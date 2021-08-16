One Charlotte team will not play its first high school football game Friday. Here’s why

Ardrey Kell wide receiver Quentin McCall, center, is the center of the Providence Panthers defense following a pass reception from quarterback Jack Curtis during first quarter action on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ardrey Kell High School. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Friday’s scheduled rivalry game between Ardrey Kell and Providence high schools will not be played due a positive COVID-19 case within the Ardrey Kell program.

Providence football coach Wes Ward told the Observer that Ardrey Kell officials informed the school that the Knights would not be able to play Friday’s game, which would have brought a big crowd to Providence.

The schools will play the junior varsity game Thursday at Ardrey Kell.

Ward said he had talked with coaches at Chester High (S.C.) and had a tentative agreement to play Friday. But athletic directors from both schools have to confirm the rescheduled game Tuesday morning.

Ward said the Panthers would host Chester on Friday at 7:30 p.m. if the schools can finalize their agreement to play.

A source close to the Ardrey Kell program said there was one case of COVID-19 on the team discovered over the weekend, after a scrimmage that happened Saturday in South Carolina. A lightning delay during the scrimmage forced the team into a locker room for nearly an hour. After the COVID case was discovered, many of the players in the locker room had to quarantine due to close contact requirements.

Several teams are being affected by the pandemic and won’t play this weekend.

In South Carolina, several members of Lancaster High football team tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team will be quarantined. The Bruins will not play for at least two weeks.

In North Carolina, Freedom High canceled its season-opening game with Crest due to COVID. Freedom will now play at East Burke to start the season Friday.