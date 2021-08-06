Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will require some fans to wear masks at high school games

Huskie head coach Matt Jenkins wins the I-MECK 4A championship 29-22 vs the Vance Cougars Friday April 9, 2021.

High school volleyball players, coaches and fans will be required to wear masks during games, according to guidance released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Friday.

In a written memo sent to The Observer by the district, CMS laid out its athletics policies for the upcoming school year as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread through North Carolina and the nation.

▪ The district will allow 100 percent capacity for games this season at gyms and stadium. Tickets will go on sale the Monday prior to games at 6 a.m. Tickets will be sold for games during the entire week. This ticketing will be handled online and fans’ tickets will be scanned at the door. Concession stands will sell prepackaged food and drinks at CMS home events.

▪ In addition, the district is requiring face coverings for all indoor athletic events and practices. In the fall, only volleyball is played indoors. The other sports — girls golf, girls tennis, cross-country, boys soccer and football — are outdoors. There are times when players from those sports do practice indoors or train in the weight room. During those instances, masks will be required.

In November, when winter sports begin, players will be required to wear masks indoors if the policy holds. Those sports would include basketball and wrestling.

CMS said face coverings are optional for outdoor sports, for fans and players. The district also said it was encouraging “anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to help protect their peers and students.”

▪ Quoting a state policy that requires visiting teams to follow the policies of the home school, CMS said non-district teams playing at CMS sites must follow the indoor mask policy.

▪ For away games, CMS athletes and coaches will comply with the home team’s regulations, which might not require masking indoors.

▪ Also in the memo, CMS said anyone who “is unvaccinated should wear a face covering in crowded outdoor settings or during sustained close contact with others outdoors.”