Iredell County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Mooresville High football players celebrate a touchdown

With the start of high school football less than two weeks away, the Observer takes an in-depth look at the school inside Iredell County.

LAKE NORMAN

Head Coach: Jonathan Oliphant (4th year as Lake Norman head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-2

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 4

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Caleb Douthit, Sr., FB/HB (5-10, 220); Sakarri Morrison, Sr., LB (6-0, 225); Ranger Glaser, Sr., DE/LB (6-1, 225); Alex Renken, Sr., RB (5-9, 185).

Other Key Returnees: Jackson Miller, Jr., WR/TE (6-2, 200); Jack Baker, Jr., FS (6-3, 195); Chase Wigginton, Jr., RB (6-1, 190); Matthew Haynes, Jr., OL (6-4, 260); Jawayne Torrence, Jr., OL (6-1, 280).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Lake Norman will have to reload after losing 26 seniors from the 2021 spring season. The Wildcats return only four starters this fall as they enter what should be a competitive new conference in the Greater Metro 4A. The Wildcats will lean on their run-first offense behind senior backs Caleb Douthit and Alex Renken, getting the ball early and often. The Lake Norman defense, which allowed only 17 points per game last year, should also be solid with senior linebackers Ranger Glaser (32 tackles) and Sakarri Morrison (46 tackles, seven tackles for loss) back to lead the group. Lake Norman held its own in the I-Meck 4A conference, the state’s toughest league, and now is eager to prove it can stay in the top half of the new conference and be in position to get back in the playoffs.

MOORESVILLE

Head Coach: Joe Nixon (2nd year as Mooresville head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 6

Returning Lettermen: 30

Key Returning Starters: Elijah Wilson, Sr., DB (6-1, 196); Max Ortegon, Jr., Center (6-4, 284); Davyn Reid, Sr., WR (5-10, 170); Kaden Pigeon, Sr., WR (6-1, 167).

Other Key Returnees: Jawarn Howell, Jr., RB (6-1, 190); Omari Ogertrice, Sr., DB (6-1, 185); Steven Young, Sr., LB (6-0, 205); Matt Dean, Sr., K/P (5-9, 161); Jameson Grindrod, Sr., LB/DL (5-10, 205); Jamere Cherry, Jr., QB (6-0, 160); Sebastian Brown, Sr., QB (6-1, 160); Trey Birchett, Sr., DB (5-11, 170); Virgil Davis, Sr., DB (5-9, 155).

Key Newcomers: Caleb Edstrom, So., LB (5-10, 205); Xzavier Booker, So., DL (6-1, 276); Carter Elkin, So., QB (5-10, 150); Ziquel Adams, So., DB (5-10, 160).

Outlook: The Blue Devils are 30-27 in the past five years. This season, Mooresville (now in the Greater Metro 4A conference) looks to get back above .500 and in the playoff picture (2-5 last spring) with six starters and 30 lettermen returning. The Mooresville offense will look to playmakers like senior wide receivers Kaden Pigeon and Davyn Reid along with junior running back Jawarn Howell, and center Max Ortegon. Senior Sebastian Brown and junior Jamere Cherry, who split time at quarterback last season, will both play big roles in helping Mooresville put more points on the scoreboard (17 points per game last spring). The Blue Devils’ defense also looks to be improved led by three-year starter and three-time all-conference senior defensive back Elijah Wilson.

NORTH IREDELL

Head Coach: Andy Howell (1st year as North Iredell head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 0-6

Conference: Western Foothills’ Athletic Conference

Returning Starters: 9

Returning Lettermen: 15

Key Returning Starters: John Jackson, Sr., WR/DB (5-10,165); Dillion Hobbs, Sr., LB (5-11, 205); Landon Dancy, Sr., WR/FS (6-6, 185); Xaven Dalton, Sr., QB (6-2, 170); Bronson Leonard, Jr., RB/SS (5-10, 175); Kollin Smith, Sr., WR/SS (6-3, 180); Logan Brooks, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 155).

Other Key Returnees: N/A

Key Newcomers: Shane Nicholson, So., DL (6-3, 250); Holden McGee, So. Center (6-1, 220); Ian Smith, So., LB (6-2, 190); Silas Patterson, Jr., RB/S (6-1, 185); Tanner Lentz, Jr., LB (6-2, 200).

Outlook: The Raiders have lost 23 straight games dating back to the 2018 season, with only three victories in the past five years. Former North Iredell assistant Andy Howell will try change the culture and the values of the team. North Iredell has experience with senior quarterback Xaven Dalton and senior wide receivers Landon Dancy and John Jackson leading an offense that will have to put more points on the scoreboard. The team averaged 11 points per game last season. The Raiders’ defense also looks to be improved led by senior linebacker Dillion Hobbs, junior LB Tanner Lentz, senior DB Logan Brooks and junior DB Bronson Leonard.

PINE LAKE PREP

Head Coach: Austin Trotter (3rd Year as Pine Lake Prep head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 8-1

Conference: Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A Conference

Returning Starters: 5

Returning Lettermen: 9

Key Returning Starters: Nick Reid, Jr., QB/FS (5-10, 155); Colby Lane, Sr., RB (5-9, 175); Hudson Stalun, Jr., LB (5-10, 170); Bradin Reppart, Jr., OL/DL (5-11, 215); Demitrius Johnson, Sr., LB/RB (5-11, 180).

Other Key Returnees: Eagan Boyer, So. DE/TE (6-6, 200); Joe White, Jr., WR/CB (5-10, 140); Aidan Ziegler, Jr., WR/CB (5-11, 160); Banx King, Sr., WR/CB (5-11, 175); Ronan Mahoney, Jr., FB/LB (5-9, 190).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Pride had a perfect season come to a halt in a second round of the 1A state playoffs with a loss to East Surry. This year, Pine Lake Prep returns five starters and nine lettermen. Junior Nick Reid moves back to the quarterback position, where he started as a freshman. He will team with all-conference running back Colby Lane (672 yards, 10 touchdowns) to lead an offense that averaged 36 points per game last spring. The defense will feature senior linebackers Demitrius Johnson (42 tackles) and Hudson Stalun (64 tackles) with Reid at free safety to help limit their opponents.

SOUTH IREDELL

Head Coach: Eric Rees (1st year as South Iredell head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4

Conference: Greater Metro 4A Conference

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 21

Key Returning Starters: Brice Warren, Jr., QB (6-0, 185); Jaylin Neal, Jr., RB (5-8, 205); Gavin Reed, Sr., OL/LB (6-2, 240); Demario Parker, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 165); Joey Sammon, Sr., LB (5-11, 180); Luke Winterhalter, Jr., S (6-1, 175); Sacari Stevenson, Jr., DE/RB (5-11, 245); Dylan Donaldson, Sr., OL (6-0, 220).

Other Key Returnees: Nathan Sanders, Jr., OL (6-0, 285); Damon Stewart, Sr., WR (6-4, 190); Zach Braunstein, Jr., S (5-9, 180); Zaki Lackey, Jr., DB (5-8, 150); LaQuarious Stewart, Sr., NT (5-7, 270); Adrian Mumford, Jr., WR (5-7, 150); Michael Eichhorn, Jr., LB (6-3, 220); Chris Taylor, Sr., WR (5-4, 130); Zachery Dillard, Jr., DB (5-9, 160); Jordan Neal, Sr., WR (5-7, 145); Kavin White, So., WR (5-9, 155).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: South Iredell begins a new era as Eric Rees (West Craven High) takes over as head coach after the last 11 years under Scott Miller. The Vikings will lean on their rushing attack, led by with junior quarterback Brice Warren (227 yards rushing, six touchdowns), junior running back Jaylin Neal (781 yards, 11 touchdowns) running behind all-conference lineman Gavin Reed. The South Iredell defense will have to learn a new scheme under Rees, but have a veteran unit with senior defensive back Demario Parker, senior linebacker Joey Sammon and junior safety Luke Winterhalter along with junior defensive end Sacari Stevenson. South Iredell has posted winning records in eight of the last 10 seasons, and will look to stay in the middle of the Greater Metro 4A conference race and put themselves into position to be in the playoff picture in late October.

STATESVILLE

Head Coach: Randall Gusler (15th year as Statesville head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 6-2

Conference: Western Foothills’ Athletic Conference/3A

Returning Starters: 9 (5 offense; 4 defense)

Returning Lettermen: 25

Key Returning Starters: Zamari Stevenson, Sr., DB/QB (6-0, 160); Quantay Brown, Sr., MLB/RB (5-10, 245); Amontae White, Sr., SS/FS (5-10, 165); J.Z. Harrison-Connor, Sr., RB (5-10, 170); Dalten McCullough, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 275); Steven Hamby, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 300); Daniel Miller, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 240); Titus Myers, Jr., CB/WR (6-1, 150); Sam Buckner, Jr., K (5-9, 150).

Other Key Returnees: Kamarri Daniels, Jr., SB/DB (5-8, 160); Jaylin Himes, So., SB/RB (5-8, 165); Zy’kere Mohammed, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 300).

Key Newcomers: Kelyn Watts, Jr., DT/OG (6-0, 275).

Outlook: The Greyhounds have been consistent winners, going 36-10 in the past four years. This season, Statesville returns a solid core with nine starters back. The Greyhounds’ defense will be strong with senior defensive backs Zamari Stevenson (four interceptions, Wake Forest commit) and Amontae White (74 tackles, four interceptions, 11 tackles for loss) returning with senior middle linebacker Quantay Brown (47 tackles, three interceptions). The Statesville offense will feature Stevenson at quarterback and all-conference running back J.Z. Harrison Connor. Statesville has won at least a share of the last three conference (North Piedmont) titles. The goal remains the same as Statesville looks to contend for a league crown on their way to the playoffs, where a first-round exit to Monroe last spring gives them plenty of motivation.

WEST IREDELL

Head Coach: Shannon Ashley (2nd year as West Iredell head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-6

Conference: Western Foothills’ Athletic Conference/3A

Returning Starters: 6 (3 offense; 3 defense)

Returning Lettermen: 21

Key Returning Starters: C.J. Ferguson, So., RB (5-10, 180); Eric Dalton, Jr., LB/RB (5-10, 230); Austin Cope, Sr., FS/WR (6-0, 160).

Other Key Returnees: Tristan Hopkins, So., OLB/RB (5-10, 165); Eli Josey, So., LB/RB (5-9, 165); Cade Gaither, So., QB (5-9, 165).

Key Newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Warriors have won 20 games in the past five years combined with their last winning season coming in 2011 (6-5). This year, only six starters return as West Iredell enters the new Western Foothills’ Athletic Conference. The Warriors will have to rely on the running game on offense with junior Eric Dalton and sophomore C.J. Ferguson as sophomore quarterback Cade Gaither gains experience. The West Iredell defense will look to senior free safety Austin Cope and linebacker Dalton (69 tackles) to provide leadership on younger unit.

Conference predictions

Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A Conference

Mountain Island Charter; 2. Winston-Salem Prep; 3; Bishop McGuinness; 4. Community School of Davidson; 5. Winston-Salem Carver; 6. Pine Lake Prep; 7. Christ the King.

Greater Metro 4A

Hickory Ridge; 2. A.L. Brown; 3; Cox Mill; 4. Lake Norman; 5. Mooresville; 6. West Cabarrus; 7. South Iredell.

Western Foothills Athletic Conference 3A

Statesville; 2. East Lincoln; 3. North Lincoln; 4. Hickory; 5. St. Stephens; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. West Iredell; 8. North Iredell.

Preseason all-area team

Offense

QB: Zamari Stevenson, Statesville, 6-0, 160, Sr.

RB: Ja-zien Harrison-Connor, Statesville, 5-10, 170, Sr.

RB: Colby Lane, Pine Lake Prep, 5-9, 175, Sr.

RB: Jaylin Neal, South Iredell, 5-8, 205, Jr.

WR: Titus Myers, Jr., Statesville, 6-1, 150, Jr.

WR: Davyn Reid, Mooresville, 5-10, 170, Sr.

OL: Steven Hamby, Statesville, 6-4, 300, Jr.

OL: Dalten McCullough, Statesville, 6-0, 275, Sr.

OL: Max Ortegon, Mooresville, 6-4, 284, Jr.

OL: Gavin Reed, South Iredell, 6-2, 240, Sr.

OL: Bradin Reppart, Pine Lake Prep, 5-11, 215, Jr.

ATH: Nick Reid, Pine Lake Prep, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Defense

DL: Ranger Glaser, Lake Norman, 6-1, 225, Sr.

DL: Daniel Miller, Statesville, 6-2, 240, Jr.

DL: Sacari Stevenson, South Iredell, 5-11, 245, Jr.

DL/LB: Demitrius Johnson, Pine Lake Prep, 5-11, 180, Sr.

LB: Quantay Brown, Statesville, 5-10, 245, Sr.

LB: Dillion Hobbs, North Iredell, 5-10, 205, Sr.

LB: Sakarri Morrison, Lake Norman, 6-0, 225, Sr.

LB: Hudson Stalun, Pine Lake Prep, 5-10, 170, Jr.

DB: Austin Cope, West Iredell, 6-0, 160, Sr.

DB: Demario Parks, South Iredell, 5-10, 165, Sr.

DB: Amontae White, Statesville, 5-10, 165, Sr.

DB: Elijah Wilson, Mooresville, 6-1, 196, Sr.

ATH: Eric Dalton, West Iredell, 5-10, 230, Jr.

Specialists

K/P: Sam Buckner, Statesville, 5-9, 150, Jr.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zamari Stevenson, Statesville, 6-0, 160, Sr., QB.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Amontae White, Statesville, 5-10, 165, Sr.