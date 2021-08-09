Cabarrus County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Hickory Ridge’s Donovan Stone returns a Butler kick in the first half at Hickory Ridge high school on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Today, the Observer continues its preseason high school football previews.

Here is the 2021 preview for Cabarrus County schools.

The high school football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 19.

A.L. BROWN

Head Coach: Mike Newsome (11th year as A.L. Brown head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 6-2

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense; 5 defense)

Returning Lettermen: 29

Key Returning Starters: Cam Kromah, Sr., QB (6-4, 190); Torren Wright, Sr., OLB (6-3, 220); Jaden Johnson, Sr., HB (6-1, 210); Antarron Turner, Sr., LB (6-3, 220); Ty Woods, Jr., K/P (5-10, 160); Teddy Russell, Jr., RB/ATH (6-2, 170): Jamare Robinson, Jr., RB/ATH (6-0, 180); Trent Thompson, Jr., OLB (6-0, 170); Erwil Anthony, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 285); Javarion Bruton, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 290); Jaleel Pemberton, Sr., DE (6-0, 205).

Key Newcomers: Brock Morgan, Sr., LB (6-1, 220); Gavin Thompson, Jr., TE (6-1, 225); Kedrien Lott, Sr., DB (5-10, 170); Luke Thompson, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 260).

Outlook: The Wonders have been consistent winners, averaging eight victories per season over the past five years. This year, coach Mike Newsome returns a solid nucleus on both sides of the ball — with 11 starters back. A.L. Brown will benefit from three-year starting quarterback Cam Kromah’s (1,071 yards passing, 11 touchdowns last year) experience under center. And he’ll have playmakers like senior Jaden Johnson and junior Teddy Russell back to help lead an offense that averaged 33 points per game last spring. The Wonders’ defense should also be solid with five of the 11 starters returning led by senior linebacker Torren Wright (N.C. State commit). Brown allowed only 18 points per contest last season. Junior kicker, Ty Woods (44.3 per yards per punt, four field goals) also gives the Wonders a weapon on special teams. A.L. Brown has the experience to compete for the Greater Metro 4A title and be a dangerous playoff team with its balance on both sides of the ball.

CABARRUS WARRIORS

Head Coach: Jamie Bolton (2nd year as Cabarrus Warriors’ head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-3 (4-0 in the NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference).

Conference: NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference/Division I

Returning Starters: 16

Returning Lettermen: 23

Key Returning Starters: Tyler Green, So., QB (6-2, 185); Will Jones, So., RB (5-11, 195); Gavin Powell, So., WR (6-0, 180); Jack Schultz, Jr., OL/DE (6-3, 240); Myles Stradford, Sr., DE (5-10, 205); Eli Snodgrass, Jr., S (5-10, 175); Todd Pelino, Sr., K (6-2, 175); Josh Reid, Sr., LB (6-0, 175).

Key Newcomers: Xander Lamb, Sr., WR/ATH (5-10, 180).

Outlook: The Cabarrus Warriors made a dramatic improvement from 2-8 in 2019 to 5-3 and a NCISAA Piedmont Athletic conference title (4-0 in league play) last season, despite starting six freshmen and four sophomores in year two of the merger between Cannon School and Concord Academy. This year, the Warriors should be even better with 16 starters returning. The Warriors’ offense is led by sophomores -- quarterback Tyler Green (1,595 yards passing, 12 touchdowns), RB running back Will Jones (506 yards rushing, eight touchdowns) and receiver Gavin Powell (27 catches). Mount Pleasant transfer, senior wide receiver Xander Lamb (former Charlotte 49ers’ football coach Brad Lamb’s son), should also make an immediate impact. The Warriors’ defense will also be more experienced with all-state junior defensive end Jacke Schultz (54 tackles, eight sacks), senior Myles Stradford (42 tackles, five sacks) junior linebacker Josh Reid (54 tackles) and junior safety Eli Snodgrass (36 tackles, two interceptions) all back. Senior kicker Todd Pelino (who has multiple, Division I offers) was 6-for-8 on field goals (long of 48 yards) last season and can flip field position with his leg.

CENTRAL CABARRUS

Head Coach: Zach Bevilacqua (2nd year as Central Cabarrus head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4

Conference: South Piedmont 3A Conference

Returning Starters: 7

Returning Lettermen: 18

Key Returning Starters: Emerson Baker, Sr., OL (6-5, 295); Zamir Shine, Sr., DL (6-0, 250); Jayben Kibler, LB (5-10, 200); Adreil Miller, Jr., DB/WR (5-11); Christian Reid, Sr., WR (5-9, 160).

Other Key Returnees: Colby Kiser, Sr., DB/RB (5-11, 165); Malik Knox, Sr., DB.

Key Newcomers: Michael Forney, So., RB/LB; Chris Burnette, So., DB/WR.

Outlook: The Vikings have been up and down, going 27-28 in the last five years, including a 3-4 record in the spring of 2021. This season, Central Cabarrus will look to finish in the top half of the South Piedmont conference (SPC) and get back into the playoffs. If the Vikings are going to accomplish those goals, they will need seniors like offensive lineman Emerson Baker and wide receiver Christian Reid to lead an offense that looks to put more points on the board (19 points per game last spring). Meanwhile, senior defensive lineman Zamir Shine, and juniors Jayben Kibler and Adriel Miller return on the other side of the ball.

CONCORD

Head Coach: Marty Paxton (4th year as Concord head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5 (1-5 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference)

Conference: South Piedmont 3A Conference

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 24

Key Returning Starters: Caius Hartsell, Sr., OL (6-3, 280); Zach Jenkins, Sr., QB (6-0, 165); Kadin Presutti, Sr., ATH/DB/RB/WR (6-1, 175); Tristen Pitmen, Sr., DB (6-0, 180); Jameson Hackett, Sr., DL (6-0, 260); Brendon Crowder, Sr., LB (6-1, 195); Bryant Cruz, Sr., OL (5-10, 210).

Other Key Returnees: David Ervin, Jr., LB (6-0, 170); Jackson Joseph, So., OL (5-10, 240).

Key Newcomers: Nylon Fair-Steele, Jr., Slot (5-8, 155); Justin Garland, Jr., OL (6-3, 280).

Outlook: The Spiders are 4-25 in the last three seasons. But with 14 starters back, coach Marty Paxton believes Concord can move back up into the top half of the South Piedmont conference standings. The Spiders’ offense will feature senior QB Zach Jenkins and senior RB Kadin Presutti, and look to senior OL Caius Hartsell to open holes and protect for the passing game. Meanwhile, the Concord defense has experience on all three levels with senior defensive lineman Jameson Hackett, senior LB linebacker Brendon Crowder (leading tackler), and senior defensive backs Tristen Pitman (three interceptions) and Presutti (three interceptions) all returning.

COX MILL

Head Coach: DeShawn Baker (2nd year as Cox Mill head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 9 (six offense; three defense)

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Key Returning Starters: Kendall Harris, Sr., WR (6-1, 175); Tyrell Coard, Jr., RB (6-0, 200); Kaisean Robertson, Jr., CB (5-9, 160); Colin Reece, Jr., WR (5-9, 155); Caleb Stewart, So., DE (6-0, 250); Chris Abraham, Sr., DT (6-1, 262); Zarian Simms, Sr., OG/OT/DT (6-3, 275); Melachi Grier, Sr., DB (6-2, 165).

Other Key Returnees: Samuel Cowher, Jr., LB (6-0, 185); Jeremiah Jones, So., RB (5-9, 165); Jack Matanovic, Sr., LB (5-10, 200).

Key Newcomers: Blake Johnson, Sr., S (6-0, 185); Trevin Galloway, Jr. DE (6-3, 210); C.J. Wilson, Sr., DB (6-0, 185).

Outlook: The Chargers started the 2021 spring football season 0-4, before winning their last three games to give them some momentum coming into the fall. Cox Mill returns six starters on the offensive side of the ball with junior running back Tyrell Coard and junior wide receiver Kendall Harris, leading unit. The Chargers’ defense will feature senior defensive tackle Chris Abraham, and junior defensive back Kaisean Robertson. Coach DeShawn Baker, a former Hough assistant, hopes to help Cox Mill vault back into the top half of the league and back into the playoff picture in his second year.

HICKORY RIDGE

Head Coach: Jupiter Wilson (3rd year as Hickory Ridge head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-3

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 45

Key Returning Starters: Alex Bentley, Sr., QB (5-11, 180); Sabin McLaughlin, Sr., RB/SB (5-11, 190); Kyle Perry, Jr., LB (5-11, 190); Christian Hamilton, Jr., WR (5-11, 170); Cannon Turner, Sr., OL (6-3, 260); Isaiah Bullerdick, Sr., OL (6-2, 290); Colin Seets, Sr., OL/LS (6-5, 290); Randall Fisher, Sr., RB (5-9, 170); Ethan Young, Sr., DE (6-2, 220); Cade Goldman, Sr., OL (6-4, 285); Jaylon Pemberton, Sr., DB (5-10, 170); Jeremy Rucker, Sr., DB (5-9, 165).

Other Key Returnees: Deshawn Miles, Sr., DT (6-2, 260); Bilal Cisse, Sr., DE (6-2, 220); Justin Long, Jr., OL (6-3, 260); Aaron Carey, Jr., RB (6-1, 225); Spencer Higdon, Sr., WR (6-0, 175).

Key Newcomers: Jalen Harris, So., WR (6-3, 180); Caden Haywood, So., QB (6-5, 220); Vincent Tuders, Jr., LB (6-0, 215); Luke Gilbertson, Jr., LB (5-10, 190); Evan Grey, Sr., DL (6-4, 315).

Outlook: Hickory Ridge has averaged eight wins over the past five seasons, more than holding their own even in the competitive, Southwestern 4A conference. This fall, the Ragin’ Bulls move to the Greater Metro 4A conference, away from Charlotte schools. Coach Jupiter Wilson has a veteran team with 12 starters back and a promising group of newcomers from a JV team that is 15-1 over the last two seasons, including 31-0 win over Julius Chambers (Vance). The Ragin’ Bulls return nine starters on an offense that averaged 30 points per game this spring. The offense has plenty of weapons, led by senior QB quarterback Alex Bentley (1,498 yards passing, 17 touchdown passes) and senior running backs Randall Fisher (430 yards rushing, four touchdowns) and Sabin McLaughlin (27 catches, six touchdowns). Junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton (22 catches for 379 yards, three touchdowns in six games) is rated one of top players in the country in 2023 class. The Ragin’ Bulls will have a massive offensive line, including seniors Isaiah Bullerdick (6-2, 290), Cade Goldman (6-4, 285, Charlotte 49ers’ commit), Colin Seets (6-5, 290) and Cannon Turner (6-3, 260). The Hickory Ridge defense must reload a bit with three starters back, but has key playmakers in junior linebacker Kyle Perry (69 tackles), senior defensive end Ethan Young (30 tackles) and senior defensive back Jeremy Rucker.

JAY M. ROBINSON

Head Coach: Darius Robinson (2nd year as Jay M. Robinson head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-3 (4-2 in the South Piedmont Conference)

Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

Returning Starters: 15

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Key Returning Starters: Blue Monroe, Sr., QB (6-1, 225); Samarion Hughes, Sr., ATH (5-11, 175); Caleb Johnson, Sr., DB/WR (5-11, 185); Andrew Jordan, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 225); Daevin Hobbs, Jr., TE/DL (6-5, 225); Lorenzo Morgan, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 225); Isaiah Herra, So., TE/LB (6-4, 225).

Other Key Returnees: Xyrous Cooper, Sr., LB/OL (5-10, 190); Elias Martinez, Jr., LB/RB (5-10, 190).

Key Newcomers: Joshua Porch; Weston Rafferty; Jaelin Tillman.

Outlook: The Bulldogs were one of the most improved teams in the state last spring, going 5-3 after a 1-10 record in 2019. This year, Robinson moves into a new conference (Yadkin Valley 1A/2A) where they should have a chance to contend from the start with 15 starters back in the lineup. The Bulldogs will look to versatile playmakers like senior quarterback Blue Monroe (1,073 yards passing, six touchdowns), senior athlete Samarion Hughes, and junior tight end/defensive end Daevin Hobbs to lead the team. Coach Darius Robinson hopes to get his team back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Head Coach: Michael Johns (23rd year as Mount Pleasant head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 8-1

Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

Returning Starters: 11 (4 offense; 7 defense)

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Key Returning Starters: Jakob Craver, Sr., MLB (6-0, 195); Brennen Jones, Sr., OLB (6-0, 195); Bobby Fink, Sr., DT (6-1, 260); Jacob Suggs, Sr., OG (6-2, 265); Austin Love, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 255); Keegan Moose, Jr., DB (5-10, 165); Joseph James, Sr., OT (6-4, 300); Dylan Coln So., MLB (5-11, 205).

Other Key Returnees: Lawson Little, Jr., QB (6-1, 180); Davis Neel, Jr., WR/DB (6-4, 190); T.J. Blackwelder, Jr., SS/RB (5-11, 185); Keandre Stafford, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 175).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Tigers return 11 starters from a team that went 8-1 last season, advancing to the second round of the 2A state playoffs. This season, the Tigers will be led by an opportunistic defense (returning seven of 11 starters) featuring all-conference senior linebackers Jakob Craver (98 tackles) and Brennen Jones (91 tackles), along with sophomore linebacker Dylan Coln (62 tackles), senior defensive lineman Austin Love (53 tackles) and junior defensive back Keegan Moose (45 tackles, three interceptions). Coach Michael Johns’ run early and often offense will need junior quarterback Lawson Little and junior running back Keandre Stafford to move the ball behind all-conference senior guard Jacob Suggs.

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

Head Coach: Eric Morman (2nd year as Northwest Cabarrus head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-6

Conference: South Piedmont 3A Conference

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 35

Key Returning Starters: Tru Sierra, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 165); Tevin Tucker, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 185); Jack Branham, Jr., OG (6-0, 275); Khamani Whitecarr, Jr., DE (6-1, 250); Casey Provost, Jr., LB (6-1, 195); Jemari Nored, Jr., LB (6-1, 235); Nzai Coleman, Sr., RB (5-11, 215); Isaiah Thompson, Jr., DE/TE (6-0, 220); Alex Walker, So. QB (6-1, 175); Kaleb Hillie, Sr., DL (5-10, 245).

Other Key Returnees: Camden Barringer, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 175); Matthew Overcash, Jr., LB (5-10, 185); Bailey Sagert, Jr., OL (6-1, 280); Conner Sellers, Jr., OL (5-10, 275); Edward Washington, Jr., OL (6-4, 330); Dillion Sharp, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 170); Aaron Waters, Sr., DB (5-10, 170).

Key Newcomers: Mason Trombley, Jr., RB/DB (5-10, 185); Armando Gifford, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 270).

Outlook: The Trojans went 25-3 in the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined, before slipping to 1-6 last spring. This season, Northwest Cabarrus will have a much more experienced squad with 12 starters and 35 lettermen returning. The Trojans’ offense will look to sophomore quarterback Alex Walker (1,106 yards passing, 11 touchdowns), who will try to get the ball to playmakers like wide receivers Tru Sierra (389 yards receiving, five touchdowns) and junior Tevin Tucker (340 yards receiving, two touchdowns). The Northwest Cabarrus defense should also be improved with junior defensive end Khamani Whiteside (34 tackles, three sacks), junior linebackers Jemari Nored (54 tackles) and Casey Provost (44 tackles) and several defensive backs, including Sierra and Tucker (three interceptions), all returning to the lineup. Northwest Cabarrus will look to get back in the top half of the league standings and return to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

WEST CABARRUS

Head Coach: Charles McEachin, Jr. (1st year as West Cabarrus head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: N/A

Returning Lettermen: N/A

Key Returning Starters: Ross Vasquez, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 195); Jacob Brown, Sr., Center (6-1, 265); Keenan Pierce, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 260); Chris Coates, Sr., RB/LB (5-11, 200); Demario Chalk, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 165); Arthur Nealy, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 160); Elijah Smith, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 270); Christian Hopper, Jr., WR (5-10, 175); Julian Gwynn, Sr., DL (6-0, 255).

Other Key Returnees: N/A

Key Newcomers: Atreyu Cooper, So., QB (5-11, 205); Isaiah King, So. OL/DL (6-0, 270); Ayden Cannon, So., WR (5-11, 160); Gerrad Evans, So., WR (6-0, 155); Jacob Parker, So., RB/DB (5-9, 170); Josh Clark, So., LB/RB (5-9, 175).

Outlook: The Wolverines didn’t have the ideal circumstances to begin their program in the COVID-19 shortened, 2021 spring football season, but finished a respectable 3-4, giving them plenty of momentum going into this fall. New head coach Charles McEachin, Jr. (former assistant) is confident that West Cabarrus can hold their own in year two. The Wolverines’ offense will rely on versatile playmakers like seniors Demario Chalk (237 yards rushing last season), Ross Vasquez (313 yards rushing) and junior wideout Christian Hopper (21 catches) to help put points on the scoreboard. The West Cabarrus defense will benefit from the experience of their first senior class, including linebacker Chris Coates (43 tackles), defensive linemen Keenan Pierce and Elijah Smith and defensive back Arthur Nealy.

Preseason Conference Predictions

Greater Metro 4A Conference

Hickory Ridge; 2. A.L. Brown; 3. Cox Mill; 4. Lake Norman; 5. Mooresville; 6. West Cabarrus; 7. South Iredell.

NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors; 2. High Point Christian; 3. Metrolina Christian; 4. SouthLake Christian.

South Piedmont 3A Conference

West Rowan; 2. Central Cabarrus; 3. Northwest Cabarrus; 4. Concord; 5. Carson; 6. East Rowan; 7. South Rowan.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

Includes Union Academy

Jay M. Robinson; 2. Mount Pleasant; 3. North Stanly; 4. South Stanly; 5. Union Academy; 6. Albemarle.

Preseason All-Area Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Bentley, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, 180, Sr., QB.

Defensive Player of the Year: Torren Wright, A.L. Brown, 6-3, 220, Sr., LB.

Offense

QB: Alex Bentley, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, 180, Sr.

QB: Cam Kromah, A.L. Brown, 6-4, 190, Sr.

RB: Tyrell Coard, Cox Mill, 6-0, 200, Jr.

RB: Randall Fisher, Hickory Ridge, 5-9, 170, Sr.

RB: Will Jones, Cabarrus Warriors, 5-11, 195, So

WR: Christian Hamilton, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, 170, Jr.

WR: Gavin Powell, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-0, 180, So.

WR: Tru Sierra, Northwest Cabarrus, 5-9, 165, Sr.

OL: Emerson Baker, Central Cabarrus, 6-5, 295, Sr.

OL: Isaiah Bullerdick, Hickory Ridge, 6-2, 290, Sr.

OL: Cade Goldman, Hickory Ridge, 6-4, 285, Sr.

OL: Caius Hartsell, Concord, 6-3, 280, Sr.

OL: Jacob Suggs, Mount Pleasant, 6-2, 265, Sr.

OL: Cannon Turner, Hickory Ridge, 6-3, 260, Sr.

ATH: Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-2, 185, So.

ATH: Blue Monroe, Jay M. Robinson, 6-1, 225, Sr.

Defense

DL: Chris Abraham, Cox Mill, 6-1, 262, Sr.

DL: Daevin Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson, 6-5, 225, Jr.

DL: Keenan Pierce, West Cabarrus, 6-4, 260, Sr.

DL: Jack Schultz, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-3, 240, Jr.

DL: Zamir Shine, Central Cabarrus, 6-0, 250, Sr.

DL: Jameson Hackett, Concord, 6-0, 260, Sr.

LB: Jakob Craver, Mount Pleasant, 6-0, 195, Sr.

LB: Brennen Jones, Mount Pleasant, 6-0, 195, Sr.

LB: Jaden Johnson, A.L. Brown, 6-1, 210, Sr.

LB: Kyle Perry, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, 190, Jr.

LB: Torren Wright, A.L. Brown, 6-3, 220, Sr.

DB: Keegan Moose, Mount Pleasant, 5-10, 165, Jr.

DB: Kadin Presutti, Concord, 6-1, 175, Sr.

DB: Kaisean Robertson, Cox Mill, 5-9, 160, Jr.

DB: Jeremy Rucker, Hickory Ridge, 5-9, 165, Sr.

DB: Eli Snodgrass, Cabarrus Warriors, 5-10, 175, Sr.

DB: Tevin Tucker, Northwest Cabarrus, 6-1, 185, Sr.\u0009

ATH: Samarion Hughes, Jay M. Robinson, 5-11, 175, Sr.

ATH: Jaleel Pemberton, A.L. Brown, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Specialists

K: Todd Pelino, Cabarrus Warriors, 6-2, 175, Sr.

P: Ty Woods, A.L. Brown, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Long Snapper: Colin Seets, Hickory Ridge, 6-5, 290, Sr.