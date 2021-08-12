Union County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Weddington Warriors wide receiver Brooks Johnson, center, continues to clutch the football after catching a touchdown pass against the Charlotte Catholic Cougars during late second quarter action on Friday, March 5, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

This week, the Charlotte Observer is previewing high school football in the counties it covers.

Today, we look at top players and teams inside Union County.

Team Previews

CUTHBERTSON

Head Coach: Trey Kavanaugh (3rd year as Cuthbertson head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-4

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: A.J. Colombo, Sr., WR (5-9, 160); Reece Morgan, Jr., DB (5-11, 160); Anthony Goodloe, Sr., LB (6-0, 215); Trevor Tate, Sr., OL (6-4, 270); Thomas Stamper, Sr., WR (6-1, 190); Cason Johnson, Jr., DB (5-10, 170); Killian Fahy, Jr., OLB/DB (6-1, 175).

Other Key Returnees: Carson Hegle, Sr., RB (6-0, 175); Chibuzo Iheme, Sr., DL (6-0, 185); Dominic Kelly, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 250).

Key Newcomers: Keenan Jackson, So., WR (6-3, 185) (J.V. team MVP); Jace Sepe, So., WR/DB (5-10, 165).

Outlook: The Cavaliers have struggled in the last five years with 21 wins in that span, with their last winning season coming in 2015 (7-6). This year, eight starters return. Cuthbertson will look to versatile playmakers like senior wide receivers A.J. Colombo (49 catches for 460 yards last spring) and Thomas Stamper to lead the offense. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ defense will look to senior linebacker Anthony Goodloe (77 tackles), junior linebacker Killian Fahy and Reece Morgan (37 tackles, two interceptions) to help slow some prolific SCC offenses.

FOREST HILLS

Head Coach: Jammie Deese (2nd year as Forest Hills’ head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5 (1-2)

Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A Conference (2A)

Returning Starters: 14

Returning Lettermen: 28

Key Returning Starters: Rowen Starnes, Sr., OL (6-1, 280); Will Guion, Sr., OL (6-2, 300); Jayden McDougall, Sr., QB (5-9, 170); Luke Jackson, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 150); Jacob Evans, Sr., DE (5-10, 205): Jason Cole, Sr., LB (5-9, 200); Christian Hammonds, Sr., TE/DE (6-1, 210); Ephariam Deese, Jr., OT/DE (6-4, 230); JaDivion Coffey, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 185); Zach Barbour, Jr., TE/DE (6-4, 230); Aidan Smith, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 230); Jordan Bennett, So. RB (5-9, 190); Caiden Smith, So., LB (5-11, 200); Jaquavion Smith, So., LB (5-11, 180); Dakota Potter, So., LB/WR (6-0, 180); Ross Smith, So., DB/WR (6-0, 180); Christyan Williams, So., WR/DB (5-9, 150); Ahmir Stafford, So., WR/DB (5-8, 150).

Key Newcomers: Braxton Grace, Fr., OL/DL(6-2, 275); Jerel Bolder, Fr., ATH (5-11, 165); Rodney Smith, Fr., DL (6-0, 205).

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets have struggled in recent times going 13-39 in the last five years, with their last winning season coming in 2015 (8-4). However, with 14 starters returning, Forest Hills has experience on both sides of the ball with senior quarterback Jayden McDougall (783 yards, seven touchdowns in the seven games last year) and sophomore running back Jordan Bennett (6.2 per carry) running behind all-conference senior lineman Rowen Starnes (three-year starter) on a team that will have to score more points (10 points per game in the spring). Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets is promising with senior linebacker Jason Cole (37 tackles) and sophomores Dakota Potter (3.5 sacks), Caiden Smith (62 tackles) and Jaquavion Smith (36 tackles) leading the unit.

MARVIN RIDGE

Head Coach: Aubrey Carter (7th year as Marvin Ridge head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 4-2

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Returning Starters: 14 (6 offense; 8 defense)

Returning Lettermen: 29

Key Returning Starters: Evan Medders, So., QB (5-11, 195); Jake Young, Sr., TE/DE (6-5, 230); Devin Reed, Sr., DL (6-2, 300); Jacob Terwilliger, Sr., LB/RB (6-1, 230); Cole Pierce, Sr., OL (6-1, 245); Luke Raykovicz, Sr., S/WR (6-4, 200); Drew Svonovec, Sr., OL (6-3, 250); Alex Meeks, Sr., WR (6-0, 170); Brady Villa, Sr., DL (6-2, 225); Cole Searight, So., WR/S (6-0, 180); Sean McFarland, Jr., OL (6-3, 270).

Other Key Returnees: Jackson Gibbs, So., WR/CB (6-1, 175); Jackson Moore, Jr., K/P (6-0, 160); Finlay Mitchell, So., LB (6-0, 180).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Mavericks have been a consistent factor in the top half of the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) in the last five years. This season, Marvin Ridge returns 14 starters, including eight on the defensive side of the ball led by seniors like defensive lineman Devin Reed (three sacks), Brady Villa (four sacks), Jacob Terwilliger (55 tackles) and Luke Raykovicz (three interceptions). The Mavericks’ offense should be improved with sophomore quarterback Evan Medders (526 yards passing, four touchdowns; 312 yards rushing and two touchdowns) getting the ball to playmakers like senior tight end Jake Young and senior wide receiver Alex Meeks.

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Head Coach: Thomas Langley (12th year as Metrolina Christian head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5 (2-3 in the NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference)

Conference: NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference/NCISAA Division II

Returning Starters: 6

Returning Lettermen: 15

Key Returning Starters: Tommy Miller, Sr., S (5-11, 185); Caleb Titherington, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); Gunner Moen, Sr., OLB/WR (6-0, 175); Bryce McFerson, Sr., K/P (6-1, 180); Julian Mercer, Sr., LB (5-11, 190); Wyatt Bricken, Sr., S (6-0, 180).

Other Key Returnees: Jake Dooley, So., LB (5-10, 185); Sam Warsham, Jr., DB/RB (5-11, 175); Peyton Reeder, So., OT (6-4, 250); Colby Medlin, Jr., DT (5-11, 230); Zach O’Donoghue, Jr., WR (6-1, 175); Zach McDaniel, Jr., OL (5-10, 240); Gunner Helms, Jr., DB (5-10, 160).

Key Newcomers: Hunter Walle, Sr., LB (6-1, 220) (Central Academy transfer); Chandler Blackstock, Jr., OLB/RB (5-10, 170); Dallas Allen, Sr., DL (5-10, 235) (Sun Valley transfer); J.D. Williams, Fr., RB/DB (5-10, 170); Calvin Carpenter, Sr., OL (5-10, 200) (Weddington transfer).

Outlook: Metrolina Christian struggled last season at 2-5, suffering their first losing season in program history. This year, the Warriors hope to get back on track with only six starters back. Metrolina Christian will look to its more experienced defense with senior safeties Tommy Miller (90 tackles, two defensive touchdowns in 2019) and Wyatt Bricken as well as linebackers Julian Mercer and Gunner Moen. The Warriors also boast one of the best kickers and punters in the state in Bryce McFerson (Wake Forest commit). The Metrolina Christian offense will need a big year from senior wide receiver Caleb Titherington (29 receptions for 487 yards) the top returning playmaker.

MONROE

Head Coach: Johnny Sowell (16th year as Monroe head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 7-3

Conference: Rocky River Conference 2A/3A (2A)

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 8

Key Returning Starters: Shaleak Knotts, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 185); Elliott Reid, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 165); Montavious Waters, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 250); Jadarian Perry, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 240); Bryce Davis, Jr., WR/LB (6-2, 190); Khamoni Robinson, So., QB/WR/FS (6-0, 165); Jaikhob Covington, Jr., WR/CB (5-7, 140).

Key Newcomers: Nate Crosby, So., RB/LB (5-10, 170); Reddi Duboise, Jr., WR/DB (5-11, 155); Zach Melton, So., RB/DB (5-8, 140); Ashton Stevens, So., OL/DL (5-10, 220); Jayden Olden, So., LB (5-11, 160); Cread Simpson, Jr., RB/LB (5-8, 190); Jaquavis Knotts, Fr., QB/WR/DB (5-8, 150); Kamari Laney, Jr., OL/DL (6-2, 270); Jordan Young, Fr., WR/DB (6-1, 160).

Outlook: Monroe made it all the way to the 3A state semifinals in the spring, averaging 30 points per game on offense. This season, the Redhawks should again be a potent team with sophomore quarterback Khamoni Robinson (2,046 yards passing, 17 touchdowns last year) airing it out to one of the most dynamic players in the state in senior Shaleak Knotts (34 catches for 607 yards and seven touchdowns last season/25 Division I offers) as well as classmate Elliott Reid (30 catches, seven touchdowns last season). The Redhawks’ defense also has experience with senior defensive linemen Jadarian Perry (42 tackles) and Montavious Waters, junior linebacker Bryce Davis (8 sacks) and star defensive backs in Knotts (55 tackles, three interceptions) and Reid (four interceptions). Monroe’s move from 3A to a 2A conference they once dominated will give them a great chance to win a league title on their way to the rare opportunity to prove they are state contenders for the second time this calendar year (3A in the spring, 2A this fall).

PARKWOOD

Head Coach: Terrence Gittens (2nd year as Parkwood head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5

Conference: Rocky River Conference 2A/3A (3A)

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Lettermen: 22

Key Returning Starters: Cody Hardy, Sr., DE/TE (6-5, 240); Cam Enos, Jr., QB (6-0, 185); Isaiah Mobley, Jr., WR/FS (6-2, 190); Wisdom Holmes, Jr. RB (5-8, 160); Tristian Staton, Jr., DB (5-10, 175); Jaylin Meaders, Jr., LB/TE (5-10, 195); Zack Jackson, Jr., OL (6-2, 260).

Other Key Returnees: Elijah Lowery, So., FS (5-10, 175), Tysenn Yetter, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 210); Tod Burns, Jr., QB (6-1, 170).

Key Newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Parkwood should benefit greatly from the move back into the Rocky River 2A/3A conference and away from one of the toughest leagues in the state in the SCC. The Wolfpack returns 12 starters with junior quarterback Cam Enos (937 yards passing, seven touchdowns), running back Wisdom Holmes (402 yards rushing) and junior wideout Isaiah Mobley (331 yards receiving, four touchdowns) back to lead an offense that will have put more points on the scoreboard (14.5 points per game). The Parkwood defense should also be solid with senior defensive end Cody Hardy (51 tackles, eight tackles for loss) and junior linebacker Jaylin Meaders (50 tackles) back to lead the group. Parkwood has a good chance to post only their third winning season in the last decade, while returning to the postseason.

PIEDMONT

Head Coach: Aaron Braswell (1st year as Piedmont head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-5

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Returning Starters: 8

Returning Lettermen: 23

Key Returning Starters: Gunnar Diedrick, Sr., C/DT (6-4, 250); Evan Sawyer, Sr., LB/Slot (6-0, 170); Matt Lathan, Sr., LB/WR; Layton Duke, Jr., RB/DB (6-0, 180); Bryson Williams, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 220); Reece Lester, Jr., G/DT (6-3, 225); Josh Goodman, Jr., OT/DT (6-3, 260).

Other Key Returnees: Justin Smith, Jr., Slot/DB (5-11, 160); Chase Fesmire, Jr., QB (6-4, 215); Jake Evert, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 160).

Key Newcomers: Aaron Goodman, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 285); Patrick McKelvy, Jr., HB/LB (5-9, 170); Caleb Baucom, Jr., RB/LB (5-8, 160); Landon Davis, Jr., LB/RB (5-8, 170); Aidan Pitoniak, Jr., WR/DB (5-9, 150).

Outlook: The Panthers have struggled in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) with just 10 wins combined in the last five years. This year, Piedmont returns just eight starters and 23 lettermen with a new head coach in Aaron Braswell. Braswell, a 2015 Piedmont graduate and former Davidson College football player, will try to breathe some new life into an offense that averaged only eight points per game last spring. The Panthers need juniors like quarterback Chase Fesmire, slot back Justin Smith and senior center Gunnar Diedrick to help move the ball. Meanwhile, the Piedmont defense looks to senior linebackers Matt Lathan and Evan Sawyer as well as junior defensive back Layton Duke to lead a unit that will have to be productive if Piedmont is going to win more games.

PORTER RIDGE

Head Coach: Michael Hertz (5th year as Porter Ridge head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 4-3

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Returning Starters: 16

Returning Lettermen: 25

Key Returning Starters: David Oden, Sr., TE/LB (6-1, 215); Malachi Howell, Sr., TE/DE (6-2, 210); Myles Carroll, Sr., QB (6-0, 180); Caleb Jordan, Sr., RB/DB (6-0, 175); Steven Zayachkowsky, Jr., RB/LB (5-10, 175); Will Hart, Sr., OL (6-2, 270); O’Marion Taylor, Sr., RB (5-10, 210).

Other Key Returnees: Carlton Anthony, Sr., CB (6-2, 180); Tristan Stitt, Jr., WR (6-5, 170); Aden Beatty, Jr., LB (6-2, 195); Jason Hertz, Jr., DE (6-3, 220); Adam Dannun, Sr., OL (6-2, 260); Aaron Hough, Sr., WR (6-2, 180).

Key Newcomers: Isaiah Williams, Sr., WR (6-5, 180); Harrison Johnson, So., LB (6-2, 200); Calen McKinney, So., RB (5-10, 180).

Outlook: The Pirates will take on a new challenge in the all-Union County, Southern Carolinas’ conference. Porter Ridge has a veteran group back with 16 starters returning led by senior quarterback Myles Carroll (708 yards passing, six touchdowns, six touchdowns rushing), running back O’Marion Taylor (561 yards rushing) and all-state offensive lineman Will Harty. The Pirates’ defense, which yielded only 17 points per game last spring, is also full of playmakers: with linebacker Malachi Howell (46 tackles, three sacks), linebacker David Oden, and linebacker Steven Zayachkowsky (35 tackles, two interceptions). Porter Ridge believes it can contend for the conference title and are eager to return to the playoffs after missing out last spring (2021) for the first time since 2015.

SUN VALLEY

Head Coach: Drew Hackett (2nd year as Sun Valley head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 0-6

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Returning Starters: 17

Returning Lettermen: 29

Key Returning Starters: Eric Boyd, Sr., S/WR (6-0, 165); Eli Fletcher, Jr., WR/DB; Jaden Goeller, Jr., RB (5-10, 150); Brady Turrif, So., QB (6-1, 175); Landon Thomas, Jr., WR (5-11, 165); Mike Deberry, Sr., DL (5-7, 220); Andrew Macchiavello, Sr., DL (5-10, 230).

Other Key Returnees: Christian McLeod, Sr., DB/RB (6-0, 135); Braylon Martin, So., WR (6-0, 165).

Key Newcomers: Toney McFadden, Jr., RB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: The Spartans have taken their lumps with a younger roster in the past two seasons, going 2-15. Sun Valley should be improved this fall with 17 starters back, led by sophomore quarterback Brady Turrif and junior running back Jaden Goeller (481 yards rushing) on an offense that will have to be more productive after scoring only 41 points in six games a year ago. The Spartans’ defense should be better with defensive backs Eric Boyd (46 tackles), Eli Fletcher (two interceptions) and defensive lineman Andrew Macchiavello back in the lineup.

UNION ACADEMY

Head Coach: Justin Frashier (5th year as Union Academy head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-5

Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

Returning Starters: 5

Returning Lettermen: 5

Key Returning Starters: Isaac King, Sr., RB (6-0, 195); Hayden Bradley, Sr., FB/LB (6-2, 230); Connor Bradley, So., TE/LB (6-3, 205); Colson Honeycutt, Sr., LB/TE (6-0, 200); Gavin Melton, Sr., C/DT (6-0, 250).

Key Newcomers: Isaac Williams, Jr., QB/LB (5-11, 180); Jacob Beare, Jr., TE/DB (6-4, 195).

Outlook: Union Academy has a challenge on their hands in the new look Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference with former 3A schools like Jay M. Robinson and Mount Pleasant now in their league. The Cardinals must also reload quickly with just five starters returning. Coach Justin Frashier will lean on a running game led by senior Isaac King (1,900 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns in 2019) to keep the offense rolling. Meanwhile, a trio of linebackers -- Hayden Bradley, Colson Honeycutt (44 tackles in 2019) and Connor Bradley (60 tackles, six sacks in 2019) -- are back to lead the defense.

WEDDINGTON

Head Coach: Andy Capone

2021 Spring Record: 7-1

Conference: Southern Carolinas’ Conference 4A.

Returning Starters: 6

Returning Lettermen: 20

Key Returning Starters: Landyn Backey, Sr., WR (5-10, 180); Kyle Parsons, Sr., RB (6-0, 190); Trace McCament, Sr., LB (5-11, 195); Jack Collins, Sr., LB (6-1, 195); Josh Moraja, Jr., OL/DL (6-2, 240); Conner O’Keefe, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 220).

Other Key Returnees: Grady Brosterhous, Sr., QB (6-2, 190); Zymill Patterson, Jr., WR/S (6-0, 170); Griffin Reimer, Jr., WR/S (6-2, 190); Camp O’Connell, Sr., RB/DB (6-1, 185).

Key Newcomers: Stephon Wright, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 200); Sam Neely, So., CB (6-0, 175); Brooks Mauk, So., DE (6-2, 210).

Outlook: Weddington has been one of best teams in the state in the last three years, going 38-2 in that span, with two 3AA state titles (2018, 2019). The 2021 spring season ended abruptly with a second-round loss to Mount Tabor, which will give coach Andy Capone’s team plenty of motivation this season. The Warriors will have to reload a bit with six starters returning. On offense, Weddington will feature running back Kyle Parsons (420 yards rushing, five touchdowns last year), and wide receiver Landyn Backey (17 receptions for 359 yards, six touchdowns) to keep the high-powered offense that averaged 32 points per game (last year) rolling. Meanwhile, senior linebackers Jack Collins (38 tackles), Trace McCament (52 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and junior safety Zymill Patterson (34 tackles) return to lead a suffocating defense that surrendered only seven points per game this spring.

Preseason Conference Predictions

NCISAA Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors; 2. High Point Christian; 3. Metrolina Christian; 4. SouthLake Christian.

Rocky River 2A/3A Conference

Monroe; 2. Parkwood; 3. Anson County; 4. West Stanly; 5. Forest Hills.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference/4A

Weddington; 2. Porter Ridge; 3. Marvin Ridge; 4. Cuthbertson; 5. Sun Valley; 6. Piedmont.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference

Includes Union Academy

Jay M. Robinson; 2. Mount Pleasant; 3. North Stanly; 4. South Stanly; 5. Union Academy; 6. Albemarle.

Preseason All-Couny team

Offense

QB: Khamoni Robinson, Monroe, 6-0, 185, Sr.

RB: Isaac King, Union Academy, 6-0, 195, Sr.

RB: O’Marion Taylor, Porter Ridge, 5-10, 210, Sr.

WR: Landyn Backey, Weddington, 5-10, 180, Sr.

WR: Shaleak Knotts, Monroe, 6-3, 185, Sr.

WR: A.J. Colombo, Cuthbertson, 5-9, 160, Sr.

TE: Jake Young, Marvin Ridge, 6-5, 230, Sr.

OL: Gunnar Diedrick,, Piedmont, 6-4, 250, Sr.

OL: Will Hart, Porter Ridge, 6-2, 270, Sr.

OL: Josh Maraja, Weddington, 6-2, 240, Jr.

OL: Cole Pearce, Marvin Ridge, 6-1, 245, Sr.

OL: Jadarian Perry, Monroe, 5-10, 240, Sr.

OL: Trevor Tate, Cuthbertson, 6-4, 270, Sr.

ATH: Myles Carroll, Porter Ridge, 6-0, 180, Sr.

ATH: Kyle Parsons, Weddington, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Defense

DL: Bryce Davis, Monroe, 6-2, 190, Jr.

DL: Cody Hardy, Parkwood, 6-5, 240, Jr.

DL: Malachi Howell, Porter Ridge, 6-2, 210, Sr.

DL: Devin Reed, Marvin Ridge, 6-2, 300, Sr.

LB: Anthony Goodloe, Cuthbertson, 6-0, 215, Sr.

LB: Trace McCament, Weddington, 5-11, 195, Sr.

LB: David Oden, Porter Ridge, 6-1, 215, Sr.

LB: Caiden Smith, Forest Hills, 5-11, 200, So.

LB: Jacob Terwilliger, Marvin Ridge, 6-1, 230, Sr.

DB: Eric Boyd, Sun Valley, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DB: Tommy Miller, Metrolina Christian, 5-11, 185, Sr.

DB: Zymill Patterson, Weddington, 6-0, 170, Jr.

DB: Luke Raykovicz, Marvin Ridge, 6-4, 200, Sr.

DB: Elliott Reid, Monroe, 5-8, 165, Sr.

ATH: Steven Zayachkowsky, Porter Ridge, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Specialists

K/P: Bryce McFerson, Metrolina Christian, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Shaleak Knotts, Monroe, 6-1, 185, Sr., WR

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Malachi Howell, Porter Ridge, 6-2, 210, Sr., DL