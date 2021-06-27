High School Sports
SoMECK 7 spring sports all-conference teams announced
Here are the SoMECK 7 all-conference teams, as voted on by league coaches
Baseball
All-Conference Team Selections:
Michael Forret (Providence)
Jake Knepp (Providence)
Jeremy Beamon (Providence)
Jack Prosser (Providence)
Luke Woolf (Providence)
Jacob Russak (Providence)
Dillon Lewis (Ardrey Kell)
Matthew Suppa (Ardrey Kell)
Isaac Pena (Ardrey Kell)
Jacob Kirby (Ardrey Kell)
Andrew Sentlinger (Ardrey Kell)
Allyn Benthall (Olympic)
Josh Lail (Olympic)
Will Farmer (Olympic)
Kewan Braziel (South Meck)
Will Budnick (South Meck)
Xavier Herring (Berry)
Jaylen Biggers (West Meck)
Isaiah Lefkowitz (Harding)
Conference Player of the Year:
Dillon Lewis (Ardrey Kell)
Conference Pitcher of the Year:
Michael Forret (Providence)
Coach of the Year
Danny Hignight (Providence)
Tommy Small (Olympic)
Wrestling
All-Conference Team Selections:
106 lb. Weight Class:
Leyton Bean (Olympic)
Evan Slack (South Meck)
113 lb. Weight Class:
Landon Bean (Olympic)
Brady Varnes (South Meck)
120 lb. Weight Class:
Noah Luna (Providence)
Lucas Hepler (Ardrey Kell)
126 lb. Weight Class:
Cameron Parker (Ardrey Kell)
Will Cline (Providence)
132 lb. Weight Class:
Diego Collazo (Ardrey Kell)
Braeden DeLao (Olympic)
138 lb. Weight Class:
Cooper Marshall (Ardrey Kell)
Aaron Roesch (South Meck)
145 lb. Weight Class:
Santiago Ritter (South Meck)
152 lb. Weight Class:
Jeffrey Hoelscher (South Meck)
160 lb. Weight Class:
Jackson Riley (Ardrey Kell)
Samuel Hunter (South Meck)
170 lb. Weight Class:
Amir Haynes (Olympic)
Noah Rupp (Providence)
182 lb. Weight Class:
Paulique Noble (Olympic)
195 lb. Weight Class:
Alex Jones (South Meck)
220 lb. Weight Class:
Kailyn Toussaint (Olympic)
285 lb. Weight Class:
Justus Copeland (Olympic)
Matthew Foesch (South Meck)
Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler:
N/A
Conference Wrestler of the Year:
Noah Luna (Providence)
Conference Coach of the Year:
Byron Hughes (South Meck)
Girls Tennis
All-Conference Team Selections:
First Seed Players:
Shruthi Ramireddy (Ardrey Kell)
Chloe Castain (South Meck)
Zoe Wojnowich (Providence)
Second Seed Players:
Julia McMillan (Ardrey Kell)
Ella Lowe (South Meck)
Third Seed Players:
Camden Wallace (Ardrey Kell)
Jennifer Fan (Providence)
Wild Card Players:
Kennedy Owens (Olympic)
Cayden Jameson (Berry)
Aaliyah-Rose Russell (Harding)
Hannah Biggers (Ardrey Kell)
Lauren Schwartz (Providence)
Conference Player of the Year:
Shruthi Ramireddy (Ardrey Kell)
Conference Coach of the Year:
Jeremy Gooden (Olympic)
Boys Track
Conference Distance Athlete of the Year:
Murphy Smith (Ardrey Kell)
Conference Sprints Athlete of the Year:
Jamier Moten (Ardrey Kell)
Conference Field Athlete of the Year:
Desmond Coleman (Providence)
Coach of the Year
Garrett Roberts (Ardrey Kell)

Girls Track
Conference Distance Athlete of the Year:
Natalia Martin (Olympic)
Conference Sprints Athlete of the Year:
Sanu Jallow (West Meck)
Conference Field Athlete of the Year:
Amber Jackson (Ardrey Kell)
Coach of the Year
Stuart Belizaire (Olympic)

