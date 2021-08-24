Talking Preps 08.24: State rankings, Mr. Football candidates ranked and games of the week

Talking Preps returns tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 24) with a new episode. Topics on tap:

▪ We’ll recap the Week 1 games and hear from Hough coach Matt Jenkins about his team’s Week 1 win over Myers Park and from Weddington coach Andy Capone and Charlotte Christian’s Jason Estep after their close game last week.

▪ Chelsea interviews Middle Creek High star Chris Kearns. Alex Zietlow of The Rock Hill Herald will break down the top games in the Upstate.

▪ Myers Park QB Lucas Lenhoff faces off with Sam on the Game Show.

▪ We’ve four new Grices Gems (Omarion Hampton, Cleveland; Alonza Barnett, Grimsley; Dylan Bisson, Mountain Island Charter, and Jadon Brooks, Princeton) and four new Fresh Faces (John Balas, Providence; Xavion Brower, Butler; Russell Ange, Athens Drive; and Hopewell’s Matt Flanders)

▪ We’ve also got the first regular-season N.C. state rankings by class and we’ll rank the top 25 Mr. Football candidates so far -- plus all the zany.

Watch right here or on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter