Butler’s Brian Hales talk career, state titles, beating Independence on Talking Preps OT

Butler head football coach Brian Hales says the opening night of high school football season is like Christmas. Butler kicks off the season Thursday against Mecklenburg County power Hough
Butler head football coach Brian Hales says the opening night of high school football season is like Christmas. Butler kicks off the season Thursday against Mecklenburg County power Hough JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Butler High football coach Brian Hales is the first guest on Talking Preps Overtime.

It’s a new long form interview show modeled after the original Talking Preps program that airs each Tuesday night at 8.

Hales talks about how a former Panthers punter got him to Charlotte, how he learned his craft, and he talks about winning the state championship and beating Independence High, his school’s arch rival.

Watch right here at 8 p.m., or on the Observer’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

