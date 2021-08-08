Mecklenburg County private school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Mecklenburg County private high school football kicks off in less than two weeks

Today, the Observer begins its preseason high school football previews.

Here is the 2021 preview for Mecklenburg County’s private schools.

The high school football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 19.

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Head Coach: Jason Estep (15th year as Charlotte Christian head coach)

2020 Record: 7-1

Conference: Big South Conference/NCISAA Division I

Returning Starters: 10

Returning Lettermen: 35

Key Returning Starters: Grant Tucker, Jr., WR/DB (6-3, 180); Hudson Jones, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 245); Wade Gullickson, Sr., LB (5-11, 225); Jakeman Pendleton, Sr., WR/S (5-11, 180); Maxton Leathers, Sr., DL (5-11, 250); Alex Rosen, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 170); Reese Pinckney, Sr., DB (5-11, 175); Gavin Major, So., OL (6-3, 250); Gage Reale, Sr., TE (6-2, 210); Drew Waldrop, Sr., LB (5-11, 190).

Other Key Returnees: Cade Nicholson, Jr., WR (6-3, 190); Cam Estep, Jr., QB (6-0, 175); Brock Benton, Jr., DE (6-3, 215); Charlie Zinger, Jr., DE (6-2, 220); David Hulbert, Jr., TE (6-3, 210); Derrick Brown, (Jr.), Jr., OLB (6-2, 220); Danny Stevens, Jr., LB (6-3, 230); Micah Gilbert, So., WR (6-3, 175); Kyron Jones, Jr., RB/DB (6-1, 190); Christian Vann, So., RB/DB (5-11, 180).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Knights are 36-4 in the past four seasons, winning four straight NCISAA Division I state championships. Charlotte Christian will have to reload in spots, but with 10 starters back, it has the foundation for another championship run. The Knights’ defense (allowed 15.8 points per game last year) will again be stout with several all-state seniors — defensive lineman Hudson Jones (35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss last year), linebacker Drew Waldrop (56 tackles) and defensive back Grant Tucker (35 tackles) back to lead the group. The Charlotte Christian offense will need some younger players to step forward, like junior quarterback Cam Estep, but it can also rely on the playmaking ability of Tucker (at wide receiver) Jones and sophomore Gavin Major (offensive line) to move the ball and help put points on the board. The Knights have been the class of the NCISAA for the past decade plus and will be the favorite to five-peat until some proves they can beat them in November.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Head Coach: Drew Witman (7th year as Charlotte Country Day football coach)

2020 Record: 2-3

Conference: Big South Conference/NCISAA Division I

Returning Starters: 6

Returning Lettermen: 18

Key Returning Starters: Spencer Mermans, Jr., TE/DE (6-6, 225); Parker Stephens, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 229); Reid Simmons, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 177); Harris Graham, Sr., LB/FB (5-11, 163); Ricky Saunders, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 185); Owen Stajos, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 232).

Other Key Returnees: Mason Hudson, Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 192); Tyler Letarte, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 190); Dillon Kercher, Jr., WR/FB/LB (5-8, 153); Max Dawson, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 256); Daven Murphy, Sr., WR/DB (6-4, 189); Sam Turner, Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 160).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Buccaneers had their first losing season (2-3) in 2020, after averaging eight wins per season from 2017-2019. This year, Charlotte Country Day will have to reload with only six starters back in the lineup. Spencer Mermans, Owen Stajos and Parker Stephens give the Bucs size and talent on both the offensive and defensive fronts to hold their own in the trenches.

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Head Coach: Justin Hardin (4th year as Charlotte Latin head coach)

2020 Record: 0-5

Conference: Big South Conference/NCISAA Division I

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Lettermen: 16

Key Returning Starters: Daniel Haughton, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 188); Aaron Logan, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 195); Tyler Hendley, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 175); Justin Wheeler, Jr., QB (5-11, 175); Sam Haines, Jr., RB (5-9, 165); Ben Anderson, Sr., OL/DL/LS (6-5, 240); John Pence, Sr., TE/LB (6-1, 190); Jacob Snyder, Jr., TE/DL (6-0, 185); Neil Savage, So. RB/CB (5-9, 175); Sam Lucas, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 225).

Other Key Returnees: Davis Thompson, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 165); J.B. Morrill, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 200); Max Brumfield, So., OL/DL (6-1, 240); Laden Ford, Jr., TE/DL (6-2, 210).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: After averaging nine wins per season from 2016-2019, Charlotte Latin struggled with a young team in the COVID-19 shortened season, going 0-5. This year, the Hawks return 11 starters and have a much more experienced overall roster. The Charlotte Latin offense (which scored only 47 points last season) will be much improved as junior quarterback Justin Wheeler (708 yards passing, five touchdowns in five games) returns as a second-year starter with all-conference junior running back Sam Haines, and all-state senior wide receiver Daniel Haughton. The Hawks’ defense will have junior linebacker Aaron Logan (35 tackles, eight sacks), and defensive backs Haughton and Tyler Hendley leading the unit.

COVENANT DAY

Head Coach: Peter McSparin (3rd year as Covenant Day football coach)

2020 Record: 1-5

Conference: NCISAA Western Conference/Division II

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 12

Key Returning Starters: Daniel Nelson, Sr., QB (6-4, 185); C.J. Smith, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 205); Weston Shoudy, Jr., WR (5-10, 160); James Willing, Sr., WR/SS (6-0, 165); Will Fitch, Sr., RB (5-7, 150); Luke Graves, So., OL/DL (6-3, 185); Brandon Montgerard, Jr., DB (5-7, 155); Dane Steele, Jr., OL (6-4, 250).

Other Key Returnees: Andrew Jordan, Sr., OL (6-1, 225); Luke Wilson, Jr., LB (6-0, 160).

Key Newcomers: Owen Biegel, Sr., LB (5-7, 165); Alex Koulovatas, So., WR/DB/QB (6-2, 170); Wisdom Whipper-Daniel, Fr., WR/DB (6-1, 170).

Outlook: Covenant Day is 4-12 in the past two seasons, including 1-5 in 2020. The Lions should be improved as they return 12 starters this season including senior quarterback Daniel Nelson, junior wideout Weston Shoudy and junior offensive lineman Dane Steele. The Lions hope to improve on an offense that averaged just seven points per game last spring. The Covenant Day defense is strong up the middle with seniors like linebacker C.J. Smith, strong safety James Willing and sophomore defensive lineman Luke Graves all back. Covenant Day has the pieces to be much more relevant in the NCISAA Western Conference.

HICKORY GROVE

Head Coach: Tad Baucom (2nd Year at Hickory Grove head coach)

2020 Record: 2-3

Conference: NCISAA Western Conference/Division II

Returning Starters: 11

Returning Lettermen: 15

Key Returning Starters: Jordan Adams, Jr., QB/DE (6-3, 205); Sean Dickey, Sr., RB/S (5-11, 195); Jordan Rowell, Sr., WR/S (5-10, 165); R.J. Green, Sr., OG/DT (5-9, 230); Julien Johnson, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 190).

Key Newcomers: Chase Clifford, Jr., TE/LB (6-2, 215); Damaren Floyd, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 200); Brayden Hinze, Sr., QB/S (6-3, 180).

Outlook: Veteran head coach Tad Baucom breathed new life into a Hickory Grove program even in a COVID-19 shortened season guiding them to a 2-3 season in which they were much more competitive than the previous two seasons when they were a combined 3-15 (0-8 in 2019). This year, Hickory Grove returns 11 starters led by junior quarterback Jordan Adams (340 yards passing, five touchdown passes last year) and seniors like running back Sean Dickey (736 yards rushing and four touchdowns) and wide receiver Jordan Rowell (six total touchdowns). Meanwhile, the defense will need Adams (four sacks at defense end), Rowell (33 tackles at safety) and senior Julien Johnson (30 tackles at linebacker) to lead the unit.

PROVIDENCE DAY

Head Coach: Chad Grier (2nd year as Providence Day head coach)

2020 Record: 4-2

Conference: Big South Conference/NCISAA Division I

Returning Starters: 11 (5 offense; 6 defense).

Returning Lettermen: 18

Key Returning Starters: Cam Nichols, Sr., OL (6-2, 295); Chris Peal, Jr., DB/RB (6-2, 178); Grantt Logan, Sr., QB (6-2, 217); Connor Glosson, Sr., DE (6-2, 210); James Chan, Sr., DB (6-0, 165); Brody Barnhardt, Fr., WR/DB (5-11, 175); Dalton Godwin, Sr., OL/DL/LB (6-0, 190).

Other Key Returnees: Jayden Hollar, Jr., WR (6-3, 190); Carson Parker, Jr., DL (6-1, 278); Nate Abraham, Sr., WR/DB (5-7, 150); Andy Sangmuah, Sr., DB/LB (5-6, 180); Jordan Shipp, So., WR (6-1, 190); Liam Groulx, Jr., LB/TE (6-0, 210); Josh Holl, Jr., OL (6-6, 275); Dillon Cater, Sr., DE/TE (6-0, 205); Bleu Coleman, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); Sydney McCorkle, Jr., K (5-6, 146); Jake Porter, Jr., K (5-11, 160).

Key Newcomers: Keyaan Abdul-Rahim, Jr., LB (6-0, 200) (Myers Park transfer); Tyson Moorer, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 275); Tony Harris, So., WR/DB (5-7, 150) (West Charlotte transfer); Braxton Winston, Fr., WR/DB (5-11, 150); David Sanders, Fr., OL/DL/LB (6-5, 245).

Outlook: The Chad Grier era of Providence Day football got off to a strong start at 4-2, but left the Chargers wanting more in 2021. Providence Day will have a much more experienced team with 11 starters back. The Chargers offense, which averaged 36 points per game in 2020, should be potent once again with senior quarterback Grantt Logan distributing the ball to multiple weapons including junior running back Chris Peal (offers: East Carolina, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia) and wide receivers Nate Abraham, Brody Barnhardt and Liam Groulx (also tight end). Providence Day also has one of the best offensive lineman in the state in 6-foot-2, 295-pound Cam Nichols. The Chargers’ defense should also be stout with all-state seniors Connor Glosson, James Chan and Peal leading an opportunistic group.

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Head Coach: Cheron Farley (3rd year as SouthLake Christian head coach)

2020 Record: Didn’t play in 2020; 8-4 in 2019

Conference: NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference/Division II

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 26

Key Returning Starters: Matt Lutzel, Sr., QB/DB (5-10, 170); Owen Beasley, Sr., OL (6-2, 270); Cooper Wray, Sr., Slot/RB/WR (5-11, 180); Will Johnson, Sr., MLB (6-2, 195); Josh Blevin, Sr., RB (5-9, 175); Mikey Polito, Sr., Slot (5-7, 165); Luke Stubbs, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 180); Cole Walker, Jr., OL/DL (5-9, 165); Jackson Hearn, Sr., OLB (6-0, 185).

Other Key Returnees: N/A.

Key Newcomers: Michael Carroll, Sr., WR (5-10, 180); Nate Agulaira, Jr., WR/DB (5-11, 175); Austin Williams, Fr., WR/DB (6-1, 170).

Outlook: The Eagles elected not to play last season (2020) during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SouthLake Christian returns 14 starters from a 2019 team that was NCISAA Division II state runner-up. The Eagles’ offense, which averaged 33 points per game (2019), has plenty of firepower coming back with senior quarterback Matt Lutzel (1,760 yards passing, 22 touchdown passes, five touchdowns runs) getting the ball to classmates like Cooper Wray (34 catches for 632 yards, 10 touchdowns, 301 yards rushing), Josh Blevin, Mikey Polito and Luke Stubbs. The SouthLake Christian defense will have to be more stingy with senior middle linebacker Will Johnson (87 tackles) directing the unit. SouthLake Christian has the experience and talent to be a championship contender (conference/state) again this fall.

Conference Predictions

NCISAA Big South Conference

Charlotte Christian; 2. Providence Day; 3. Christ School; 4. Rabun Gap Nacoochee; 5. Charlotte Latin; 6. Charlotte Country Day.

NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors; 2. High Point Christian; 3. Metrolina Christian; 4. SouthLake Christian.

NCISAA Western Athletic Conference

Hickory Grove; 2. Covenant Day; 3. Asheville School.

Preseason All-Area Team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Peal, Providence Day, 6-1, 178, Jr., RB/ATH.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 245, Sr., DL.

Offense

QB: Grantt Logan, Providence Day, 6-2, 217, Sr.

RB: Sean Dickey, Hickory Grove, 5-11, 195, Sr.

RB: Chris Peal, Providence Day, 6-2, 178, Jr.

RB/WR: Cooper Wray, SouthLake Christian, 5-11, 180, Sr.

WR: Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, 188, Sr.

WR: Jordan Shipp, Providence Day, 6-1, 190, So.

WR: Grant Tucker, Charlotte Christian, 6-3, 180, Jr.

OL: Ben Anderson, Charlotte Latin, 6-5, 240, Sr.

OL: Owen Beasley, SouthLake Christian, 6-2, 270, Sr.

OL: R.J. Green, Hickory Grove, 5-9, 230, Sr.

OL: Gavin Major, Charlotte Christian, 6-3, 250, So.

OL: Cam Nichols, Providence Day, 6-2, 295, Sr.

OL: Parker Stephens, Charlotte Country Day, 5-11, 229, Sr.

ATH: Matt Lutzel, SouthLake Christian, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Defense

DL: Connor Glosson, Providence Day, 6-1, 210, Sr.

DL: Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian, 6-2, 245, Sr.

DL: Maxton Leathers, Charlotte Christian, 5-11, 250, Sr.

DL: Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day, 6-6, 225, Jr.

LB: Keyaan Abdul-Rahim, Providence Day, 6-0, 200, Jr.

LB: Will Johnson, SouthLake Christian, 6-2, 195, Sr.

LB: Aaron Logan, Charlotte Latin, 6-0, 195, Jr.

LB: Drew Waldrop, Charlotte Christian, 5-11, 190, Sr.

DB: Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day, 5-11, 175, Fr.

DB: James Chan, Providence Day, 6-0, 165, Sr.

DB: Tyler Hendley, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, 175, Jr.

DB: Jordan Rowell, Hickory Grove, 5-10, 165, Sr.

ATH: C.J. Smith, Covenant Day, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Specialists

K/P: Jake Porter, Providence Day, 5-11, 160, Jr.