-3) (Fall 5:24)

Cody Raymond (Croatan, 17-4) won by major decision over Tyler Yokeley (Oak Grove, 8-9) (MD 11-0)

Jeremiah Price (Surry Central, 17-0) won by tech fall over Sam Wilson (R-S Central, 19-4) (TF-1.5 0:41 (18-1))

Cole Prichard (Morehead, 16-8) won by fall over Bryant Smith (Washington, 20-4) (Fall 3:26)

Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 18-2) won by fall over Zachary Wall (Anson, 11-12) (Fall 0:42)

Xander Hill (Pisgah, 21-4) won in first sudden victory period over Will Simerson (West Davidson, 15-3) (SV-1 10-6)

Kevin Bell (South Granville, 13-0) won by fall over Alex Logan (North Johnston, 14-6) (Fall 1:36)

Michael Lowry (Salisbury, 15-1) won by fall over Cody Jamerson (Madison, 17-5) (Fall 1:54)

2A 152 First Round

Tyson Ryley (South Point, 11-7) won by fall over Tristen Nixon (Washington, 25-2) (Fall 1:39)

Julius Miller (Reidsville, 12-3) won by decision over Dilan Patton (Patton, 19-2) (Dec 6-5)

Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 19-0) won by fall over Hunter Dickens (Ayden-Grifton, 13-5) (Fall 1:53)

Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln, 20-2) won by fall over Mekhi Hairston (Morehead, 11-4) (Fall 4:51)

Alex Minish (Trinity, 24-0) won by decision over Conner Weaver (Fred T. Foard, 9-3) (Dec 3-0)

Ethan Binckley (Currituck County, 17-2) won by fall over Jacob Price (Surry Central, 18-3) (Fall 2:56)

Lucas Whitted (Pisgah, 22-3) won by fall over Martin Tucker (East Davidson, 11-4) (Fall 4:24)

Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 22-2) won by fall over Jeremiah Jones (Southwest Onslow, 14-3) (Fall 3:14)

2A 160 First Round

Tucker Marshall (East Henderson, 17-0) won by fall over Ty`Von D`Antignac (Richlands, 18-9) (Fall 3:28)

Dalton Miller (Mt. Pleasant, 15-2) won by forfeit over Francesco Fulghieri (Carrboro, 19-6) (For.)

Ezekiel Jones (Southwest Onslow, 17-0) won by fall over Bryan Rodriguez (Franklin, 19-9) (Fall 1:16)

Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill, 23-1) won by decision over Jaden Williams (Oak Grove, 14-2) (Dec 6-0)

Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 13-0) won by fall over Elijah Schenkel (Eastern Randolph, 16-5) (Fall 1:28)

Malaki Ryan (R-S Central, 26-2) won by major decision over Adrian Desousa (Dixon, 14-7) (MD 19-7)

Caleb Moore (Bandys, 25-3) won by decision over David Varner (Providence Grove, 19-1) (Dec 12-9)

Matthew Peterson (Ashe County, 17-3) won by fall over Daniel Bowers (Nash Central, 17-2) (Fall 3:23)

2A 170 First Round

Zane Birtchet (Fred T. Foard, 26-1) won by decision over Karson Crouse (Surry Central, 16-4) (Dec 5-4)

Bryston Desousa (Dixon, 13-5) won in first sudden victory period over Perry Welch (Wheatmore, 22-8) (SV-1 7-5)

Brady Ross (Central Academy, 16-0) won by fall over Patrick Goins (West Lincoln, 11-12) (Fall 3:31)

Gage Tomlin (First Flight, 19-2) won by fall over Anthony Walls (Ledford, 17-4) (Fall 4:36)

Jason Rodriguez Jr (Southwest Onslow, 18-1) won by fall over Brayden Millner (Walkertown, 10-7) (Fall 4:00)

Joseph Plyler (North Lincoln, 23-3) won by fall over Jevon Snoddy (R-S Central, 25-3) (Fall 3:57)

Brooks Freeman (Providence Grove, 13-4) won by decision over Tristan Reyes (South Lenoir, 24-5) (Dec 7-2)

Kyler Pickard (Mt. Pleasant, 19-1) won by fall over David Queen (Pisgah, 20-5) (Fall 6:00)

2A 182 First Round

Milosz Gargol (First Flight, 21-0) won by fall over Matthew Cranfill (Bandys, 7-9) (Fall 3:37)

Braden Cody (Franklin, 22-3) won by fall over Dylan Wall (Bartlett Yancey, 16-3) (Fall 3:30)

Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 24-0) won by major decision over Anthony Lowe (Southwest Onslow, 15-4) (MD 12-0)

Gabriel Bare (Ashe County, 23-1) won by fall over Kelvin Espinoza (Atkins, 18-2) (Fall 2:59)

Sebastian Talent (Trinity, 23-1) won by fall over Elijah Powell (Lincolnton, 14-14) (Fall 1:10)

Aaron Hunter (Roanoke Rapids, 15-1) won by major decision over Jordon Dininny (North Lincoln, 17-8) (MD 11-2)

Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 20-0) won by fall over Mason Mabey (Oak Grove, 10-4) (Fall 1:43)

Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 28-2) won by forfeit over Dallas Thomas (West Davidson, 17-2) (For.)

2A 195 First Round

Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 26-0) won by fall over Adam Bonner (Washington, 17-6) (Fall 3:23)

Tkaii Gaither (Salisbury, 13-2) won by fall over Nicholas Harris (J.F. Webb, 14-8) (Fall 1:52)

Bryce Mckeel (West Craven, 23-1) won by fall over Oliver Hughes (Mountain Heritage, 15-4) (Fall 1:45)

Jason Jelic (Carrboro, 17-1) won by major decision over Zackory Evans (Bandys, 23-7) (MD 13-4)

Levi Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant, 18-1) won by fall over David Diaz, Jr (Reidsville, 4-10) (Fall 0:51)

Colby Mace (Fred T. Foard, 19-2) won by decision over Trevor Schweitzer (First Flight, 18-3) (Dec 4-3)

Ayden Prevatte (Trinity, 26-1) won by fall over Luke Hurley (Forbush, 28-4) (Fall 1:52)

Dakota Gray (Croatan, 17-2) won by fall over Timothy Peterson (Ashe County, 21-5) (Fall 1:37)

2A 220 First Round

Cole Clark (Newton-Conover, 28-0) won by forfeit over Disqualified Wrestler (For.)

Ryan Lindsay (Croatan, 22-1) won by fall over Xavier Roberts (Morehead, 16-7) (Fall 4:42)

Chase Crayton (Mt. Pleasant, 18-1) won by fall over Zay Barnes (Hibriten, 19-3) (Fall 5:59)

Zane Williams (Oak Grove, 9-5) won by decision over Gabriel Soto (Bunn, 12-4) (Dec 4-3)

Alex Johnson (North Pitt, 21-1) won by fall over Christopher Buckman (Ledford, 10-10) (Fall 1:08)

Amorion Mcafee (Fred T. Foard, 20-3) won by fall over Massey Adam (East Gaston, 20-4) (Fall 5:08)

Keyan Floyd (Reidsville, 6-1) won by fall over Jeffrey Miles (Heide Trask, 9-3) (Fall 3:50)

Branden Berger (Franklin, 24-2) won by fall over Bryan Gordon (West Stokes, 14-4) (Fall 5:19)

2A 285 First Round

Alphonso Boyd (Ayden-Grifton, 15-0) won by fall over Aveon Newell (Lexington, 21-6) (Fall 0:21)

Johnny Peake (Atkins, 15-3) won by fall over Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard, 24-2) (Fall 5:33)

Trent Smith (East Lincoln, 17-3) won by fall over Rey Salinas (South Lenoir, 18-7) (Fall 1:44)

Alex Roland (West Wilkes, 15-3) won by fall over Cory Cranford (Ledford, 14-5) (Fall 1:53)

Ki Rankin (Reidsville, 11-0) won by fall over Dylan Mcclellan (Pisgah, 21-3) (Fall 1:37)

Brendan Thompson (West Davidson, 16-2) won by fall over Zach Lindsay (Croatan, 19-4) (Fall 3:13)

Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 29-1) won by fall over Devon Thompson (Bartlett Yancey, 15-4) (Fall 3:12)

Curtus Wilson (Central Davidson, 20-2) won by fall over Jeffery Klugh (Currituck County, 16-3) (Fall 0:22)

3A 106 First Round

Christian Zickefoose (West Brunswick, 19-0) won by fall over Xavier Santos (Asheboro, 15-7) (Fall 5:31)

Ashton Schutz (Cuthbertson, 19-5) won by forfeit over Ahston O’Neal (Southern Durham, 16-2) (For.)

Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 15-2) won by fall over Lilly Prendergast (South Brunswick, 15-6) (Fall 3:39)

Christopher Watson (Eastern Alamance, 25-2) won by decision over Caleb Haynes (North Gaston, 18-7) (Dec 15-14)

Josh Miller (Northwood, 20-0) won by forfeit over Aiden Ball (Tuscola, 12-8) (For.)

Matthew Vindigni (Cleveland, 16-1) won by decision over Christopher Almarez-Edwards (Western Guilford, 17-2 )(Dec 8-2)

Joey Baisley (Charlotte Catholic, 21-0) won by forfeit over Jerald Brown (Gray`s Creek, 7-4) (For.)

Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 25-3) won by fall over Seth Bliss (Havelock, 18-4) (Fall 1:45)

3A 113 First Round

Lazaro Vasquez (North Henderson, 22-0) won by tech fall over Christopher Bonner (D.H. Conley, 19-6) (TF-1.5 3:52 (15-0))

Cooper Davis (Cox Mill, 19-2) won by fall over Dillon Heffernan (Orange, 18-4) (Fall 1:33)

Isaac Gawronski (Swansboro, 31-1) won by tech fall over Leo Martinez (Statesville, 21-5) (TF-1.5 5:28 (16-1))

Trevor Freeman (A.L. Brown, 25-2) won by fall over Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear, 20-2) (Fall 1:18)

Jackson Baglio (Central Cabarrus, 18-1) won by fall over Adam Salazar (Eastern Guilford, 12-12) (Fall 0:58)

Damon Landreth (West Henderson, 21-3) won by fall over Ethan McCullough (South Brunswick, 14-6) (Fall 0:54)

Luke Heglar (East Rowan, 22-4) won by fall over Dakota Little (Westover, 21-2) (Fall 1:39)

Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer, 21-1) won by fall over Collin Jones (South Johnston, 22-2) (Fall 1:49)

3A 120 First Round

Henry Portela (North Henderson, 19-1) won by decision over Ethan Lopez (Southwest Guilford, 14-3) (Dec 2-0)

Diego Jimenez (Person, 15-1) won by decision over Joseph Roeder (Cleveland, 12-3) (Dec 6-2)

Aldo Hernandez (Montgomery Central, 22-2) won by tech fall over Isaiah Morrison (Enka, 13-7) (TF-1.5 4:19 (19-3))

Nate Lucio (Havelock, 18-6) won by fall over Christian Rothrock (Douglas Byrd, 18-2) (Fall 1:23)

Ethan Lenyszyn (D.H. Conley, 25-0) won by forfeit over ShyHeem Davis (Southern Durham, 13-4) (For.)

Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 33-2) won by major decision over Matt Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 20-4) (MD 13-3)

Lucas Daley (Chapel Hill, 22-2) won by major decision over Tyler Cowell (Swansboro, 17-8) (MD 16-4)

Joey Bruscino (Southeast Guilford, 23-2) won by decision over Parker Galliher (Statesville, 23-7) (Dec 7-2)

3A 126 First Round

Ethan Blevins (Topsail, 21-2) won by tech fall over James Poole (Northern Guilford, 17-3) (TF-1.5 4:14 (16-1))

Christian Coto (Terry Sanford, 19-3) won by fall over Evan Trossi (St. Stephens, 20-7) (Fall 5:14)

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 34-0) won by forfeit over Joey Panas (North Brunswick, 11-3) (For.)

William Worley (Union Pines, 23-5) won by decision over Ethan Robinson (North Buncombe, 18-5) (Dec 8-2)

Richard Williams (Gray`s Creek, 20-0) won by tech fall over Peyton Fincher (North Henderson, 19-5) (TF-1.5 4:12 (15-0))

Shayden Edwards (East Rowan, 24-3) won by decision over Tristan Hawkins (Clayton, 21-3) (Dec 11-10)

Chance Cottingham (North Gaston, 26-0) won by forfeit over Chris McHenry (West Johnston, 17-5) (For.)

Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 20-2) won by fall over Cody Rutherford (Havelock, 21-3) (Fall 2:36)

3A 132 First Round

Jacob Massengill (Forestview, 17-4) won by decision over Jacob Mackleer (Topsail, 14-6) (Dec 7-2)

Andrew Clark (Union Pines, 22-5) won by decision over Connor Goodman (Jay M. Robinson, 20-3) (Dec 6-5)

Antonio Caldwell (Statesville, 25-5) won by fall over Omar Tucker (C.B. Aycock, 24-1) (Fall 4:33)

Kessel Summers (Orange, 20-3) won by decision over Cohen Beane (Northern Guilford, 16-3) (Dec 7-6)

Stephen Cotton (Southern Guilford, 12-0) won by tech fall over Ivan Benitez (Eastern Alamance, 24-6) (TF-1.5 3:11 (15-0))

Christian Mezzaroba (West Carteret, 18-5) won by forfeit over Brady Connell (St. Stephens, 20-8) (For.)

Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 24-0) won by fall over Luke Harrison (West Rowan, 16-6) (Fall 0:23)

Garrett Williamson (Northern Nash, 20-2) won by decision over Maykol Santi (North Buncombe, 16-6) (Dec 11-9)

3A 138 First Round

Rex Howard (Crest, 24-0) won by major decision over Cruz Parral (Asheboro, 14-8) (MD 12-0)

Jailin Smith (Person, 14-2) won by decision over Jackson Lusk (Franklinton, 16-2) (Dec 8-4)

Daniel Tierney (Concord, 22-1) won by fall over Mason Baker (Tuscola, 13-4) (Fall 4:00)

Patrick McCullen (Fike, 25-4) won by fall over Cameron Rivera (Eastern Alamance, 17-11) (Fall 5:55)

Jacob Bennett (West Carteret, 21-2) won by fall over Gaige Lloyd (Union Pines, 23-4) (Fall 2:40)

Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 15-2) won by decision over Devin King (Weddington, 22-3) (Dec 5-3)

Dominick Molinari (Southern Alamance, 21-1) won by decision over Theodore Yager (Swansboro, 27-6) (Dec 5-0)

Caleb Simpson (Parkwood, 31-2) won by fall over Kymani Evans (St. Stephens, 21-7) (Fall 5:24)

3A 145 First Round

Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 18-0) won by tech fall over Drake Cadle (Jesse Carson, 15-4) (TF-1.5 4:58 (15-0))

Trevon Hill (North Henderson, 20-4) won by fall over Chris Clark (Union Pines, 24-4) (Fall 1:48)

Colby Locklear (Piedmont, 30-3) won by fall over Kamar Brown (Northside-Jax, 6-7) (Fall 2:58)

Eli Foster (Enka, 20-3) won by fall over Matthew Smith-Breeden (Orange, 15-8) (Fall 2:51)

Calan Staub (Cape Fear, 23-0) won by fall over Noah Zandy (Cuthbertson, 17-7) (Fall 1:00)

Xavier McCullough (Havelock, 22-2) won by fall over Johnathan Lopez (Southeast Guilford, 17-2) (Fall 1:53)

Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer, 23-0) won by fall over Daina Pritchard (Cedar Ridge, 24-4) (Fall 5:40)

Trevor Goldston (Asheboro, 21-1) won by forfeit over Drache Gooch (White Oak, 11-11) (For.)

3A 152 First Round

Greyson Harris (Enka, 24-0) won by fall over Dejon Fifer (White Oak, 15-6) (Fall 1:02)

Kristian Jones (Dudley, 23-3) won by decision over Dawson Thibodeau (Person, 16-3) (Dec 8-5)

Franklin Melton (Clayton, 24-4) won by decision over Kalvin Khang (Freedom, 14-5) (Dec 4-2)

Nicholas Williams (Triton, 18-2) won by fall over Garrett Benfield (Northern Guilford, 12-2) (Fall 5:52)

Luke Masterton (Central Cabarrus, 19-0) won by tech fall over Dawson Travis (Cape Fear, 15-5) (TF-1.5 1:58 (15-0))

Stone Shapiro (North Buncombe, 20-2) won by fall over Carson Hathaway (D.H. Conley, 21-2) (Fall 5:51)

Aaron Faison (Union Pines, 21-2) won by tech fall over Joshua Heyward (Jay M. Robinson, 15-5) (TF-1.5 3:16 (17-2))

Jack McDermid (Cuthbertson, 13-1) won by decision over Wayde Sibley (West Brunswick, 18-5) (Dec 8-6)

3A 160 First Round

Tony Torres (Enka, 24-0) won by major decision over Luke Lambeth (Asheboro, 19-3) (MD 9-1)

Vincent Page (Fike, 27-1) won by major decision over Memphis Naugle (Terry Sanford, 19-3) (MD 11-2)

Oren Bost (East Rowan, 23-1) won by tech fall over Ulises Vega De La Mora (North Henderson, 17-6) (TF-1.5 3:44 (17-1))

Noah Harrell (South Brunswick, 18-2) won by forfeit over Laye Conneh (Eastern Guilford, 23-2) (For.)

Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick, 19-2) won by major decision over Nathan Williams (Triton, 14-6) (MD 11-2)

Elijah Antis (Ashbrook, 18-5) won by decision over Darius Evans (Northern Guilford, 17-3) (Dec 11-10)

Alexander Gunning (Chapel Hill, 25-1) won by tech fall over Walker Kassnove (D.H. Conley, 23-3) (TF-1.5 2:28 (15-0))

John Lewis (Piedmont, 31-4) won by fall over Elijah Peal (Alexander Central, 17-6) (Fall 2:59)

3A 170 First Round

River Carroll (West Carteret, 23-0) won by fall over Micheal Forney (Central Cabarrus, 15-5) (Fall 3:05)

Elijah Brown (A.C. Reynolds, 19-2) won by decision over Jaden Paul (Cape Fear, 21-2) (Dec 8-1)

Louden Peters (Northern Guilford, 20-1) won by decision over Jordan Anderson (D.H. Conley, 20-4) (Dec 8-2)

Jonathon O`Shea (Stuart Cramer, 22-2) won by fall over Henry Joubert-Stanzel (Orange, 17-3) (Fall 4:28)

Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines, 22-1) won by fall over Alex Mendoza (North Henderson, 16-6) (Fall 2:45)

William Germann (Franklinton, 22-1) won by injury default over Riley Nimer (Concord, 19-4) (Inj. 4:00)

Luke Artz (Enka, 21-2) won by tech fall over Julian Rodriguez (Eastern Alamance, 23-4) (TF-1.5 4:44 (17-0))

Logan Lambeth (Asheboro, 21-1) won by decision over Luke Coble (Southern Nash, 18-5) (Dec 4-3)

3A 182 First Round

Andre Britt (St. Stephens, 26-2) won by fall over Jadel Davis (Southern Nash, 19-4) (Fall 2:30)

Gavin Hartsell (A.L. Brown, 26-2) won by decision over Jose Zambrano (Harnett Central, 11-4) (Dec 10-5)

Troy Weaver (D.H. Conley, 21-1) won by fall over Will Akers (North Iredell, 20-6) (Fall 2:16)

Samuel Cowher (Cox Mill, 20-3) won by fall over Brendon Worsham (Orange, 16-4) (Fall 2:58)

Tayron Frost (East Rowan, 23-2) won by fall over Cliff Davis (Northwood, 15-5) (Fall 1:31)

Julien Allison (Jacksonville, 19-3) won by fall over Trey Crawford (Kings Mountain, 12-3) (Fall 2:28)

Colin Pettine (Union Pines, 26-0) won by major decision over Elijah Hildreth (Asheboro, 18-4) (MD 11-2)

Zametrie Bagley (Fike, 22-6) won by fall over Andrew Templeton (Charlotte Catholic, 18-6) (Fall 3:57)

3A 195 First Round

Colby Maxwell (Enka, 23-2) won by major decision over Janyd Houghton (Weddington, 27-4) (MD 13-0)

Marcus Williams (Westover, 14-6) won by fall over Noah Atkinson (South Brunswick, 17-3) (Fall 5:58)

Max Steele (Southeast Guilford, 26-1) won by fall over Mike Rank (South Iredell, 14-6) (Fall 2:58)

Josh Henderson (West Carteret, 20-3) won by fall over De`Jour Allen (Williams, 16-4) (Fall 4:55)

Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 29-0) won by fall over Zakery Lieske (Person, 10-7) (Fall 4:55)

Will Parker (West Henderson, 22-4) won by decision over Linwood King (Southern Guilford, 16-4) (Dec 3-2)

Perry Sharpe (Eastern Guilford, 20-2) won by fall over William Carter (C.B. Aycock, 25-3) (Fall 4:46)

Jadon Mintz (Tuscola, 17-5) won by fall over Jerrett Rayfield (Piedmont, 26-4) (Fall 5:34)

3A 220 First Round

Derek Waiau (Havelock, 19-4) won by fall over Nelson Pascual-Mateo (Concord, 16-6) (Fall 3:06)

Hayden Horne (Orange, 16-1) won by decision over Dylan Donaldson (South Iredell, 16-6) (Dec 11-9)

Andrew Macchiavello (Sun Valley, 18-0) won by fall over Gabriel Anderson (D.H. Conley, 18-7) (Fall 4:25)

Elijah Hurt (North Iredell, 29-1) won by fall over Remington Workman (Westover, 16-6) (Fall 1:40)

Jacob Vickers (Eastern Guilford, 22-1) won by fall over Jacob Nix (North Buncombe, 16-7) (Fall 0:57)

Bryce Gadson (Cox Mill, 22-1) won by fall over Turner Bass (C.B. Aycock, 27-2) (Fall 3:24)

Triston Norris (North Henderson, 24-0) won by fall over Xavion Richardson (Triton, 12-5) (Fall 1:18)

Ryan Whetzel (Piedmont, 32-3) won by decision over Joshua Knipe (West Carteret, 14-4) (Dec 7-6)

3A 285 First Round

AJ Richardson (Kings Mountain, 14-2) won by decision over Rashid O`Neal (D.H. Conley, 21-5) (Dec 8-5)

Cody Hardy (Parkwood, 22-1) won by fall over Zyon McEachin (Douglas Byrd, 16-4) (Fall 4:48)

Isaiah Verspoor (Havelock, 24-1) won by fall over Eddie Flores (North Iredell, 23-6) (Fall 1:53)

Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford, 24-3) won by decision over Cullen MacDonagh (Lee County, 16-4) (Dec 7-2)

Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford, 21-0) won by forfeit over Vincent Valentin (Cape Fear, 16-6) (For.)

DeSaun Avent (Fike, 25-6) won by decision over Myles Lopez (Cuthbertson, 22-4) (Dec 8-7)

Garrett Crockett (Gray`s Creek, 17-1) won by fall over Oluwaferanmi Bamikole (Central Cabarrus, 6-6) (Fall 5:14)

Terrence Raspberry (Southern Nash, 22-3) won by fall over Giovanni Bernal (Hunter Huss, 14-4) (Fall 5:44)

4A 106 First Round

Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 30-0) won by fall over Bryanna Luihn (Wake Forest, 15-7) (Fall 1:57)

Riley Logan (Glenn, 30-1) won by tech fall over Jacob Hale (Apex Friendship, 15-4) (TF-1.5 4:50 (16-0))

Paul Denioa (New Bern, 18-1) won by fall over Brighton Deal (South Caldwell, 21-7) (Fall 0:40)

Owen Hibberd (Middle Creek, 22-2) won by decision over Bradley Yokum (Ragsdale, 13-6) (Dec 8-6)

Joseph Burns (West Forsyth, 27-3) won by fall over Laila Sa (Hoke County, 22-6) (Fall 1:39)

Calvin Nguyen (Mooresville, 23-6) won by fall over Ben Gill (Rolesville, 11-5) (Fall 0:24)

Johnny Ramos (Cary, 14-0) won by fall over Noah Malave (Pinecrest, 20-7) (Fall 5:11)

Daniel Martinez (Wakefield, 18-2) won by decision over Leyton Bean (Olympic, 24-3) (Dec 8-7)

4A 113 First Round

Landon Bean (Olympic, 25-2) won by fall over Xander Bayle (Glenn, 24-7) (Fall 1:58)

Samineo Myers (Fuquay-Varina, 19-1) won by fall over Hagan Meyer (Wakefield, 16-9) (Fall 1:36)

Matt Rowland (Pinecrest, 30-0) won by fall over Evan Slack (South Mecklenburg, 14-8) (Fall 0:18)

Oscar Limon-Zarzosa (Hoggard, 16-4) won in first tie breaker overtime over Ma`Kya Kerns (Lumberton) 19-2 (TB-1 3-2)

Jacob Falk (Rolesville, 17-0) won by fall over Finn Urmey (Green Hope, 15-5) (Fall 3:51)

Noah Murray (Lake Norman, 24-6) won by fall over Emmanuel Jarquin (West Forsyth, 17-12) (Fall 1:47)

Hunter Gundry (Cardinal Gibbons, 21-2) won by fall over Nithin Chaganty (Athens Drive, 7-10) (Fall 0:29)

Eli Pendergrass (Northwest Guilford, 28-1) won by fall over Collin Neith (Mooresville, 20-9) (Fall 1:36)

4A 120 First Round

Mark Samuel (Laney, 26-0) won by fall over Cade Browning (Pinecrest, 23-7) (Fall 0:30)

Jackson Ealy (Green Hope, 9-1) won by tech fall over Jeffrey Rion (Mallard Creek, 23-7) (TF-1.5 4:20 (18-2))

Adam Szewczyk (Davie, 23-4) won by fall over Quincy Cornish (Athens Drive, 11-5) (Fall 1:31)

Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman, 26-4) won by major decision over Cameron Schmidt (Holly Springs, 16-4) (MD 12-4)

Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons, 19-0) won by tech fall over Jonah McBurney (South Caldwell, 23-5) (TF-1.5 3:22 (19-4))

Isaiah Wilson (Glenn, 26-5) won by decision over Frank Bianco (Rolesville, 18-2) (Dec 9-5)

Noah Luna (Providence, 17-0) won by tech fall over Trinity Blue (Jack Britt, 14-5) (TF-1.5 3:03 (16-0))

Cael Bergquist (Heritage, 26-3) won by decision over Will Gibson (Northwest Guilford, 29-3) (Dec 2-1)

4A 126 First Round

William Cline (Providence, 15-2) won by forfeit over Aydan Gwisdalla (Leesville Road, 21-10) (For.)

Lane Hill (Davie, 24-3) won by decision over Matthew Foil (Lumberton, 17-4) (Dec 9-2)

Sam Barnett (New Bern, 20-0) won by fall over Cam Parker (Ardrey Kell, 12-6) (Fall 2:51)

Darius McKenzie (Middle Creek, 21-3) won by decision over Dylan Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 9-2) (Dec 7-4)

Hunter Jones (Hickory Ridge, 22-2) won by tech fall over Mason Hawks (Fuquay-Varina, 16-6) (TF-1.5 4:20 (15-0))

Brandt Fajerman (Hough, 21-1) won by tech fall over Zachary O`Briant (Wake Forest, 16-6) (TF-1.5 5:03 (16-1))

Luke Fogleman (Riverside-Durham, 21-0) won by fall over Isaac Sheehan (Glenn, 22-6) (Fall 1:03)

Avery Buonocore (Laney, 16-2) won by major decision over Brody Neal (Lake Norman, 21-4) (MD 16-3)

4A 132 First Round

Tobias Finn (McDowell, 25-0) won by decision over Riley Merchant (Pinecrest, 23-6) (Dec 8-7)

John Helmers (Heritage, 23-6) won by decision over Landen Nelson (Hoke County, 21-4) (Dec 4-3)

James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 26-0) won by fall over Jovante Noble (Olympic, 16-10) (Fall 1:46)

Cole Patterson (Leesville Road, 28-2) won by fall over Isaiah Williams (Apex, 17-3) (Fall 1:51)

Jayden Harrison (Laney, 25-0) won by fall over Tyler Middledorf (Panther Creek, 12-4) (Fall 2:33)

Christian Hasty (Porter Ridge, 21-1) won by decision over Tyler Caldwell (Hough, 18-5) (Dec 9-4)

Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons, 23-0) won by fall over Mohammad Zamen (Rolesville, 16-6) (Fall 2:23)

Tyler Snyder (Davie, 23-4) won by fall over Trey O`Connor (Mallard Creek, 22-6) (Fall 2:46)

4A 138 First Round

Noah Thomas (Laney, 24-3) won by decision over Syler Weber (Porter Ridge, 18-5) (Dec 9-2)

Britton Janet (Cardinal Gibbons, 15-2) won by decision over Jalen Ready (Hopewell, 12-4) (Dec 10-7)

Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 31-1) won by fall over William Cannaday (South Central, 10-4) (Fall 0:51)

Davis Freeze (Mooresville, 25-1) won by major decision over Cedric Griffin (Hoke County, 19-5) (MD 12-0)

Ryan Boyer (Fuquay-Varina, 22-0) won by fall over Cooper Marshall (Ardrey Kell, 13-4) (Fall 1:49)

Cayden Scott (Purnell Swett, 14-2) won by fall over Nathan Henshall (Leesville Road, 22-4) (Fall 2:20)

Richard Treanor (Hough, 23-0) won by fall over Ali Adloo (Panther Creek, 20-4) (Fall 0:45)

Keegan Herbst (Ashley, 19-3) won by decision over Collin Coulson (West Forsyth, 18-8) (Dec 8-6)

4A 145 First Round

Eli Murray (Lake Norman, 25-1) won by tech fall over Kody Buck (South Central, 15-5) (TF-1.5 5:20 (17-2))

Toure Moore (Grimsley, 17-2) won by major decision over Cole McGee (Cardinal Gibbons, 19-3) (MD 19-8)

Conner Johnson (Laney, 19-0) won by fall over Johnny Merriman (Mooresville, 22-8) (Fall 0:53)

Jackson Buck (Lumberton, 20-1) won by decision over Jacob Woodburn (Page, 5-2) (Dec 7-6)

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 30-0) won by major decision over Tanner Trousdale (Fuquay-Varina, 16-5) (MD 11-3)

Jun Figueredo (Hough, 22-1) won by fall over Jeremiah Smith (Heritage, 27-2) (Fall 3:53)

Maxwell Kiel (Jordan, 19-0) won by fall over Collin Bailey (Davie, 20-5) (Fall 5:25)

Trey Johnson (East Mecklenburg, 19-3) won by decision over Ryder Mortensen (Ashley, 15-3) (Dec 6-2)

4A 152 First Round

Jake Emmert (Mooresville, 27-1) won by fall over Colin Queen (Northwest Guilford, 13-7) (Fall 3:55)

Davieyon King-McAllister (Lumberton, 15-4) won by decision over D`Jarvis Poole (Laney, 9-3) (Dec 10-5)

Joseph Sealey (High Point Central, 21-0) won by tech fall over Jeffrey Hoelscher (South Mecklenburg, 16-6) (TF-1.5 3:53 (29-11))

William Jurney (Millbrook, 13-3) won by fall over Bradley Garrity (Panther Creek, 12-6) (Fall 3:36)

Logan Haseley (Corinth Holders, 22-1) won by forfeit over Jack Nystrom (Fuquay-Varina, 15-6) (For.)

Kaylin Foust (Hickory Ridge, 21-3) won by fall over Hayden Fann (Lake Norman, 23-6) (Fall 4:50)

Sam Grena (Cary, 15-0) won by fall over Brighson Judson (Leesville Road, 22-7) (Fall 0:31)

Isaac Webb (Davie, 27-1) won by decision over Ksun Rock (Vance, 16-7) (Dec 12-6)

4A 160 First Round

Daniel Shoaf (Laney, 25-0) won by tech fall over Matthew Downey (Davie, 20-6) (TF-1.5 3:49 (15-0))

Amir Haynes (Olympic, 22-3) won by decision over Luke Rider (Holly Springs, 17-2) (Dec 11-7)

Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest, 28-1) won by fall over Luke Oates (Athens Drive, 14-5) (Fall 1:33)

Justin Sanders (Hough, 20-1) won by fall over Austin Roberts (Fuquay-Varina, 19-3) (Fall 0:36)

Joseph Lock (Jack Britt, 18-0) won by fall over Jackson Riley (Ardrey Kell, 10-7) (Fall 0:54)

Ben Lance (Wake Forest, 21-1) won by fall over Tucker Arnold (West Forsyth, 24-8) (Fall 1:43)

Luke Goodin (Mooresville, 28-1) won by fall over Jake Badalamenti (Riverside-Durham, 10-6) (Fall 1:12)

Alex Hopper (New Bern, 18-2) won by decision over Alex Bentley (Hickory Ridge, 21-3) (Dec 6-5)

4A 170 First Round

Alex Cowart (Hough, 20-3) won by fall over Elliot Hollis (Enloe, 13-7) (Fall 4:27)

Michael Quinones (East Forsyth, 24-3) won by fall over Darionte McLaurin (Lumberton, 17-3) (Fall 2:19)

Devon Bell (Laney, 24-1) won by decision over Noah Rupp (Providence, 13-3) (Dec 2-1)

Eric Schaefer (Panther Creek, 22-1) won by tech fall over Gavin Millard (Pinecrest, 12-4) (TF-1.5 5:29 (24-8))

Jack Jarvis (Davie, 27-0) won by decision over Jake Wolfram (Cary, 12-4) (Dec 7-0)

Karl Trapp (East Mecklenburg, 11-4) won by major decision over Thomas McHale (Wake Forest, 18-5) (MD 15-5)

Savoy New (Cardinal Gibbons, 16-0) won by decision over Tomas Brooker (Hickory Ridge, 19-5) (Dec 8-7)

Ethan Kring (Sanderson, 17-4) won by decision over Preston Dennison (McDowell, 18-4) (Dec 6-3)

4A 182 First Round

Paulique Noble (Olympic, 26-1) won by fall over Noah Richardson (Glenn, 24-10) (Fall 1:51)

Ethan Files (Ashley, 19-2) won by fall over Deidrick Rush (Hoke County, 20-5) (Fall 4:53)

Robert Hyder (Pinecrest, 28-2) won by decision over Xzayvion Dorn (East Mecklenburg, 12-8) (Dec 3-2)

Caleb Joines (Jordan, 16-1) won by fall over Charles Bishop (Laney, 20-3) (Fall 4:58)

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 21-0) won by forfeit over Reid Fallows (Middle Creek, 19-5) (For.)

Hunter Testa (Davie, 28-2) won by major decision over Michael Pepe (Hough, 17-2) (MD 19-7)

Kenson Sinclair (Lumberton, 16-1) won by decision over Jataurus White (Athens Drive, 16-4) (Dec 2-1)

Jacob Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 25-8) won by fall over Alexander Jones (South Mecklenburg, 16-6) (Fall 1:51)

4A 195 First Round

Caleb Beaty (Wake Forest, 19-1) won by fall over Donorris Abbew (Northwest Guilford, 20-11) (Fall 2:59)

Chris Dickey (East Mecklenburg, 21-1) won by major decision over Hunter Berryhill (Overhills, 11-3) (MD 15-6)

Omari Lee (Glenn, 29-4) won by decision over Marcus Grist (New Bern, 8-8) (Dec 10-3)

Jaleel Parks (South View, 19-3) won by decision over Caleb Tate (Mooresville, 19-4) (Dec 8-6)

Quintez Shipman (Lumberton, 16-1) won in first tie breaker period over Jesse Barrier (McDowell, 18-5) (TB-1 7-5)

Kanenan Barriner (Laney, 24-2) won by decision over Parker Jones (Hickory Ridge, 14-2) (Dec 9-5)

Carson Floyd (Lake Norman, 30-0) won by fall over Sebastian Whitesock (Green Hope, 15-3) (Fall 3:34)

Aidan Meagher (West Forsyth, 25-5) won by decision over Seth Johnson (Heritage, 24-6) (Dec 5-4)

4A 220 First Round

Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman, 28-0) won by fall over Logan Shiers (New Bern, 2-11) (Fall 1:18)

Will Brock (Pinecrest, 23-4) won by decision over Devean Thaggard (Seventy-First, 16-3) (Dec 8-5)

Preston Collie (Corinth Holders, 21-2) won by fall over Kailyn Toussaint (Olympic, 21-4) (Fall 1:54)

Joshua George (South View, 13-2) won by fall over Mack David (West Forsyth, 15-6) (Fall 1:23)

Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 22-0) won by fall over Terrance Carmichael (Middle Creek, 9-7) (Fall 2:00)

Collin Campbell (McDowell, 20-5) won by decision over Benjamin Morris (Knightdale, 16-7) (Dec 3-1)

Noah Williams (Apex, 18-0) won by decision over Michael Locklear (Scotland, 17-5) (Dec 9-4)

Ray Watson (Mooresville, 18-6) won by fall over Aaron Hollis (Enloe, 16-3) (Fall 3:32)

4A 285 First Round

David Eldridge (West Forsyth, 12-6) won by fall over Julian Rawlins (Hough, 19-3) (Fall 4:28)

Kareem Crawford (South View, 17-3) won by decision over Emmanuel Bell (Laney, 23-2) (Dec 7-3)

Nicholas Glasgow (Ragsdale, 17-2) won by decision over Bruce Perry (East Mecklenburg, 13-7) (Dec 3-1)

Stephen Holland (Middle Creek, 18-3) won by fall over Alberto Hernandez (Rolesville, 16-4) (Fall 0:20)

Javari Wright (Corinth Holders, 19-1) won by decision over Geronimo Oxendine (Hoke County, 15-10) (Dec 6-1)

Austyn Barton (Mooresville, 24-1) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Marcus Harnarain (Northwest Guilford, 25-6) (UTB 4-3)

Rylan Vann (Cary, 15-0) won by forfeit over Cyril Rodts (Millbrook, 18-3) (For.)

Jemel Craig-Blakely (Ronald Reagan, 23-2) won by forfeit over Brice Boyd (Mallard Creek, 17-13) (For.)