High School Sports
It’s nearly time for kickoff! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules
High school football season kicks off in less than two weeks.
Today, the Observer begins its annual preseason coverage.
Here are team-by-team schedules for the season.
ALBEMARLE
Aug. 20 at Thomasville
Aug. 27 West Stanly
Sept. 3 TBD
Sept. 10 Anson CountySept. 17 at Southwest Randolph
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 8 at South Stanly
Oct. 15 Mount Pleasant
Oct. 22 Union Academy
Oct. 29 at North Stanly
A.L. BROWN
Aug. 20 at North Mecklenburg
Aug. 27 Sun Valley
Sept. 3 at Rocky River
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 24 Lake Norman
Oct. 1 at Cox Mill
Oct. 8 West Cabarrus
Oct. 15 South Iredell
Oct. 22 at Mooresville
Oct. 29 Concord
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Aug. 20 Hickory
Aug. 27 at North Gaston
Sept. 3 at A.C. Reynolds
Sept. 10 at Lake NormanSept. 17 Marvin Ridge
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Ashe County (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at Watauga
Oct. 15 South Caldwell
Oct. 22 at Hibriten
Oct. 29 Freedom (Senior Night)
ANSON COUNTY
Aug. 20 Mountain Island Charter
Aug. 27 Pinecrest
Sept. 3 at Piedmont
Sept. 10 at AlbemarleSept. 17 at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Monroe
Oct. 8 at Forest Hills
Oct. 15 Covenant Day
Oct. 22 Parkwood
Oct. 29 at West Stanly
ARDREY KELL
Aug. 20 at Providence
Aug. 27 Cuthbertson
Sept. 3 at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 10 WeddingtonSept. 17 at Porter Ridge
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Myers Park
Oct. 8 at South Mecklenburg
Oct. 15 Harding
Oct. 22 Olympic (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Berry
ASHBROOK
Aug. 20 Concord
Aug. 27 at T.C. Roberson
Sept. 3 West Mecklenburg
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Crest
Sept. 24 at Forestview
Oct. 1 North Gaston
Oct. 8 at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 15 at South Point
Oct. 22 Kings Mountain
Oct. 29 at Hunter Huss
BANDYS
Aug. 20 St. Stephens
Aug. 27 at Fred T. Foard
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 South Caldwell Sept. 17 West Lincoln
Sept. 24 East Burke
Oct. 1 at Lincolnton
Oct. 8 at Maiden
Oct. 15 Newton Conover
Oct. 22 at West Caldwell
Oct. 29 Bunker Hill
BERRY
Aug. 20 East Mecklenburg
Aug. 27 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 3 Garinger
Sept. 10 at North MecklenburgSept. 17 Myers Park
Sept. 24 South Mecklenburg
Oct. 1 at Harding
Oct. 8 at Olympic
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 Ardrey Kell
BESSEMER CITY
Aug. 20 at Community School of Davidson
Aug. 27 at Stuart Cramer
Sept. 3 Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 10 Christ the KingSept. 17 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Sept. 24 Highland Tech
Oct. 1 Burns
Oct. 8 at East Gaston
Oct. 15 at Shelby
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 Cherryville
BUNKER HILL
Aug. 20 Stuart Cramer
Aug. 27 at St. Stephens
Sept. 3 North Iredell
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Lincolnton
Sept. 24 West Caldwell (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 West Lincoln
Oct. 8 at East Burke
Oct. 15 Maiden (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 at Newton Conover
Oct. 29 at Bandys
BURNS
Aug. 20 at Forestview
Aug. 27 Crest
Sept. 3 Kings Mountain
Sept. 10 at WataugaSept. 17 Highland Tech
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Bessemer City
Oct. 8 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 15 East Gaston
Oct. 22 at Cherryville
Oct. 29 at Shelby
BUTLER
Aug. 20 Mallard Creek
Aug. 27 Richmond Senior
Sept. 4 at St. John College (Washington, DC) in First Responder’s Classic (Saturday)\u0009
Sept. 10 at Porter RidgeSept. 17 Garinger
Sept. 24 Providence
Oct. 1 at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 8 at Rocky River
Oct. 15 at Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 Independence
CABARRUS WARRIORS (Cannon/Concord Academy)
Aug. 20 at North Raleigh Christian
Aug. 27 Legion Collegiate (SC)
Sept. 3 at Ravenscroft
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Covenant Day
Sept. 24 at Asheville School
Oct. 1 Harrells Christian (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at High Point Christian
Oct. 15 at SouthLake Christian
Oct. 22 Metrolina Christian
Oct. 29 Hickory Grove (Senior Night)
CARSON
Aug. 20 Statesville
Aug. 27 at Mount Pleasant
Sept. 3 South Stanly
Sept. 10 at Jay M. RobinsonSept. 17 West Rowan
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Concord (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 15 East Rowan (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 29 at South Rowan
CAROLINA BEARCATS
Aug. 20 New Hope (SC)
Aug. 27 at Central Pageland (SC)
Sept. 3 at Covenant Day
Sept. 10 at McBee (SC)Sept. 17 at Hickory Hawks
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1/2 North Wake Saints (Date/Location TBD)
Oct. 8 Quality Education Academy
Oct. 16 at Triad Knights (Saturday)
Oct. 22 Sandhill Titans
Oct. 29 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Aug. 20 Mount Pleasant
Aug. 27 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 3 at Hunter Huss
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Freedom
Sept. 24 at Concord
Oct. 1 at South Rowan
Oct. 8 East Rowan
Oct. 15 at West Rowan
Oct. 22 Carson
Oct. 29 Northwest Cabarrus
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
Aug. 20 at South Mecklenburg
Aug. 27 Hickory Ridge
Sept. 3 TBD
Sept. 10 Blessed Trinity (GA)Sept. 17 Providence
Sept. 24 at Independence
Oct. 1 Rocky River
Oct. 8 at Garinger
Oct. 15 Butler
Oct. 22 at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 29 BYE
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 20 at Weddington
Aug. 27 BYE\u0009
Sept. 3 Cuthberston
Sept. 10 Legion Collegiate (SC)Sept. 17 at Southside Christian
Sept. 24 Charlotte Latin
Oct. 1 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 8 at Harrells Christian
Oct. 15 Providence Day
Oct. 22 at Christ School
Oct. 29 at Charlotte Country Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Aug. 20 at Trinity Byrnes (SC)
Aug. 27 Athens Academy (GA)
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 Hammond School (SC)Sept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 1 at Providence Day
Oct. 8 North Raleigh Christian (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Christ School
Oct. 22 at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 29 Charlotte Christian
CHARLOTTE LATIN
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 SouthLake Christian
Sept. 3 at Metrolina Christian
Sept. 10 Forest HillsSept. 17 Legion Collegiate (SC)
Sept. 24 at Charlotte Christian
Oct. 1 Christ School
Oct. 8 Ravenscroft
Oct. 15 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 22 Charlotte Country Day
Oct. 29 at Providence Day
CHASE
Aug. 20 at Mountain Heritage
Aug. 27 at Owen
Sept. 3 North Gaston
Sept. 10 CherryvilleSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at East Rutherford
Oct. 1 at Hendersonville
Oct. 8 Brevard
Oct. 15 at Polk County
Oct. 22 Patton
Oct. 29 R.S. Central
CHERRYVILLE
Aug. 20 at Avery County
Aug. 27 West Lincoln
Sept. 3 Blacksburg (SC)
Sept. 10 at ChaseSept. 17 at Shelby
Sept. 24 East Gaston
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 at Highland Tech
Oct. 15 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 22 Burns
Oct. 29 at Bessemer City
CHRIST THE KING
Aug. 20 TBD
Aug. 27 Union Academy
Sept. 3 at Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 10 at Bessemer CitySept. 17 Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 8 Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 15 Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 22 at Community School of Davidson
Oct. 29 Bishop McGuinness
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Aug. 20 Bessemer City
Aug. 27 at Starmount
Sept. 3 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness
Sept. 24 Mountain Island Charter
Oct. 1 Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 8 at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 15 Lake Norman Charter
Oct. 22 Christ the King (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Pine Lake Prep
CONCORD
Aug. 20 at Ashbrook
Aug. 27 Parkwood
Sept. 3 Monroe
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at East Rowan
Sept. 24 Central Cabarrus
Oct. 1 at Carson
Oct. 8 South Rowan
Oct. 15 at Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 22 West Rowan
Oct. 29 at A.L. Brown
COVENANT DAY
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 at Wake Christian
Sept. 3 Carolina Bearcats
Sept. 10 at Metrolina ChristianSept. 17 Cabarrus Warriors
Sept. 24 at High Point Christian
Oct. 1 at North Raleigh Christian
Oct. 8 Asheville Christian
Oct. 15 at Anson County
Oct. 22 Hickory Grove
Oct. 29 SouthLake Christian
COX MILL
Aug. 20 at Hopewell
Aug. 27 Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 3 at Sun Valley
Sept. 10 HoughSept. 17 at Mooresville
Sept. 24 at West Cabarrus
Oct. 1 A.L. Brown
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Lake Norman
Oct. 22 at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 29 South Iredell
CREST
Aug. 20 Freedom
Aug. 27 at Burns
Sept. 3 at Shelby
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Ashbrook
Sept. 24 Stuart Cramer
Oct. 1 South Point
Oct. 8 at North Gaston
Oct. 15 Forestview
Oct. 22 Hunter Huss
Oct. 29 at Kings Mountain
CUTHBERTSON
Aug. 20 Parkwood
Aug. 27 at Ardrey Kell
Sept. 3 at Charlotte Christian
Sept. 10 at South MecklenburgSept. 17 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Sun Valley (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 15 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 22 at Weddington
Oct. 29 Piedmont (Senior Night)
DRAUGHN
Aug. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Aug. 27 Patton
Sept. 3 East Burke
Sept. 10 at Highland TechSept. 17 Owen
Sept. 24 at Avery County
Oct. 1 at Mitchell
Oct. 8 Madison
Oct. 15 Rosman
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Mountain Heritage
EAST BURKE
Aug. 20 at Patton
Aug. 27 Freedom
Sept. 3 at Draughn
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Maiden
Sept. 24 at Bandys
Oct. 1 Newton Conover
Oct. 8 Bunker Hill
Oct. 15 at Lincolnton
Oct. 22 West Lincoln
Oct. 29 at West Caldwell
EAST GASTON
Aug. 20 at North Gaston
Aug. 27 South Point
Sept. 3 at Stuart Cramer
Sept. 10 CherokeeSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Cherryville
Oct. 1 Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 8 Bessemer City
Oct. 15 at Burns
Oct. 22 Shelby
Oct. 29 at Highland Tech
EAST LINCOLN
Aug. 20 at Hibriten
Aug. 27 at Forestview
Sept. 3 Lincolnton
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hickory
Sept. 24 Statesville
Oct. 1 at West Iredell
Oct. 8 Fred T. Foard
Oct. 15 St. Stephens
Oct. 22 North Iredell
Oct. 29 at North Lincoln
EAST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 20 at Berry
Aug. 27 Hopewell
Sept. 3 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 10 at OlympicSept. 17 Rocky River
Sept. 24 at Garinger
Oct. 1 Butler
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at Independence
Oct. 22 at Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 29 Providence
EAST ROWAN
Aug. 20 North Rowan
Aug. 27 at North Stanly
Sept. 3 at Salisbury
Sept. 10 North DavidsonSept. 17 Concord
Sept. 24 at Northwest Cabarrus
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 at Central Cabarrus
Oct. 15 at Carson
Oct. 22 South Rowan
Oct. 29 West Rowan
EAST RUTHERFORD
Aug. 20 West Henderson
Aug. 27 Tuscola
Sept. 3 at McDowell
Sept. 10 at MadisonSept. 17 at Brevard
Sept. 24 Chase
Oct. 1 at Patton
Oct. 8 Hendersonville
Oct. 15 at R.S. Central
Oct. 22 Polk County
Oct. 29 BYE
FOREST HILLS
Aug. 20 Piedmont
Aug. 27 at Red Springs
Sept. 3 Union Academy
Sept. 10 at Charlotte LatinSept. 17 at Montgomery Central
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Parkwood
Oct. 8 Anson County
Oct. 15 West Stanly
Oct. 22 Trinity Christian
Oct. 29 at Monroe
FORESTVIEW
Aug. 20 Burns
Aug. 27 East Lincoln
Sept. 3 at Freedom
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at North Gaston
Sept. 24 Ashbrook
Oct. 1 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 8 Hunter Huss
Oct. 15 at Crest
Oct. 22 South Point
Oct. 29 at Stuart Cramer
FRED T. FOARD
Aug. 20 at Maiden
Aug. 27 Bandys
Sept. 3 at West Lincoln
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at North Iredell
Sept. 24 West Iredell
Oct. 1 at Statesville
Oct. 8 East Lincoln
Oct. 15 North Lincoln
Oct. 22 at Hickory
Oct. 29 St. Stephens
FREEDOM
Aug. 20 at Crest
Aug. 27 at East Burke
Sept. 3 Forestview
Sept. 10 PattonSept. 17 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Hibriten
Oct. 8 at South Caldwell
Oct. 15 Ashe County
Oct. 22 Watauga
Oct. 29 at Alexander Central
GARINGER
Aug. 20 Harding
Aug. 27 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 3 at Berry
Sept. 10 West CharlotteSept. 17 at Butler
Sept. 24 East Mecklenburg
Oct. 1 at Independence
Oct. 8 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 Providence
Oct. 29 at Rocky River
HARDING
Aug. 20 at Garinger
Aug. 27 West Charlotte
Sept. 3 North Mecklenburg
Sept. 10 at West MecklenburgSept. 17 Olympic
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Berry
Oct. 8 at Myers Park
Oct. 15 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 South Mecklenburg
HIBRITEN
Aug. 20 East Lincoln
Aug. 27 Hunter Huss
Sept. 3 at West Caldwell
Sept. 10 at ShelbySept. 17 South Caldwell
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Freedom
Oct. 8 at Ashe County
Oct. 15 Watauga
Oct. 22 Alexander Central
Oct. 29 at South Caldwell
HICKORY
Aug. 20 at Alexander Central
Aug. 27 South Caldwell
Sept. 3 at Newton Conover
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 East Lincoln
Sept. 24 at North Lincoln
Oct. 1 at St. Stephens
Oct. 8 North Iredell (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 at West Iredell
Oct. 22 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Statesville
HICKORY GROVE
Aug. 20 at Asheville Christian
Aug. 27 at Highland Tech
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 Lake Norman CharterSept. 17 TBD
Sept. 24 Carolina Gladiators
Oct. 1 SouthLake Christian
Oct. 8 Metrolina Christian
Oct. 15 Asheville Christian
Oct. 22 at Covenant Day
Oct. 29 BYE
HICKORY HAWKS
**Home games at Lenoir-Rhyne
Aug. 20 at Andrews
Aug. 27 at Asheville School
Sept. 3 at Georgia Force
Sept. 10 South Wake CrusadersSept. 17 Carolina Bearcats
Sept. 25 at Triad Knights (Saturday)
Oct. 1 at Virginia Spartans
Oct. 8 TBD
Oct. 15 New Hope Leadership
Oct. 22 Georgia Force
Oct. 30 at Camden Military (SC) (Saturday)
HICKORY RIDGE
Aug. 20 Hunter Huss
Aug. 27 at Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 3 Porter Ridge
Sept. 10 at Julius ChambersSept. 17 A.L. Brown
Sept. 24 Mooresville
Oct. 1 at South Iredell
Oct. 8 at Lake Norman
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 Cox Mill
Oct. 29 at West Cabarrus
HIGHLAND TECH
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 Hickory Grove
Sept. 3 Winston-Salem Carver
Sept. 10 DraughnSept. 17 at Burns
Sept. 24 at Bessemer City
Oct. 1 Shelby
Oct. 8 Cherryville
Oct. 15 Christ the King
Oct. 22 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 29 East Gaston
HOPEWELL
Aug. 20 Cox Mill
Aug. 27 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 3 Olympic
Sept. 10 at IndependenceSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 Mallard Creek
Oct. 1 West Charlotte
Oct. 8 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 15 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 22 North Mecklenburg
Oct. 29 at Hough
HOUGH
Aug. 20 Myers Park
Aug. 27 at Mooresville
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 at Cox MillSept. 17 at North Mecklenburg
Sept. 24 Julius Chambers
Oct. 1 at West Mecklenburg
Oct. 8 West Charlotte
Oct. 15 at Mallard Creek
Oct. 22 West Cabarrus
Oct. 29 Hopewell
HUNTER HUSS
Aug. 20 at Hickory Ridge
Aug. 27 at Hibriten
Sept. 3 Central Cabarrus
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Kings Mountain
Sept. 24 South Point
Oct. 1 at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 8 at Forestview
Oct. 15 North Gaston
Oct. 22 at Crest
Oct. 29 Ashbrook
INDEPENDENCE
Aug. 20 at Jay M. Robinson
Aug. 27 at Marvin Ridge
Sept. 3 West Charlotte
Sept. 10 HopewellSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 1 Garinger
Oct. 8 at Providence
Oct. 15 East Mecklenburg
Oct. 22 Rocky River
Oct. 29 at Butler
JAY M. ROBINSON
Aug. 20 Independence
Aug. 27 at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 3 at South Rowan
Sept. 10 CarsonSept. 17 at Cuthbertson
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Albemarle
Oct. 8 at North Stanly
Oct. 15 Union Academy
Oct. 22 at South Stanly
Oct. 29 Mount Pleasant
JULIUS CHAMBERS
Aug. 20 at Cardinal Gibbons
Aug. 28 at Highland Springs (VA) (Saturday)
Sept. 3 Glenn
Sept. 10 Hickory Ridge
Sept. 17 West Mecklenburg
Sept. 24 at Hough
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Hopewell (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 22 West Charlotte (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 Mallard Creek
KINGS MOUNTAIN
Aug. 20 Shelby
Aug. 27 at Asheville
Sept. 3 at Burns
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hunter Huss
Sept. 24 North Gaston
Oct. 1 Forestview
Oct. 8 at South Point
Oct. 15 Stuart Cramer
Oct. 22 at Ashbrook
Oct. 29 Crest (Senior Night)
LAKE NORMAN
Aug. 20 at West Iredell
Aug. 27 North Iredell
Sept. 3 at Statesville
Sept. 10 Alexander CentralSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 1 West Cabarrus (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Hickory Ridge
Oct. 15 at Cox Mill
Oct. 22 at South Iredell
Oct. 29 Mooresville (Senior Night)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Aug. 20 at SouthLake Christian
Aug. 27 at Winston-Salem Prep (at Atkins High)
Sept. 3 Christ the King
Sept. 10 at Hickory GroveSept. 17 Union Academy
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Bear Grass Charter
Oct. 15 at Community School of Davidson
Oct. 22 Pine Lake Prep
Oct. 29 at Mountain Island Charter
LINCOLNTON
Aug. 20 at South Point
Aug. 27 North Lincoln
Sept. 3 at East Lincoln
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Bunker Hill
Sept. 24 at Newton Conover
Oct. 1 Bandys
Oct. 8 at West Caldwell
Oct. 15 East Burke
Oct. 22 Maiden
Oct. 29 at West Lincoln
MAIDEN
Aug. 20 Fred T. Foard
Aug. 27 Watauga
Sept. 3 at St. Stephens
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at East Burke
Sept. 24 at West Lincoln
Oct. 1 West Caldwell (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 Bandys
Oct. 15 at Bunker Hill
Oct. 22 at Lincolnton
Oct. 29 Newton Conover (Senior Night)
MALLARD CREEK
Aug. 20 at Butler
Aug. 27 at Myers Park
Sept. 3 South Pointe (SC)
Sept. 10 at GaffneySept. 17 West Charlotte
Sept. 24 at Hopewell
Oct. 1 North Mecklenburg
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Hough (Homecoming)
Oct. 22 West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Julius Chambers
MARVIN RIDGE
Aug. 20 Monroe
Aug. 27 Independence
Sept. 3 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 10 at ParkwoodSept. 17 at Alexander Central
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Porter Ridge
Oct. 8 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 15 Piedmont
Oct. 22 at Sun Valley
Oct. 29 Weddington
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
Aug. 20 at Union Academy
Aug. 27 TBD
Sept. 3 Charlotte Latin
Sept. 10 Covenant DaySept. 17 at SouthLake Christian
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Trinity Christian
Oct. 8 at Hickory Grove
Oct. 15 High Point Christian
Oct. 22 at Cabarrus Warriors
Oct. 29 Wake Christian
MONROE
Aug. 20 at Marvin Ridge
Aug. 27 Piedmont
Sept. 3 at Concord
Sept. 10 Montgomery CentralSept. 17 at Sun Valley
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Anson County
Oct. 8 TBD
Oct. 15 Parkwood
Oct. 22 at West Stanly
Oct. 29 Forest Hills
MOORESVILLE
Aug. 20 at Davie County
Aug. 27 Hough
Sept. 3 at West Rowan
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Cox Mill
Sept. 24 at Hickory Ridge
Oct. 1 Providence
Oct. 8 South Iredell
Oct. 15 at West Cabarrus
Oct. 22 A.L. Brown
Oct. 29 at Lake Norman
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
Aug. 20 at Anson County
Aug. 27 BYE
Sept. 3 Cabarrus Stallions
Sept. 10 Union AcademySept. 17 Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 24 at Community School of Davidson
Oct. 1 Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 8 at Christ the King
Oct. 15 Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 22 at Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 29 Lake Norman Charter
MOUNT PLEASANT
Aug. 20 at Central Cabarrus
Aug. 27 Carson
Sept. 3 at West Stanly
Sept. 10 at Northwest CabarrusSept. 17 Anson County
Sept. 24 at Union Academy
Oct. 1 South Stanly
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at Albemarle
Oct. 22 North Stanly
Oct. 29 at Jay M. Robinson
MYERS PARK
Aug. 20 at Hough
Aug. 27 Mallard Creek
Sept. 3 Ronald Reagan
Sept. 10 at Buford (GA)Sept. 17 at Berry
Sept. 24 Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 1 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 8 Harding
Oct. 15 TBD
Oct. 22 South Mecklenburg
Oct. 29 at Olympic
NEWTON CONOVER
Aug. 20 at Polk County
Aug. 27 at West Iredell
Sept. 3 Hickory
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at West Caldwell
Sept. 24 Lincolnton
Oct. 1 at East Burke
Oct. 8 West Lincoln (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 at Bandys
Oct. 22 Bunker Hill (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Maiden
NORTH GASTON
Aug. 20 East Gaston
Aug. 27 Alexander Central
Sept. 3 at Chase
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Forestview
Sept. 24 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 1 at Ashbrook
Oct. 8 Crest
Oct. 15 Hunter Huss
Oct. 22 at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 29 at South Point
NORTH IREDELL
Aug. 20 South Iredell
Aug. 27 at Lake Norman
Sept. 3 at Bunker Hill
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Fred T. Foard
Sept. 24 at St. Stephens
Oct. 1 North Lincoln
Oct. 8 at East Lincoln
Oct. 15 Statesville
Oct. 22 at Hickory
Oct. 29 West Iredell
NORTH LINCOLN
Aug. 20 at West Lincoln
Aug. 27 at Lincolnton
Sept. 3 Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Statesville
Sept. 24 Hickory
Oct. 1 at North Iredell
Oct. 8 St. Stephens
Oct. 15 at Fred T. Foard
Oct. 22 West Iredell
Oct. 29 East Lincoln
NORTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 20 A.L. Brown
Aug. 27 at Garinger
Sept. 3 at Harding
Sept. 10 BerrySept. 17 Hough
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Mallard Creek
Oct. 8 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 Julius Chambers (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 at Hopewell
Oct. 29 at West Charlotte
NORTH ROWAN
Aug. 20 at East Rowan
Aug. 27 South Rowan
Sept. 3 at North Stanly
Sept. 10 West RowanSept. 17 South Davidson
Sept. 24 at Thomasville
Oct. 1 at East Davidson
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 West Davidson
Oct. 22 Lexington
Oct. 29 at Salisbury
NORTH STANLY
Aug. 20 at Ledford
Aug. 27 East Rowan
Sept. 3 North Rowan
Sept. 10 at West StanlySept. 17 Randleman
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Union Academy
Oct. 8 Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 15 at South Stanly
Oct. 22 at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 29 Albemarle
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Aug. 20 West Cabarrus
Aug. 27 at Cox Mill
Sept. 3 at North Lincoln
Sept. 10 Mount PleasantSept. 17 at South Rowan
Sept. 24 East Rowan
Oct. 1 at West Rowan
Oct. 8 Carson
Oct. 15 Concord
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Central Cabarrus
OLYMPIC
Aug. 20 at Sun Valley
Aug. 27 Rocky River
Sept. 3 at Hopewell
Sept. 10 East MecklenburgSept. 17 at Harding
Sept. 24 Weddington
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Berry
Oct. 15 at South Mecklenburg
Oct. 22 at Ardrey Kell
Oct. 29 Myers Park
PARKWOOD
Aug. 20 at Cuthbertson
Aug. 27 at Concord
Sept. 3 Providence
Sept. 10 Marvin RidgeSept. 17 at Piedmont
Sept. 24 Buford (SC)
Oct. 1 Forest Hills
Oct. 8 West Stanly
Oct. 15 at Monroe
Oct. 22 at Anson County
Oct. 29 BYE
PATTON
Aug. 20 East Burke
Aug. 27 at Draughn
Sept. 3 Wilkes Central
Sept. 10 at FreedomSept. 17 Polk County
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 East Rutherford
Oct. 8 at R.S. Central
Oct. 15 Brevard
Oct. 22 at Chase
Oct. 29 at Hendersonville\u0009
PIEDMONT
Aug. 20 at Forest Hills
Aug. 27 at Monroe
Sept. 3 Anson County
Sept. 10 Central Pageland (SC)Sept. 17 Parkwood
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Weddington
Oct. 8 at Sun Valley
Oct. 15 at Marvin Ridge
Oct. 22 Porter Ridge
Oct. 29 at Cuthbertson
PINE LAKE PREP
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 East Gaston
Sept. 3 at Bessemer City
Sept. 10 StarmountSept. 17 at Mountain Island Charter
Sept. 24 at Winston-Salem Prep
Oct. 1 Christ the King
Oct. 8 at Bishop McGuinness
Oct. 15 Winston-Salem Carver
Oct. 22 at Lake Norman Charter
Oct. 29 Community School of Davidson
PORTER RIDGE
Aug. 20 Rocky River
Aug. 27 at West Cabarrus
Sept. 3 at Hickory Ridge
Sept. 10 ButlerSept. 17 Ardrey Kell
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 8 at Weddington
Oct. 15 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 22 Piedmont
Oct. 29 at Sun Valley
PROVIDENCE
Aug. 20 Ardrey Kell
Aug. 27 South Mecklenburg
Sept. 3 at Parkwood
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Charlotte Catholic
Sept. 24 at Butler
Oct. 1 at Mooresville
Oct. 8 Independence
Oct. 15 Rocky River
Oct. 22 at Garinger
Oct. 29 at East Mecklenburg
PROVIDENCE DAY
Aug. 20 Legion Collegiate (SC)
Aug. 27 at Weddington
Sept. 3 at Carver (GA) in the Cam Newton Classic in Atlanta, 8
Sept. 10 Red SpringsSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Christ School
Oct. 1 Charlotte Country Day (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at Trinity Christian
Oct. 15 at Charlotte Christian
Oct. 22 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
Oct. 29 Charlotte Latin (Senior Night)
RICHMOND SENIOR
Aug. 20 at Mount Tabor
Aug. 27 at Butler
Sept. 3 Cardinal Gibbons
Sept. 10 SouthviewSept. 17 Southern Lee
Sept. 24 Pinecrest
Oct. 1 at Hoke County
Oct. 8 at Union Pines
Oct. 15 Lee County
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Scotland County
ROCKY RIVER
Aug. 20 at Porter Ridge
Aug. 27 at Olympic
Sept. 3 A.L. Brown
Sept. 10 Sun ValleySept. 17 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Charlotte Catholic
Oct. 8 Butler
Oct. 15 at Providence
Oct. 22 at Independence
Oct. 29 Garinger
RS CENTRAL
Aug. 20 at McDowell
Aug. 27 West Caldwell
Sept. 3 South Point
Sept. 10 at Chesnee (SC)Sept. 17 at Hendersonville
Sept. 24 Brevard
Oct. 1 at Polk County
Oct. 8 Patton (Homecoming)
Oct. 15 East Rutherford (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 at Chase
ST. STEPHENS
Aug. 20 at Bandys
Aug. 27 Bunker Hill
Sept. 3 Maiden
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at West Iredell
Sept. 24 North Iredell (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 Hickory
Oct. 8 at North Lincoln
Oct. 15 at East Lincoln
Oct. 22 Statesville (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Fred T. Foard
SALISBURY
Aug. 20 at West Rowan
Aug. 27 at Montgomery Central
Sept. 3 East Rowan
Sept. 10 South RowanSept. 17 Thomasville
Sept. 24 at West Davidson
Oct. 1 South Davidson
Oct. 8 at East Davidson
Oct. 15 Lexington
Oct. 22 at East Chapel Hill
Oct. 29 North Rowan
SHELBY
Aug. 20 at Kings Mountain
Aug. 27 at A.C. Reynolds
Sept. 3 Crest
Sept. 10 HibritenSept. 17 Cherryville
Sept. 24 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Oct. 1 at Highland Tech
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Bessemer City (Homecoming)
Oct. 22 at East Gaston
Oct. 29 Burns (Senior Night)
SOUTH CALDWELL
Aug. 20 West Caldwell
Aug. 27 at Hickory
Sept. 3 TBD
Sept. 10 BandysSept. 17 at Hibriten
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Watauga
Oct. 8 Freedom
Oct. 15 at Alexander Central
Oct. 22 at Ashe County
Oct. 29 Hibriten
SOUTH IREDELL
Aug. 20 at North Iredell
Aug. 27 at Statesville
Sept. 3 West Iredell
Sept. 10 East ForsythSept. 17 West Cabarrus (Homecoming)
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 Hickory Ridge
Oct. 8 at Mooresville
Oct. 15 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 22 Lake Norman (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 at Cox Mill
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
Aug. 20 Lake Norman Charter
Aug. 27 at Charlotte Latin
Sept. 3 at North Raleigh Christian
Sept. 10 RavenscroftSept. 17 Metrolina Christian
Sept. 24 BYE/TBD
Oct. 1 BYE/TBD
Oct. 8 BYE/TBD
Oct. 15 Cabarrus Warriors
Oct. 22 at High Point Christian
Oct. 29 at Covenant Day
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
Aug. 20 Charlotte Catholic
Aug. 27 at Providence
Sept. 3 at East Mecklenburg
Sept. 10 CuthbertsonSept. 17 Catawba Ridge (SC) (Homecoming)
Sept. 24 at Berry
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 8 Ardrey Kell
Oct. 15 Olympic (Senior Night)
Oct. 22 at Myers Park
Oct. 29 at Harding
SOUTH POINT
Aug. 20 Lincolnton
Aug. 27 at East Gaston
Sept. 3 at R.S. Central
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Stuart Cramer
Sept. 24 at Hunter Huss
Oct. 1 at Crest
Oct. 8 Kings Mountain
Oct. 15 Ashbrook (Homecoming)
Oct. 22 at Forestview
Oct. 29 North Gaston
SOUTH ROWAN
Aug. 20 Parkland
Aug. 27 at North Rowan
Sept. 3 Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 10 at SalisburySept. 17 Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 24 at West Rowan
Oct. 1 Central Cabarrus
Oct. 8 at Concord
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 at East Rowan
Oct. 29 Carson
SOUTH STANLY
Aug. 20 West Stanly
Aug. 27 at Southwest Randolph
Sept. 3 at Carson
Sept. 10 at South DavidsonSept. 17 Central Davidson
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 8 Albemarle
Oct. 15 North Stanly
Oct. 22 Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 29 at Union Academy
STATESVILLE
Aug. 20 at Carson
Aug. 27 at South Iredell
Sept. 3 Lake Norman
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 North Lincoln
Sept. 24 at East Lincoln
Oct. 1 Fred T. Foard
Oct. 8 West Iredell
Oct. 15 at North Iredell
Oct. 22 at St. Stephens
Oct. 29 Hickory (Senior Night)
STUART CRAMER
Aug. 20 at Bunker Hill
Aug. 27 Bessemer City
Sept. 3 East Gaston
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at South Point
Sept. 24 at Crest
Oct. 1 Hunter Huss
Oct. 8 Ashbrook
Oct. 15 at Kings Mountain
Oct. 22 at North Gaston
Oct. 29 Forestview
SUN VALLEY
Aug. 20 Olympic
Aug. 27 at A.L. Brown
Sept. 3 Cox Mill
Sept. 10 at Rocky RiverSept. 17 Monroe
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Cuthbertson
Oct. 8 Piedmont
Oct. 15 at Weddington
Oct. 22 Marvin Ridge
Oct. 29 at Porter Ridge
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
Aug. 20 Draughn
Aug. 27 at Andrews
Sept. 3 Community School of Davidson
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Bessemer City
Sept. 24 Shelby
Oct. 1 at East Gaston
Oct. 8 at Burns
Oct. 15 at Cherryville
Oct. 22 Highland Tech
Oct. 29 Carolina Bearcats
UNION ACADEMY
Aug. 20 Metrolina Christian
Aug. 27 Christ the King
Sept. 3 at Forest Hills
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Lake Norman Charter
Sept. 24 Mount Pleasant
Oct. 1 North Stanly
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 at Jay M. Robinson
Oct. 22 at Albemarle
Oct. 29 South Stanly (Senior Night)
WATAUGA
Aug. 20 T.C. Roberson
Aug. 27 at Maiden
Sept. 3 Mitchell
Sept. 10 BurnsSept. 17 at Ashe County
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 South Caldwell
Oct. 8 Alexander Central
Oct. 15 at Hibriten
Oct. 22 at Freedom
Oct. 29 Ashe County
WEDDINGTON
Aug. 20 Charlotte Christian
Aug. 27 Providence Day
Sept. 3 West Forsyth
Sept. 10 at Ardrey KellSept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Olympic
Oct. 1 at Piedmont
Oct. 8 at Porter Ridge
Oct. 15 Sun Valley
Oct. 22 Cuthbertson
Oct. 29 at Marvin Ridge
WEST CABARRUS
Aug. 20 at Northwest Cabarrus
Aug. 27 Porter Ridge
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 Catawba Ridge (SC)Sept. 17 at South Iredell
Sept. 24 Cox Mill
Oct. 1 at Lake Norman
Oct. 8 at A.L. Brown
Oct. 15 Mooresville
Oct. 22 at Hough
Oct. 29 Hickory Ridge
WEST CALDWELL
Aug. 20 at South Caldwell
Aug. 27 at R.S. Central
Sept. 3 Hibriten
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Newton Conover
Sept. 24 at Bunker Hill
Oct. 1 at Maiden
Oct. 8 Lincolnton
Oct. 15 at West Lincoln
Oct. 22 Bandys
Oct. 29 East Burke
WEST CHARLOTTE
Aug. 20 BYE
Aug. 27 at Harding
Sept. 3 at Independence
Sept. 10 at GaringerSept. 17 at Mallard Creek
Sept. 24 West Mecklenburg
Oct. 1 at Hopewell
Oct. 8 at Hough
Oct. 15 Berry
Oct. 22 at Julius Chambers
Oct. 29 North Mecklenburg
WEST IREDELL
Aug. 20 Lake Norman
Aug. 27 Newton Conover
Sept. 3 at South Iredell
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 St. Stephens
Sept. 24 at Fred T. Foard
Oct. 1 East Lincoln
Oct. 8 at Statesville
Oct. 15 Hickory
Oct. 22 at North Lincoln
Oct. 29 at North Iredell
WEST LINCOLN
Aug. 20 North Lincoln
Aug. 27 at Cherryville
Sept. 3 Fred T. Foard
Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Bandys
Sept. 24 Maiden
Oct. 1 at Bunker Hill
Oct. 8 at Newton Conover
Oct. 15 West Caldwell (Homecoming)
Oct. 22 at East Burke
Oct. 29 Lincolnton (Senior Night)
WEST MECKLENBURG
Aug. 20 at James Island Charter
Aug. 27 Berry
Sept. 3 at Ashbrook
Sept. 10 HardingSept. 17 at Julius Chambers
Sept. 24 at West Charlotte
Oct. 1 Hough (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 at North Mecklenburg
Oct. 15 Hopewell
Oct. 22 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 BYE
WEST ROWAN
Aug. 20 at Salisbury
Aug. 27 Davie County
Sept. 3 Mooresville
Sept. 10 at North RowanSept. 17 at Carson
Sept. 24 South Rowan
Oct. 1 Northwest Cabarrus (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Central Cabarrus
Oct. 22 at Concord
Oct. 29 at East Rowan
WEST STANLY
Aug. 20 at South Stanly
Aug. 27 at Albemarle
Sept. 3 Mount Pleasant
Sept. 10 North StanlySept. 17 Oak Grove
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 TBD
Oct. 8 at Parkwood
Oct. 15 at Forest Hills
Oct. 22 Monroe
Oct. 29 Anson County
