For the second straight week, COVID-19 jumbling prep football schedule. The latest

Several high school football teams are moving games due to weather, again. tglantz@thestate.com

After nearly 20 teams had to sit out Week 1 of the high school football season due to COVID-19, the pandemic is continuing to affect schedules into Week 2.

Sunday night, Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves said his school’s home game Friday with Gastonia’s Hunter Huss was canceled due to multiple players being exposed to COVID.

Hunter Huss lost 68-13 to Hickory Ridge in its season-opener Friday. Hibriten lost 39-7 to East Lincoln Friday.

We’ll be updating this list as necessary. Here is the revised area schedule for this week.

THURSDAY

Nonconference

Legion Collegiate at Cabarrus Warriors

FRIDAY

Mecklenburg nonconference

Athens (Ga.) Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Community School of Davidson at Starmount, 7

Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7

Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7

Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7

Hough at Mooresville

Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Mallard Creek at Myers Park, 7

Providence Day at Weddington, 7

Rocky River at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Union Academy at Christ the King, 7

West Charlotte at Harding, 7

Other nonconference

Alexander Central at North Gaston

Anson County at Pinecrest, 7

Avery County at Wilkes Central

Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7

Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens

Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter

Carolina Bearcats at Pageland (SC) Central

Chase at C.D. Owen

Crest at Burns

Davie County at West Rowan, 7

East Lincoln at Forestview

East Rowan at North Stanly

Forest Hills at Red Springs

Freedom at East Burke

Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7

Hunter Huss at Hibriten, canceled

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7

Kings Mountain at Asheville

Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7

North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Parkwood at Concord, 7

Patton at Draughn

Piedmont at Monroe

Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus

Salisbury at Polk County

Shelby at A.C. Reynolds

South Caldwell at Hickory

South Iredell at Statesville, 7

South Point at East Gaston

South Rowan at North Rowan

South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph

Sun Valley at A.L. Brown

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Watauga at Maiden

West Caldwell at R-S Central

West Lincoln at Cherryville

West Stanly at Albemarle

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Chambers at Highland Springs (VA), 3

Richmond Senior vs. Butler at Memorial Stadium, 7