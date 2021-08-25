Charlotte Observer Logo
Who are the best high school football teams in the state? Here are Week 1 state rankings

Each week during the high school football season, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer will have statewide high school football rankings, revealed every Wednesday. Here’s the first regular-season poll, with little surprise at the top level, as Julius Cambers takes the top spot in the top (4A) division.

Who else showed up in the first set of rankings?

4A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Chambers(1-0)1
2Hough(1-0)2
3Grimsley(1-0)3
4Butler(1-0)4
5East Forsyth(1-0)14
6Richmond(1-0)7
7Cardinal Gibbons(0-1)6
8Charlotte Catholic(1-0)11
9Cleveland(1-0)8
10New Bern(1-0)10
11South View(1-0)12
12Weddington(1-0)18
13Myers Park(0-1)9
14Providence(1-0)16
15Glenn(0-0)13

3A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Scotland(1-0)4
2Lee County(1-0)2
3Dudley(1-0)3
4Havelock(1-0)5
5Crest(0-0)7
6Rocky Mount(1-0)16
7Jacksonville(1-0)8
8Terry Sanford(0-0)10
9East Lincoln (1-0)14
10Northern Nash(1-0)20
11J.B. Hunt(1-0)31
12J.H. Rose(0-1)1
13South Point(1-0)23
14Oak Grove(1-0)11
15Statesville(1-0)12

2A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Reidsville(1-0)1
2Shelby(1-0)3
3Burns(1-0)2
4Salisbury(0-0)5
5Northeastern(0-0)6
6Hendersonville(1-0)10
7Clinton(1-0)7
8St. Pauls(0-0)8
9Washington(1-0)9
10Wallace-Rose Hill(1-0)11
11East Duplin(1-0)12
12Maiden(1-0)15
13Whiteville(1-0)17
14Monroe(0-1)4
15West Craven(0-0)13

1A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Eastern Randolph(1-0)4
1Tarboro(0-1)1
5Robbinsville(1-0)5
2Mountain Heritage(0-0)2
7Mitchell(1-0)7
3Murphy(0-1)3
6Thomas Jefferson(0-0)6
8Mount Airy(1-0)8
9Winston-Salem Prep(0-0)9
10Draughn(0-0)10




