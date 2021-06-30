Charlotte center ‘feeling great about’ the Gamecocks after official visit

Cannon’s Christian Reeves Special to the Observer

Christian Reeves of The Cannon School in Charlotte was definitely the “big man” on campus at South Carolina the last two days.

The 7-foot-1 Reeves was in for his official visit this week with Frank Martin and his Gamecock men’s basketball staff. He had been to campus before on unofficial visits, and this time he got a lot more detail about their plans for him should he choose to join the team.

“I’m a focal point for him,” Reeves said. “I’m a player that he really wants. He’s going to push me to get better in practice. Practice is going to be harder than the games. I just need to come in and work and good things will happen for me. The facilities were great. The coaching staff was great and has a lot to offer and can help me achieve my goals.

“I was feeling great about them before, and it’s still the same way. I’ve been down there a few times and I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I’m starting to find my way around the facilities. I’ve definitely enjoyed my time that I’ve spent down there.”

USC certainly looks to be a player for Reeves as his recruiting heats up. But it’s too soon for him to start considering favorites.

“I’m not going to make any type of decision at the earliest I would say the fall, but it probably will be a little bit longer than that,” Reeves said. “But they are definitely high on my list. I’m going to take some more unofficials. This was my first official. Just wanted to get one in before the junior year ends since you get five. I’ll definitely be taking some more officials this fall, possibly in the spring depending on how everything goes.”

He’s a two-time state champion with Cannon School.

Reeves said Clemson, Pitt and Virginia Tech have been talking with him about unofficial visits. They have not offered. Some of his other offers are Tulsa, East Carolina, Lehigh, USF, Charlotte, Boston University and East Tennessee State.