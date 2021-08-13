High School football kickoff is next week, but there’s plenty of scrimmages this weekend

Jacob Gill (5) of Cardinal Gibbons is brought down by B.J. Adamchik, right, and Corey Ibrahim (22) of Leesville Road. The Leesville Road Pride visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a high school football game on September 27, 2019. newsobserver.com

Here are some of the high school football scrimmages scheduled for Friday evening, involving teams from the Charlotte and Raleigh areas.

COVID-19 issues and weather could cause some schedule changes, so fans should check their schools’ social media accounts before attending:

BATTLE AT THE FORD

(at Nations Ford High)

Porter Ridge vs. Berry Academy, 5

Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill, 6

Charlotte Christian vs. Catawba Ridge, 7

Marvin Ridge vs. Nation Ford, 8

BULLDOG BASH

(at Southeast Raleigh High)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Lexington vs. Oxford Webb, 4

TBA, 5

Smithfield-Selma vs. Goldsboro, 6

East Wake vs. Hillside, 7

Southeast Raleigh vs. Heritage, 8

BURKE COUNTY JAMBOREE

(at Freedom High)

Freedom vs. R-S Central, 5

Patton vs. Hickory Hawks, 6

West Wilkes vs. East Burke, 7

North Buncombe vs. Draughn, 8

CFI CLASSIC JAMBOREE

(at Mountain Island Charter)

Pine Lake Prep vs. Highland Tech, 5

South Mecklenburg vs. Rocky River, 6:15

Butler vs. Olympic, 7:30

Harding vs. Mountain Island Charter, 8:45

GASTON COUNTY JAMBOREE

(at Stuart Cramer High)

North Gaston vs. Bessemer City, 5

East Gaston vs. West Mecklenburg, 6

Clover vs. Hunter Huss, 7

Hopewell vs. Stuart Cramer, 8

JACK SHANER JAMBOREE

(at Northwood High)

6:30, Trinity Christian vs. Jordan-Matthews, Northwood vs. Southern Alamance

7:10, Trinity Christian vs. Chatham Central, Green Hope vs. Southern Alamance

7:50, Green Hope vs. Jordan-Matthews, Northwood vs. Chatham Central

8:30, Northwood vs. Southern Alamance, Green Hope vs. Trinity Christian

9:10, Green Hope vs. Northwood

LINCOLN COUNTY JAMBOREE

(at East Lincoln High)

West Lincoln vs. Ashbrook, 5:30

Bandys vs. North Lincoln, 6:30

Forestview vs. Lincolnton, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus vs. East Lincoln, 8:30

MARINE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JAMBOREE

(at Jacksonville Northside High)

Princeton vs. Swansboro, 7

Princeton vs. Dixon, 7:30

McDONALD’S KICKOFF DAY

(at Spartanburg High)

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Dutch Fork (SC), 5:30

Julius Chambers vs. Spartanburg, 8:30

PIRATE PIGSKIN KICKOFF

(at Corinth Holders High)

Pod 1 at 4 p.m.: Corinth Holders, New Hanover, Rocky Mount, Pinecrest

Pod 2 at 6 p.m.: Southern Wayne, Northern Durham, Holly Springs, Northern Nash

RAM JAM

(at Rolesville High)

Clayton vs. Leesville Road, 8 a.m.

Rolesville vs. New Bern, 9 a.m.

Cleveland vs. Hoggard, 6 p.m.

Sanderson vs. Southern Durham, 7 p.m.

ROWAN COUNTY JAMBOREE

(at Salisbury High)

South Rowan vs. Central Davidson, 5

Anson County vs. East Rowan, 6

West Stanly vs. North Rowan, 7

A.L. Brown vs. West Rowan, 8

Jesse Carson vs. Salisbury, 9

UNION COUNTY FCA JAMBOREE

(at Sun Valley High)

Providence Day vs. SouthLake Christian, 6

Forest Hills vs. Carolina Bearcats, 7

Statesville vs. Sun Valley, 8

“WE CRAVE FOOTBALL” JAMBOREE

(at West Cabarrus High)

Central Cabarrus vs. East Mecklenburg, 5

Parkwood vs. Mount Pleasant, 6

Glenn vs. North Mecklenburg, 7

West Cabarrus vs. Jay M. Robinson, 8

INDIVIDUAL SCRIMMAGES

Green Level at Athens Drive, 5

Lee County at Middle Creek, 8:30 a.m.