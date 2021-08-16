Two Charlotte-area players make USA Basketball U16 team, will be play international event

Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham (left) and Vance High’s Jaylen Curry were named to the USA Basketball U16 team Monday

Two Charlotte-area players were named to the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National team Monday night.

Vance High’s Jaylen Curry and Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham will be part of the 12-man U.S. team that will play in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 championships Aug. 23-29 in Xapala, Mexico.

Curry and Dillingham are both rising juniors who played on the same CP3 summer travel team, named after NBA star Chris Paul.

Also named to the 2021 USA U16 National Team were: Kylan Boswell (Arizona Compass H.S./Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.); David Castillo (Bartlesville H.S./Bartlesville, Okla.); Jeremy Fears (La Lumiere School/Chicago, Ill.); Ronald Holland (Duncanville H.S./Dallas, Texas); Ian Jackson (Cardinal Hayes H.S./Bronx, N.Y.); Ryan “RJ” Jones Jr. (The Rock School/Gainesville, Fla.); Jalen Lewis (Overtime Elite/Oakland, Calif.); Liam McNeeley (John Paul II H.S./Richardson, Texas); Justin McBride (Oak Hill Academy, Va./Plano, Texas); and Bryson Tucker (Mount St. Joseph H.S./Bowie, Md.).

The U.S. team will play Puerto Rico on Aug. 23 at 3:30 p.m. and the Dominican Republic Aug. 24 at 12:30 p.m. in its first two games. All eight participating teams will advance to the quarterfinals Aug. 27.

The top four finishing teams at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship will qualify for the 2022 FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup.