It’s nearly time for kickoff! Here are Charlotte-area high school football schedules

Charlotte Catholic’s players celebrate the announcement of their teammate, linebacker Liam Barbee (44), as the game’s most valuable player following the NCHSAA 3A State Championship football game between Charlotte Catholic and Havelock in Raleigh on Friday, May 7, 2021. Charlotte Catholic won the championship game 14-7. charlotteobserver.com

High school football season kicks off in less than two weeks.

Today, the Observer begins its annual preseason coverage.

Here are team-by-team schedules for the season.

ALBEMARLE

Aug. 20 at Thomasville

Aug. 27 West Stanly

Sept. 3 TBD

Sept. 10 Anson CountySept. 17 at Southwest Randolph

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 8 at South Stanly

Oct. 15 Mount Pleasant

Oct. 22 Union Academy

Oct. 29 at North Stanly

A.L. BROWN

Aug. 20 at North Mecklenburg

Aug. 27 Sun Valley

Sept. 3 at Rocky River

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 24 Lake Norman

Oct. 1 at Cox Mill

Oct. 8 West Cabarrus

Oct. 15 South Iredell

Oct. 22 at Mooresville

Oct. 29 Concord

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Aug. 20 Hickory

Aug. 27 at North Gaston

Sept. 3 at A.C. Reynolds

Sept. 10 at Lake NormanSept. 17 Marvin Ridge

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Ashe County (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at Watauga

Oct. 15 South Caldwell

Oct. 22 at Hibriten

Oct. 29 Freedom (Senior Night)

ANSON COUNTY

Aug. 20 Mountain Island Charter

Aug. 27 Pinecrest

Sept. 3 at Piedmont

Sept. 10 at AlbemarleSept. 17 at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Monroe

Oct. 8 at Forest Hills

Oct. 15 Covenant Day

Oct. 22 Parkwood

Oct. 29 at West Stanly

ARDREY KELL

Aug. 20 at Providence

Aug. 27 Cuthbertson

Sept. 3 at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 10 WeddingtonSept. 17 at Porter Ridge

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Myers Park

Oct. 8 at South Mecklenburg

Oct. 15 Harding

Oct. 22 Olympic (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Berry

ASHBROOK

Aug. 20 Concord

Aug. 27 at T.C. Roberson

Sept. 3 West Mecklenburg

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Crest

Sept. 24 at Forestview

Oct. 1 North Gaston

Oct. 8 at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 15 at South Point

Oct. 22 Kings Mountain

Oct. 29 at Hunter Huss

BANDYS

Aug. 20 St. Stephens

Aug. 27 at Fred T. Foard

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 South Caldwell Sept. 17 West Lincoln

Sept. 24 East Burke

Oct. 1 at Lincolnton

Oct. 8 at Maiden

Oct. 15 Newton Conover

Oct. 22 at West Caldwell

Oct. 29 Bunker Hill

BERRY

Aug. 20 East Mecklenburg

Aug. 27 at West Mecklenburg

Sept. 3 Garinger

Sept. 10 at North MecklenburgSept. 17 Myers Park

Sept. 24 South Mecklenburg

Oct. 1 at Harding

Oct. 8 at Olympic

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 Ardrey Kell

BESSEMER CITY

Aug. 20 at Community School of Davidson

Aug. 27 at Stuart Cramer

Sept. 3 Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 10 Christ the KingSept. 17 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Sept. 24 Highland Tech

Oct. 1 Burns

Oct. 8 at East Gaston

Oct. 15 at Shelby

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 Cherryville

BUNKER HILL

Aug. 20 Stuart Cramer

Aug. 27 at St. Stephens

Sept. 3 North Iredell

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Lincolnton

Sept. 24 West Caldwell (Homecoming)

Oct. 1 West Lincoln

Oct. 8 at East Burke

Oct. 15 Maiden (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 at Newton Conover

Oct. 29 at Bandys

BURNS

Aug. 20 at Forestview

Aug. 27 Crest

Sept. 3 Kings Mountain

Sept. 10 at WataugaSept. 17 Highland Tech

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Bessemer City

Oct. 8 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 15 East Gaston

Oct. 22 at Cherryville

Oct. 29 at Shelby

BUTLER

Aug. 20 Mallard Creek

Aug. 27 Richmond Senior

Sept. 4 at St. John College (Washington, DC) in First Responder’s Classic (Saturday)\u0009

Sept. 10 at Porter RidgeSept. 17 Garinger

Sept. 24 Providence

Oct. 1 at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 8 at Rocky River

Oct. 15 at Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 Independence

CABARRUS WARRIORS (Cannon/Concord Academy)

Aug. 20 at North Raleigh Christian

Aug. 27 Legion Collegiate (SC)

Sept. 3 at Ravenscroft

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Covenant Day

Sept. 24 at Asheville School

Oct. 1 Harrells Christian (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at High Point Christian

Oct. 15 at SouthLake Christian

Oct. 22 Metrolina Christian

Oct. 29 Hickory Grove (Senior Night)

CARSON

Aug. 20 Statesville

Aug. 27 at Mount Pleasant

Sept. 3 South Stanly

Sept. 10 at Jay M. RobinsonSept. 17 West Rowan

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Concord (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 15 East Rowan (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 29 at South Rowan

CAROLINA BEARCATS

Aug. 20 New Hope (SC)

Aug. 27 at Central Pageland (SC)

Sept. 3 at Covenant Day

Sept. 10 at McBee (SC)Sept. 17 at Hickory Hawks

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1/2 North Wake Saints (Date/Location TBD)

Oct. 8 Quality Education Academy

Oct. 16 at Triad Knights (Saturday)

Oct. 22 Sandhill Titans

Oct. 29 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

CENTRAL CABARRUS

Aug. 20 Mount Pleasant

Aug. 27 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 3 at Hunter Huss

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Freedom

Sept. 24 at Concord

Oct. 1 at South Rowan

Oct. 8 East Rowan

Oct. 15 at West Rowan

Oct. 22 Carson

Oct. 29 Northwest Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

Aug. 20 at South Mecklenburg

Aug. 27 Hickory Ridge

Sept. 3 TBD

Sept. 10 Blessed Trinity (GA)Sept. 17 Providence

Sept. 24 at Independence

Oct. 1 Rocky River

Oct. 8 at Garinger

Oct. 15 Butler

Oct. 22 at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 29 BYE

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 20 at Weddington

Aug. 27 BYE\u0009

Sept. 3 Cuthberston

Sept. 10 Legion Collegiate (SC)Sept. 17 at Southside Christian

Sept. 24 Charlotte Latin

Oct. 1 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 8 at Harrells Christian

Oct. 15 Providence Day

Oct. 22 at Christ School

Oct. 29 at Charlotte Country Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Aug. 20 at Trinity Byrnes (SC)

Aug. 27 Athens Academy (GA)

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 Hammond School (SC)Sept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 1 at Providence Day

Oct. 8 North Raleigh Christian (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 Christ School

Oct. 22 at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 29 Charlotte Christian

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 SouthLake Christian

Sept. 3 at Metrolina Christian

Sept. 10 Forest HillsSept. 17 Legion Collegiate (SC)

Sept. 24 at Charlotte Christian

Oct. 1 Christ School

Oct. 8 Ravenscroft

Oct. 15 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 22 Charlotte Country Day

Oct. 29 at Providence Day

CHASE

Aug. 20 at Mountain Heritage

Aug. 27 at Owen

Sept. 3 North Gaston

Sept. 10 CherryvilleSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at East Rutherford

Oct. 1 at Hendersonville

Oct. 8 Brevard

Oct. 15 at Polk County

Oct. 22 Patton

Oct. 29 R.S. Central

CHERRYVILLE

Aug. 20 at Avery County

Aug. 27 West Lincoln

Sept. 3 Blacksburg (SC)

Sept. 10 at ChaseSept. 17 at Shelby

Sept. 24 East Gaston

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 at Highland Tech

Oct. 15 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 22 Burns

Oct. 29 at Bessemer City

CHRIST THE KING

Aug. 20 TBD

Aug. 27 Union Academy

Sept. 3 at Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 10 at Bessemer CitySept. 17 Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 8 Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 15 Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 22 at Community School of Davidson

Oct. 29 Bishop McGuinness

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Aug. 20 Bessemer City

Aug. 27 at Starmount

Sept. 3 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness

Sept. 24 Mountain Island Charter

Oct. 1 Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 8 at Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 15 Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 22 Christ the King (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Pine Lake Prep

CONCORD

Aug. 20 at Ashbrook

Aug. 27 Parkwood

Sept. 3 Monroe

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at East Rowan

Sept. 24 Central Cabarrus

Oct. 1 at Carson

Oct. 8 South Rowan

Oct. 15 at Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 22 West Rowan

Oct. 29 at A.L. Brown

COVENANT DAY

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 at Wake Christian

Sept. 3 Carolina Bearcats

Sept. 10 at Metrolina ChristianSept. 17 Cabarrus Warriors

Sept. 24 at High Point Christian

Oct. 1 at North Raleigh Christian

Oct. 8 Asheville Christian

Oct. 15 at Anson County

Oct. 22 Hickory Grove

Oct. 29 SouthLake Christian

COX MILL

Aug. 20 at Hopewell

Aug. 27 Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 3 at Sun Valley

Sept. 10 HoughSept. 17 at Mooresville

Sept. 24 at West Cabarrus

Oct. 1 A.L. Brown

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Lake Norman

Oct. 22 at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 29 South Iredell

CREST

Aug. 20 Freedom

Aug. 27 at Burns

Sept. 3 at Shelby

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Ashbrook

Sept. 24 Stuart Cramer

Oct. 1 South Point

Oct. 8 at North Gaston

Oct. 15 Forestview

Oct. 22 Hunter Huss

Oct. 29 at Kings Mountain

CUTHBERTSON

Aug. 20 Parkwood

Aug. 27 at Ardrey Kell

Sept. 3 at Charlotte Christian

Sept. 10 at South MecklenburgSept. 17 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Sun Valley (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 15 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 22 at Weddington

Oct. 29 Piedmont (Senior Night)

DRAUGHN

Aug. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Aug. 27 Patton

Sept. 3 East Burke

Sept. 10 at Highland TechSept. 17 Owen

Sept. 24 at Avery County

Oct. 1 at Mitchell

Oct. 8 Madison

Oct. 15 Rosman

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at Mountain Heritage

EAST BURKE

Aug. 20 at Patton

Aug. 27 Freedom

Sept. 3 at Draughn

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Maiden

Sept. 24 at Bandys

Oct. 1 Newton Conover

Oct. 8 Bunker Hill

Oct. 15 at Lincolnton

Oct. 22 West Lincoln

Oct. 29 at West Caldwell

EAST GASTON

Aug. 20 at North Gaston

Aug. 27 South Point

Sept. 3 at Stuart Cramer

Sept. 10 CherokeeSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Cherryville

Oct. 1 Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 8 Bessemer City

Oct. 15 at Burns

Oct. 22 Shelby

Oct. 29 at Highland Tech

EAST LINCOLN

Aug. 20 at Hibriten

Aug. 27 at Forestview

Sept. 3 Lincolnton

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hickory

Sept. 24 Statesville

Oct. 1 at West Iredell

Oct. 8 Fred T. Foard

Oct. 15 St. Stephens

Oct. 22 North Iredell

Oct. 29 at North Lincoln

EAST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 20 at Berry

Aug. 27 Hopewell

Sept. 3 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 10 at OlympicSept. 17 Rocky River

Sept. 24 at Garinger

Oct. 1 Butler

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at Independence

Oct. 22 at Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 29 Providence

EAST ROWAN

Aug. 20 North Rowan

Aug. 27 at North Stanly

Sept. 3 at Salisbury

Sept. 10 North DavidsonSept. 17 Concord

Sept. 24 at Northwest Cabarrus

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 at Central Cabarrus

Oct. 15 at Carson

Oct. 22 South Rowan

Oct. 29 West Rowan

EAST RUTHERFORD

Aug. 20 West Henderson

Aug. 27 Tuscola

Sept. 3 at McDowell

Sept. 10 at MadisonSept. 17 at Brevard

Sept. 24 Chase

Oct. 1 at Patton

Oct. 8 Hendersonville

Oct. 15 at R.S. Central

Oct. 22 Polk County

Oct. 29 BYE

FOREST HILLS

Aug. 20 Piedmont

Aug. 27 at Red Springs

Sept. 3 Union Academy

Sept. 10 at Charlotte LatinSept. 17 at Montgomery Central

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Parkwood

Oct. 8 Anson County

Oct. 15 West Stanly

Oct. 22 Trinity Christian

Oct. 29 at Monroe

FORESTVIEW

Aug. 20 Burns

Aug. 27 East Lincoln

Sept. 3 at Freedom

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at North Gaston

Sept. 24 Ashbrook

Oct. 1 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 8 Hunter Huss

Oct. 15 at Crest

Oct. 22 South Point

Oct. 29 at Stuart Cramer

FRED T. FOARD

Aug. 20 at Maiden

Aug. 27 Bandys

Sept. 3 at West Lincoln

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at North Iredell

Sept. 24 West Iredell

Oct. 1 at Statesville

Oct. 8 East Lincoln

Oct. 15 North Lincoln

Oct. 22 at Hickory

Oct. 29 St. Stephens

FREEDOM

Aug. 20 at Crest

Aug. 27 at East Burke

Sept. 3 Forestview

Sept. 10 PattonSept. 17 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Hibriten

Oct. 8 at South Caldwell

Oct. 15 Ashe County

Oct. 22 Watauga

Oct. 29 at Alexander Central

GARINGER

Aug. 20 Harding

Aug. 27 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 3 at Berry

Sept. 10 West CharlotteSept. 17 at Butler

Sept. 24 East Mecklenburg

Oct. 1 at Independence

Oct. 8 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 Providence

Oct. 29 at Rocky River

HARDING

Aug. 20 at Garinger

Aug. 27 West Charlotte

Sept. 3 North Mecklenburg

Sept. 10 at West MecklenburgSept. 17 Olympic

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Berry

Oct. 8 at Myers Park

Oct. 15 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 South Mecklenburg

HIBRITEN

Aug. 20 East Lincoln

Aug. 27 Hunter Huss

Sept. 3 at West Caldwell

Sept. 10 at ShelbySept. 17 South Caldwell

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Freedom

Oct. 8 at Ashe County

Oct. 15 Watauga

Oct. 22 Alexander Central

Oct. 29 at South Caldwell

HICKORY

Aug. 20 at Alexander Central

Aug. 27 South Caldwell

Sept. 3 at Newton Conover

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 East Lincoln

Sept. 24 at North Lincoln

Oct. 1 at St. Stephens

Oct. 8 North Iredell (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 at West Iredell

Oct. 22 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Statesville

HICKORY GROVE

Aug. 20 at Asheville Christian

Aug. 27 at Highland Tech

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 Lake Norman CharterSept. 17 TBD

Sept. 24 Carolina Gladiators

Oct. 1 SouthLake Christian

Oct. 8 Metrolina Christian

Oct. 15 Asheville Christian

Oct. 22 at Covenant Day

Oct. 29 BYE

HICKORY HAWKS

**Home games at Lenoir-Rhyne

Aug. 20 at Andrews

Aug. 27 at Asheville School

Sept. 3 at Georgia Force

Sept. 10 South Wake CrusadersSept. 17 Carolina Bearcats

Sept. 25 at Triad Knights (Saturday)

Oct. 1 at Virginia Spartans

Oct. 8 TBD

Oct. 15 New Hope Leadership

Oct. 22 Georgia Force

Oct. 30 at Camden Military (SC) (Saturday)

HICKORY RIDGE

Aug. 20 Hunter Huss

Aug. 27 at Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 3 Porter Ridge

Sept. 10 at Julius ChambersSept. 17 A.L. Brown

Sept. 24 Mooresville

Oct. 1 at South Iredell

Oct. 8 at Lake Norman

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 Cox Mill

Oct. 29 at West Cabarrus

HIGHLAND TECH

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 Hickory Grove

Sept. 3 Winston-Salem Carver

Sept. 10 DraughnSept. 17 at Burns

Sept. 24 at Bessemer City

Oct. 1 Shelby

Oct. 8 Cherryville

Oct. 15 Christ the King

Oct. 22 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 29 East Gaston

HOPEWELL

Aug. 20 Cox Mill

Aug. 27 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 3 Olympic

Sept. 10 at IndependenceSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 Mallard Creek

Oct. 1 West Charlotte

Oct. 8 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 15 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 22 North Mecklenburg

Oct. 29 at Hough

HOUGH

Aug. 20 Myers Park

Aug. 27 at Mooresville

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 at Cox MillSept. 17 at North Mecklenburg

Sept. 24 Julius Chambers

Oct. 1 at West Mecklenburg

Oct. 8 West Charlotte

Oct. 15 at Mallard Creek

Oct. 22 West Cabarrus

Oct. 29 Hopewell

HUNTER HUSS

Aug. 20 at Hickory Ridge

Aug. 27 at Hibriten

Sept. 3 Central Cabarrus

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Kings Mountain

Sept. 24 South Point

Oct. 1 at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 8 at Forestview

Oct. 15 North Gaston

Oct. 22 at Crest

Oct. 29 Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

Aug. 20 at Jay M. Robinson

Aug. 27 at Marvin Ridge

Sept. 3 West Charlotte

Sept. 10 HopewellSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 1 Garinger

Oct. 8 at Providence

Oct. 15 East Mecklenburg

Oct. 22 Rocky River

Oct. 29 at Butler

JAY M. ROBINSON

Aug. 20 Independence

Aug. 27 at Central Cabarrus

Sept. 3 at South Rowan

Sept. 10 CarsonSept. 17 at Cuthbertson

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Albemarle

Oct. 8 at North Stanly

Oct. 15 Union Academy

Oct. 22 at South Stanly

Oct. 29 Mount Pleasant

JULIUS CHAMBERS

Aug. 20 at Cardinal Gibbons

Aug. 28 at Highland Springs (VA) (Saturday)

Sept. 3 Glenn

Sept. 10 Hickory Ridge

Sept. 17 West Mecklenburg

Sept. 24 at Hough

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 Hopewell (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 22 West Charlotte (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 Mallard Creek

KINGS MOUNTAIN

Aug. 20 Shelby

Aug. 27 at Asheville

Sept. 3 at Burns

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Hunter Huss

Sept. 24 North Gaston

Oct. 1 Forestview

Oct. 8 at South Point

Oct. 15 Stuart Cramer

Oct. 22 at Ashbrook

Oct. 29 Crest (Senior Night)

LAKE NORMAN

Aug. 20 at West Iredell

Aug. 27 North Iredell

Sept. 3 at Statesville

Sept. 10 Alexander CentralSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 1 West Cabarrus (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 Hickory Ridge

Oct. 15 at Cox Mill

Oct. 22 at South Iredell

Oct. 29 Mooresville (Senior Night)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

Aug. 20 at SouthLake Christian

Aug. 27 at Winston-Salem Prep (at Atkins High)

Sept. 3 Christ the King

Sept. 10 at Hickory GroveSept. 17 Union Academy

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 Bear Grass Charter

Oct. 15 at Community School of Davidson

Oct. 22 Pine Lake Prep

Oct. 29 at Mountain Island Charter

LINCOLNTON

Aug. 20 at South Point

Aug. 27 North Lincoln

Sept. 3 at East Lincoln

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Bunker Hill

Sept. 24 at Newton Conover

Oct. 1 Bandys

Oct. 8 at West Caldwell

Oct. 15 East Burke

Oct. 22 Maiden

Oct. 29 at West Lincoln

MAIDEN

Aug. 20 Fred T. Foard

Aug. 27 Watauga

Sept. 3 at St. Stephens

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at East Burke

Sept. 24 at West Lincoln

Oct. 1 West Caldwell (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 Bandys

Oct. 15 at Bunker Hill

Oct. 22 at Lincolnton

Oct. 29 Newton Conover (Senior Night)

MALLARD CREEK

Aug. 20 at Butler

Aug. 27 at Myers Park

Sept. 3 South Pointe (SC)

Sept. 10 at GaffneySept. 17 West Charlotte

Sept. 24 at Hopewell

Oct. 1 North Mecklenburg

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Hough (Homecoming)

Oct. 22 West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Julius Chambers

MARVIN RIDGE

Aug. 20 Monroe

Aug. 27 Independence

Sept. 3 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 10 at ParkwoodSept. 17 at Alexander Central

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Porter Ridge

Oct. 8 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 15 Piedmont

Oct. 22 at Sun Valley

Oct. 29 Weddington

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Aug. 20 at Union Academy

Aug. 27 TBD

Sept. 3 Charlotte Latin

Sept. 10 Covenant DaySept. 17 at SouthLake Christian

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Trinity Christian

Oct. 8 at Hickory Grove

Oct. 15 High Point Christian

Oct. 22 at Cabarrus Warriors

Oct. 29 Wake Christian

MONROE

Aug. 20 at Marvin Ridge

Aug. 27 Piedmont

Sept. 3 at Concord

Sept. 10 Montgomery CentralSept. 17 at Sun Valley

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Anson County

Oct. 8 TBD

Oct. 15 Parkwood

Oct. 22 at West Stanly

Oct. 29 Forest Hills

MOORESVILLE

Aug. 20 at Davie County

Aug. 27 Hough

Sept. 3 at West Rowan

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Cox Mill

Sept. 24 at Hickory Ridge

Oct. 1 Providence

Oct. 8 South Iredell

Oct. 15 at West Cabarrus

Oct. 22 A.L. Brown

Oct. 29 at Lake Norman

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

Aug. 20 at Anson County

Aug. 27 BYE

Sept. 3 Cabarrus Stallions

Sept. 10 Union AcademySept. 17 Pine Lake Prep

Sept. 24 at Community School of Davidson

Oct. 1 Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 8 at Christ the King

Oct. 15 Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 22 at Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 29 Lake Norman Charter

MOUNT PLEASANT

Aug. 20 at Central Cabarrus

Aug. 27 Carson

Sept. 3 at West Stanly

Sept. 10 at Northwest CabarrusSept. 17 Anson County

Sept. 24 at Union Academy

Oct. 1 South Stanly

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at Albemarle

Oct. 22 North Stanly

Oct. 29 at Jay M. Robinson

MYERS PARK

Aug. 20 at Hough

Aug. 27 Mallard Creek

Sept. 3 Ronald Reagan

Sept. 10 at Buford (GA)Sept. 17 at Berry

Sept. 24 Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 1 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 8 Harding

Oct. 15 TBD

Oct. 22 South Mecklenburg

Oct. 29 at Olympic

NEWTON CONOVER

Aug. 20 at Polk County

Aug. 27 at West Iredell

Sept. 3 Hickory

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at West Caldwell

Sept. 24 Lincolnton

Oct. 1 at East Burke

Oct. 8 West Lincoln (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 at Bandys

Oct. 22 Bunker Hill (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Maiden

NORTH GASTON

Aug. 20 East Gaston

Aug. 27 Alexander Central

Sept. 3 at Chase

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Forestview

Sept. 24 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 1 at Ashbrook

Oct. 8 Crest

Oct. 15 Hunter Huss

Oct. 22 at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 29 at South Point

NORTH IREDELL

Aug. 20 South Iredell

Aug. 27 at Lake Norman

Sept. 3 at Bunker Hill

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Fred T. Foard

Sept. 24 at St. Stephens

Oct. 1 North Lincoln

Oct. 8 at East Lincoln

Oct. 15 Statesville

Oct. 22 at Hickory

Oct. 29 West Iredell

NORTH LINCOLN

Aug. 20 at West Lincoln

Aug. 27 at Lincolnton

Sept. 3 Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Statesville

Sept. 24 Hickory

Oct. 1 at North Iredell

Oct. 8 St. Stephens

Oct. 15 at Fred T. Foard

Oct. 22 West Iredell

Oct. 29 East Lincoln

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 20 A.L. Brown

Aug. 27 at Garinger

Sept. 3 at Harding

Sept. 10 BerrySept. 17 Hough

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Mallard Creek

Oct. 8 West Mecklenburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 Julius Chambers (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 at Hopewell

Oct. 29 at West Charlotte

NORTH ROWAN

Aug. 20 at East Rowan

Aug. 27 South Rowan

Sept. 3 at North Stanly

Sept. 10 West RowanSept. 17 South Davidson

Sept. 24 at Thomasville

Oct. 1 at East Davidson

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 West Davidson

Oct. 22 Lexington

Oct. 29 at Salisbury

NORTH STANLY

Aug. 20 at Ledford

Aug. 27 East Rowan

Sept. 3 North Rowan

Sept. 10 at West StanlySept. 17 Randleman

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Union Academy

Oct. 8 Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 15 at South Stanly

Oct. 22 at Mount Pleasant

Oct. 29 Albemarle

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

Aug. 20 West Cabarrus

Aug. 27 at Cox Mill

Sept. 3 at North Lincoln

Sept. 10 Mount PleasantSept. 17 at South Rowan

Sept. 24 East Rowan

Oct. 1 at West Rowan

Oct. 8 Carson

Oct. 15 Concord

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at Central Cabarrus

OLYMPIC

Aug. 20 at Sun Valley

Aug. 27 Rocky River

Sept. 3 at Hopewell

Sept. 10 East MecklenburgSept. 17 at Harding

Sept. 24 Weddington

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 Berry

Oct. 15 at South Mecklenburg

Oct. 22 at Ardrey Kell

Oct. 29 Myers Park

PARKWOOD

Aug. 20 at Cuthbertson

Aug. 27 at Concord

Sept. 3 Providence

Sept. 10 Marvin RidgeSept. 17 at Piedmont

Sept. 24 Buford (SC)

Oct. 1 Forest Hills

Oct. 8 West Stanly

Oct. 15 at Monroe

Oct. 22 at Anson County

Oct. 29 BYE

PATTON

Aug. 20 East Burke

Aug. 27 at Draughn

Sept. 3 Wilkes Central

Sept. 10 at FreedomSept. 17 Polk County

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 East Rutherford

Oct. 8 at R.S. Central

Oct. 15 Brevard

Oct. 22 at Chase

Oct. 29 at Hendersonville\u0009

PIEDMONT

Aug. 20 at Forest Hills

Aug. 27 at Monroe

Sept. 3 Anson County

Sept. 10 Central Pageland (SC)Sept. 17 Parkwood

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Weddington

Oct. 8 at Sun Valley

Oct. 15 at Marvin Ridge

Oct. 22 Porter Ridge

Oct. 29 at Cuthbertson

PINE LAKE PREP

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 East Gaston

Sept. 3 at Bessemer City

Sept. 10 StarmountSept. 17 at Mountain Island Charter

Sept. 24 at Winston-Salem Prep

Oct. 1 Christ the King

Oct. 8 at Bishop McGuinness

Oct. 15 Winston-Salem Carver

Oct. 22 at Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 29 Community School of Davidson

PORTER RIDGE

Aug. 20 Rocky River

Aug. 27 at West Cabarrus

Sept. 3 at Hickory Ridge

Sept. 10 ButlerSept. 17 Ardrey Kell

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 8 at Weddington

Oct. 15 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 22 Piedmont

Oct. 29 at Sun Valley

PROVIDENCE

Aug. 20 Ardrey Kell

Aug. 27 South Mecklenburg

Sept. 3 at Parkwood

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Charlotte Catholic

Sept. 24 at Butler

Oct. 1 at Mooresville

Oct. 8 Independence

Oct. 15 Rocky River

Oct. 22 at Garinger

Oct. 29 at East Mecklenburg

PROVIDENCE DAY

Aug. 20 Legion Collegiate (SC)

Aug. 27 at Weddington

Sept. 3 at Carver (GA) in the Cam Newton Classic in Atlanta, 8

Sept. 10 Red SpringsSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Christ School

Oct. 1 Charlotte Country Day (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at Trinity Christian

Oct. 15 at Charlotte Christian

Oct. 22 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Oct. 29 Charlotte Latin (Senior Night)

RICHMOND SENIOR

Aug. 20 at Mount Tabor

Aug. 27 at Butler

Sept. 3 Cardinal Gibbons

Sept. 10 SouthviewSept. 17 Southern Lee

Sept. 24 Pinecrest

Oct. 1 at Hoke County

Oct. 8 at Union Pines

Oct. 15 Lee County

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at Scotland County

ROCKY RIVER

Aug. 20 at Porter Ridge

Aug. 27 at Olympic

Sept. 3 A.L. Brown

Sept. 10 Sun ValleySept. 17 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Charlotte Catholic

Oct. 8 Butler

Oct. 15 at Providence

Oct. 22 at Independence

Oct. 29 Garinger

RS CENTRAL

Aug. 20 at McDowell

Aug. 27 West Caldwell

Sept. 3 South Point

Sept. 10 at Chesnee (SC)Sept. 17 at Hendersonville

Sept. 24 Brevard

Oct. 1 at Polk County

Oct. 8 Patton (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 East Rutherford (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 at Chase

ST. STEPHENS

Aug. 20 at Bandys

Aug. 27 Bunker Hill

Sept. 3 Maiden

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at West Iredell

Sept. 24 North Iredell (Homecoming)

Oct. 1 Hickory

Oct. 8 at North Lincoln

Oct. 15 at East Lincoln

Oct. 22 Statesville (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Fred T. Foard

SALISBURY

Aug. 20 at West Rowan

Aug. 27 at Montgomery Central

Sept. 3 East Rowan

Sept. 10 South RowanSept. 17 Thomasville

Sept. 24 at West Davidson

Oct. 1 South Davidson

Oct. 8 at East Davidson

Oct. 15 Lexington

Oct. 22 at East Chapel Hill

Oct. 29 North Rowan

SHELBY

Aug. 20 at Kings Mountain

Aug. 27 at A.C. Reynolds

Sept. 3 Crest

Sept. 10 HibritenSept. 17 Cherryville

Sept. 24 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Oct. 1 at Highland Tech

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Bessemer City (Homecoming)

Oct. 22 at East Gaston

Oct. 29 Burns (Senior Night)

SOUTH CALDWELL

Aug. 20 West Caldwell

Aug. 27 at Hickory

Sept. 3 TBD

Sept. 10 BandysSept. 17 at Hibriten

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Watauga

Oct. 8 Freedom

Oct. 15 at Alexander Central

Oct. 22 at Ashe County

Oct. 29 Hibriten

SOUTH IREDELL

Aug. 20 at North Iredell

Aug. 27 at Statesville

Sept. 3 West Iredell

Sept. 10 East ForsythSept. 17 West Cabarrus (Homecoming)

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 Hickory Ridge

Oct. 8 at Mooresville

Oct. 15 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 22 Lake Norman (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 at Cox Mill

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Aug. 20 Lake Norman Charter

Aug. 27 at Charlotte Latin

Sept. 3 at North Raleigh Christian

Sept. 10 RavenscroftSept. 17 Metrolina Christian

Sept. 24 BYE/TBD

Oct. 1 BYE/TBD

Oct. 8 BYE/TBD

Oct. 15 Cabarrus Warriors

Oct. 22 at High Point Christian

Oct. 29 at Covenant Day

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Aug. 20 Charlotte Catholic

Aug. 27 at Providence

Sept. 3 at East Mecklenburg

Sept. 10 CuthbertsonSept. 17 Catawba Ridge (SC) (Homecoming)

Sept. 24 at Berry

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 8 Ardrey Kell

Oct. 15 Olympic (Senior Night)

Oct. 22 at Myers Park

Oct. 29 at Harding

SOUTH POINT

Aug. 20 Lincolnton

Aug. 27 at East Gaston

Sept. 3 at R.S. Central

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Stuart Cramer

Sept. 24 at Hunter Huss

Oct. 1 at Crest

Oct. 8 Kings Mountain

Oct. 15 Ashbrook (Homecoming)

Oct. 22 at Forestview

Oct. 29 North Gaston

SOUTH ROWAN

Aug. 20 Parkland

Aug. 27 at North Rowan

Sept. 3 Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 10 at SalisburySept. 17 Northwest Cabarrus

Sept. 24 at West Rowan

Oct. 1 Central Cabarrus

Oct. 8 at Concord

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 at East Rowan

Oct. 29 Carson

SOUTH STANLY

Aug. 20 West Stanly

Aug. 27 at Southwest Randolph

Sept. 3 at Carson

Sept. 10 at South DavidsonSept. 17 Central Davidson

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Mount Pleasant

Oct. 8 Albemarle

Oct. 15 North Stanly

Oct. 22 Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 29 at Union Academy

STATESVILLE

Aug. 20 at Carson

Aug. 27 at South Iredell

Sept. 3 Lake Norman

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 North Lincoln

Sept. 24 at East Lincoln

Oct. 1 Fred T. Foard

Oct. 8 West Iredell

Oct. 15 at North Iredell

Oct. 22 at St. Stephens

Oct. 29 Hickory (Senior Night)

STUART CRAMER

Aug. 20 at Bunker Hill

Aug. 27 Bessemer City

Sept. 3 East Gaston

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at South Point

Sept. 24 at Crest

Oct. 1 Hunter Huss

Oct. 8 Ashbrook

Oct. 15 at Kings Mountain

Oct. 22 at North Gaston

Oct. 29 Forestview

SUN VALLEY

Aug. 20 Olympic

Aug. 27 at A.L. Brown

Sept. 3 Cox Mill

Sept. 10 at Rocky RiverSept. 17 Monroe

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 at Cuthbertson

Oct. 8 Piedmont

Oct. 15 at Weddington

Oct. 22 Marvin Ridge

Oct. 29 at Porter Ridge

THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY

Aug. 20 Draughn

Aug. 27 at Andrews

Sept. 3 Community School of Davidson

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Bessemer City

Sept. 24 Shelby

Oct. 1 at East Gaston

Oct. 8 at Burns

Oct. 15 at Cherryville

Oct. 22 Highland Tech

Oct. 29 Carolina Bearcats

UNION ACADEMY

Aug. 20 Metrolina Christian

Aug. 27 Christ the King

Sept. 3 at Forest Hills

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 24 Mount Pleasant

Oct. 1 North Stanly

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 at Jay M. Robinson

Oct. 22 at Albemarle

Oct. 29 South Stanly (Senior Night)

WATAUGA

Aug. 20 T.C. Roberson

Aug. 27 at Maiden

Sept. 3 Mitchell

Sept. 10 BurnsSept. 17 at Ashe County

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 South Caldwell

Oct. 8 Alexander Central

Oct. 15 at Hibriten

Oct. 22 at Freedom

Oct. 29 Ashe County

WEDDINGTON

Aug. 20 Charlotte Christian

Aug. 27 Providence Day

Sept. 3 West Forsyth

Sept. 10 at Ardrey KellSept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 at Olympic

Oct. 1 at Piedmont

Oct. 8 at Porter Ridge

Oct. 15 Sun Valley

Oct. 22 Cuthbertson

Oct. 29 at Marvin Ridge

WEST CABARRUS

Aug. 20 at Northwest Cabarrus

Aug. 27 Porter Ridge

Sept. 3 BYE

Sept. 10 Catawba Ridge (SC)Sept. 17 at South Iredell

Sept. 24 Cox Mill

Oct. 1 at Lake Norman

Oct. 8 at A.L. Brown

Oct. 15 Mooresville

Oct. 22 at Hough

Oct. 29 Hickory Ridge

WEST CALDWELL

Aug. 20 at South Caldwell

Aug. 27 at R.S. Central

Sept. 3 Hibriten

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 Newton Conover

Sept. 24 at Bunker Hill

Oct. 1 at Maiden

Oct. 8 Lincolnton

Oct. 15 at West Lincoln

Oct. 22 Bandys

Oct. 29 East Burke

WEST CHARLOTTE

Aug. 20 BYE

Aug. 27 at Harding

Sept. 3 at Independence

Sept. 10 at GaringerSept. 17 at Mallard Creek

Sept. 24 West Mecklenburg

Oct. 1 at Hopewell

Oct. 8 at Hough

Oct. 15 Berry

Oct. 22 at Julius Chambers

Oct. 29 North Mecklenburg

WEST IREDELL

Aug. 20 Lake Norman

Aug. 27 Newton Conover

Sept. 3 at South Iredell

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 St. Stephens

Sept. 24 at Fred T. Foard

Oct. 1 East Lincoln

Oct. 8 at Statesville

Oct. 15 Hickory

Oct. 22 at North Lincoln

Oct. 29 at North Iredell

WEST LINCOLN

Aug. 20 North Lincoln

Aug. 27 at Cherryville

Sept. 3 Fred T. Foard

Sept. 10 BYESept. 17 at Bandys

Sept. 24 Maiden

Oct. 1 at Bunker Hill

Oct. 8 at Newton Conover

Oct. 15 West Caldwell (Homecoming)

Oct. 22 at East Burke

Oct. 29 Lincolnton (Senior Night)

WEST MECKLENBURG

Aug. 20 at James Island Charter

Aug. 27 Berry

Sept. 3 at Ashbrook

Sept. 10 HardingSept. 17 at Julius Chambers

Sept. 24 at West Charlotte

Oct. 1 Hough (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 at North Mecklenburg

Oct. 15 Hopewell

Oct. 22 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)

Oct. 29 BYE

WEST ROWAN

Aug. 20 at Salisbury

Aug. 27 Davie County

Sept. 3 Mooresville

Sept. 10 at North RowanSept. 17 at Carson

Sept. 24 South Rowan

Oct. 1 Northwest Cabarrus (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Central Cabarrus

Oct. 22 at Concord

Oct. 29 at East Rowan

WEST STANLY

Aug. 20 at South Stanly

Aug. 27 at Albemarle

Sept. 3 Mount Pleasant

Sept. 10 North StanlySept. 17 Oak Grove

Sept. 24 BYE

Oct. 1 TBD

Oct. 8 at Parkwood

Oct. 15 at Forest Hills

Oct. 22 Monroe

Oct. 29 Anson County

--JAY EDWARDS