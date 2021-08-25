Who are the best high school football teams in the state? Here are Week 1 state rankings

Each week during the high school football season, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer will have statewide high school football rankings, revealed every Wednesday. Here’s the first regular-season poll, with little surprise at the top level, as Julius Cambers takes the top spot in the top (4A) division.

Who else showed up in the first set of rankings?

4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Chambers (1-0) 1 2 Hough (1-0) 2 3 Grimsley (1-0) 3 4 Butler (1-0) 4 5 East Forsyth (1-0) 14 6 Richmond (1-0) 7 7 Cardinal Gibbons (0-1) 6 8 Charlotte Catholic (1-0) 11 9 Cleveland (1-0) 8 10 New Bern (1-0) 10 11 South View (1-0) 12 12 Weddington (1-0) 18 13 Myers Park (0-1) 9 14 Providence (1-0) 16 15 Glenn (0-0) 13

3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Scotland (1-0) 4 2 Lee County (1-0) 2 3 Dudley (1-0) 3 4 Havelock (1-0) 5 5 Crest (0-0) 7 6 Rocky Mount (1-0) 16 7 Jacksonville (1-0) 8 8 Terry Sanford (0-0) 10 9 East Lincoln (1-0) 14 10 Northern Nash (1-0) 20 11 J.B. Hunt (1-0) 31 12 J.H. Rose (0-1) 1 13 South Point (1-0) 23 14 Oak Grove (1-0) 11 15 Statesville (1-0) 12

2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Reidsville (1-0) 1 2 Shelby (1-0) 3 3 Burns (1-0) 2 4 Salisbury (0-0) 5 5 Northeastern (0-0) 6 6 Hendersonville (1-0) 10 7 Clinton (1-0) 7 8 St. Pauls (0-0) 8 9 Washington (1-0) 9 10 Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0) 11 11 East Duplin (1-0) 12 12 Maiden (1-0) 15 13 Whiteville (1-0) 17 14 Monroe (0-1) 4 15 West Craven (0-0) 13

1A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Eastern Randolph (1-0) 4 1 Tarboro (0-1) 1 5 Robbinsville (1-0) 5 2 Mountain Heritage (0-0) 2 7 Mitchell (1-0) 7 3 Murphy (0-1) 3 6 Thomas Jefferson (0-0) 6 8 Mount Airy (1-0) 8 9 Winston-Salem Prep (0-0) 9 10 Draughn (0-0) 10







