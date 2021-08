High School Sports Talking Preps 08.17: State Senator Vickie Sawyer, NCHSAA’s James Alverson August 17, 2021 10:48 PM

NC state senator Vickie Sawyer and the NCHSAA's James Alverson discuss House Bill 91, which could've ended the state association. Chelsea interviews Hough star Corey Ball; we rank every NC team and reveal our preseason Mr. Football Watch list.