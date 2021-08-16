Talking Preps season debut features NC Senator Vickie Sawyer, NCHAA’s James Alverson

NC state senator Vickie Sawyer (left) and the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s James Alverson will appear on the Charlotte Observer’s Talking Preps show Tuesday to discuss HB91, a bill that could dissolve the NCHSAA

Talking Preps, the Charlotte Observer’s streaming show, returns for Season 5 on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The show is available via streaming at the Observer’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

On Tuesday’s show:

▪ N.C. senator Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell, Yadkin) and N.C. High School Athletic Association assistant commissioner James Alverson will discuss House Bill 91, which could dissolve the NCHSAA and replace it with a new 17-member committee to oversee high school sports.

▪ Sanderson High student Chelsea Sipple will step in for Kenzie McClain, who graduated from Hough in June and is now at Tennessee. Sipple will provide interviews each week, starting with Hough’s Corey Ball Jr. Tuesday.

▪ Chris Hughes will debut his N.C. state football rankings by class, and in the preseason, he’s ranking every team in every class.

▪ Hickory Ridge quarterback Alex Bentley is the special guest for “The Game Show” segment, where he’ll face West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner in a multiple choice battle, and we’ll preview Thursday’s big season-opening kickoff at Memorial Stadium where South Meck will play Charlotte Catholic, and Hough will play Myers Park. Coaches from all four teams will join the show.

▪ Finally, on the popular “Coach vs. Coach” segment, Hughes, Sam Greiner and Jonathan Grice will reveal the preseason nominees for the Mr. Football Award. Initially called the High School Heisman, Talking Preps awarded two winners -- Vance High’s Daylan Smothers won for the spring season; Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge won for the fall season.

Find out which 25 players statewide made the initial list Tuesday night.