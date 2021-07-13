CMS School Board to consider suspending 2.0 GPA requirement at Tuesday’s meeting

Footballs on a field dmclemore@thestate.com

West Charlotte High football coach Sam Greiner is hoping the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board will agree to temporarily suspend an academic requirement for athletes for the upcoming school year.

The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. On its agenda is “Recommend Approval of Temporary Suspension of GPA Provision in Policy JJJ.”

For many years, the district has required its student-athletes to have a minimum grade-point average of 2.0 to play sports. That was lifted in the 2020-21 school year with students mostly attending class remotely.

Greiner thinks another temporary suspension is necessary. He and several other coaches the Observer spoke with worried about large numbers of players being forced to sit out if the 2.0 rule returned. Some of those players struggled to get internet access regularly to attend classes during the previous school year, and some, Greiner said, had new family responsibilities created when schools closed.

“Inner-city schools, especially, struggle in a COVID time,” Greiner said. “A lot of times, their kids have to watch younger siblings or work and still try to get school accomplished. They missed a lot of (in-person) school last year. They need support in their lives and we can encourage them, while playing, to get their academics better. So CMS lifting that rule would be huge.”

East Mecklenburg athletic director Jason Fowler said the 2.0 rule would cost his school as much as 20 percent of its football and basketball athletes.

“Talking to some of the ADs, they were saying that Garinger, Harding and West Charlotte would have a hard time fielding a football team,” Fowler said.

Greiner said it would be “devastating” to his team if the rule remains, but he thinks the Lions would have a varsity club.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association requires student-athletes to pass a minimum number of classes depending on what type of a schedule a student takes. If CMS were to waive the 2.0 rule, local student-athletes would have to continue to meet the NCHSAA standard.

“CMS lifting that rule is huge,” Greiner said. “I could field a team (with the 2.0) but it would have holes. I don’t get the sense that mine or some other schools might not field teams, but there possibly wouldn’t be JV teams, and that hurts everybody.”

Fowler said he’ll be following tonight’s meeting closely.

“We just need to get back to some sense of normalcy and see if we can get kids back in the building on some of sort of routine, where they can be tracked by coaches. They’ve already missed enough. They don’t need to miss anything else.”