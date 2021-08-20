The Carolina Panthers are bringing a ‘Big’ high school football format back to Charlotte

Big Friday is coming back to Mecklenburg County.

The Carolina Panthers are bringing an old tradition back, bringing a high school football game of the week format to newly renovated Memorial Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers Big Friday High School Football series is a three-game package of games that will feature six teams currently ranked in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football top 10.

The first game in the series is Saturday, Aug. 28 between No. 3 Butler and No. 4 Richmond Senior. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at varsitytix.com. Fans can also buy game day General admission tickets for $7.

The other games in the series are No. 5 Charlotte Catholic vs No. 7 Providence on Sept. 17; and No. 1 Chambers vs. No. 2 Hough on Sept. 24.

From 1996-02, Big Friday annually brought large crowds to Memorial Stadium for a series of games featuring top-ranked teams. In bringing it back, the Panthers and their partners will provide game promotion, special game day experiences for youth football teams and the Carolina Panthers Charities will provide a $2,500 grant to the school with the best student section at each game.

“The Carolina Panthers and our partners are pleased to support high school football through the team’s Big Friday series,” said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. “Memorial Stadium is an incredible venue for high school football. Longtime high school football fans will recall the popular Big Friday series at Memorial Stadium which ran from 1996-2002 during a golden era of high school football in the Charlotte region. We are looking forward to honoring that legacy by providing a memorable experience for players, fans and the community with the new Big Friday series.”

2021 Carolina Panthers Big Friday High School Football Schedule

All games played at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, August 28: Richmond Sr. vs. Butler, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 17: Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence 7 p.m.

Friday, September 24: Chambers vs. Hough 7 p.m.