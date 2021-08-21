It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week

Meet the nominees for the first Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week for the fall 2021 season.

Readers can vote as often as they like. The poll will close Friday, when a winner is named.

Alex Bentley, Hickory RIdge: in a 68-13 win over Hunter Huss, the quarterback completed 11-of-22 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 48 yards and two scores -- all in the first half.

Parker Burke, Cuthbertson: Sophomore starting his first game completed 12 of 17 passes for 220 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-30 win over Parkwood. He also ran 11 times for 56 yards.

Tommy Hoefling, Charlotte Catholic: had two first half interceptions in the first half of the Cougars 13-6 win over South Meck.

Kellan Hood, Richmond Senior: QB completed 7 of 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-41 win at Mount Tabor. Hood also ran 13 times for 129 yards and a score.

Tad Hudson, Hough: completed 12-of-20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in a 32-16 win over Myers Park. He also had a 7-yard touchdown run.

Daylin Lee, Shelby: Making his first varsity start, the junior quarterback completed 21-of-34 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-14 win over Kings Mountain.

Jared Lockhart, West Mecklenburg: 16-of-23 for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 come-from-behind win over Montgomery Central. The Hawks rallied from a 28-14 deficit and Lockhart hit Deisean Hall with the game-winning catch.

Isaiah Murray, Hough: East Carolina commit had a punt block on Myers Park’s first possession. The play gave Hough the ball at the Myers Park 7. On the next play, Hough QB Tad Hudson -- a UNC commit -- ran around the right side for a score. Later in the first half, he had an interception in the end zone that prevented Myers Park from taking a late first half lead.

Jaylin Neal, South Iredell: He had 211 yards rushing, four TDs in a 51-7 win over North Iredell.

Christian MacDonald, Berry: Two receiving touchdowns in a 28-0 win over East Meck.

Jamar Price, Providence: Ran 16 times for 230 yards and had four catches for 50 yards in a 21-7 win over S.C. power Chester. Price had two touchdowns in the win.

Keandre Steadford, Mount Pleasant: the junior running back had 20 carries for 134 yards in a 24-0 win over Central Cabarrus.

Jalen Swindell, Chambers: 29-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 35-29 win over Cardinal Gibbons. Swindell helped the Cougars defense to six sacks and three interceptions. Chambers scored two defensive touchdowns.

Beady Waddell, West Mecklenburg: the son of the Hawks coach, Waddell had 17 tackles, four for a loss, but 32 yards rushing and a score in a 35-28 win over Montgomery Central.

